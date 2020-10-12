Monday briefing: Scattered showers, rain gardens in Rock Island, and road work

Today winds gusting up to 35 mph and lowering humidity levels will combine to create a very high risk of grass fires today.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible before 9 a.m. then scattered showers between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. It will be cloudy through mid-morning then gradually clearing with a high near 66 degrees. South winds between 15 to 20 mph will become northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight will be clear with a low around 48 degrees.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 47 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
• Road work update
The delayed reopening of Division Street in Davenport to two lanes of travel is expected to happen by the end of the day. When reopened traffic will be routed in the outside lanes for on-going finish work and then sewer lining in the center lanes. All of the needed above ground and below ground infrastructure along this stretch should be completed by early November. Watch for changing traffic control.
• Also in Davenport, watch for transient lane reductions this week on Locust Street between Lincoln Avenue and Clark Street. The lane reductions are necessary for street patching.
• In Henry County, Pavement patching begins today on County Highway 5 (the Galva-Atkinson Blacktop). County Highway 5 will be closed at the Interstate 80 (I-80) Atkinson interchange. All I-80 ramps will remain open; however, access between I-80 and Atkinson will be closed. The closure will last about two weeks, weather permitting. Drivers should seek alternate routes and avoid the area during construction.
Less than a month after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was asked to expedite its decision on whether to approve the Quad-Cities and two other areas as Mississippi River ports, the decision has been made.
Robert Gamble smiled and waved as some motorists honked their horns in support, or against, his efforts Sunday afternoon.
In the past four months, Deere & Company has begun restructuring its business to become leaner, more nimble and more focused on the use of technology in agriculture. It's just the latest evolution for the Moline-based equipment manufacturer, company officials said.
A Riverdale, Illinois, man has been charged with drunken driving, causing great bodily harm, after a two-car crash Friday night on Interstate 80 in Rock Island County.
Eleven people at Bettendorf Health Care Center were evacuated after a fire broke out in the west wing around 9:32 a.m. Saturday.
Davenport police are investigating the late Friday armed robbery of the Kwik Shop convenience store on Telegraph Road.
Do you find yourself worrying about the future? Do you find yourself at a standstill waiting for the coronavirus to be over or the elections to pass? Or are you that person who holds on tight to that roller coaster of a ride, (remember those), embracing what comes next? While things may feel outside of your control, you have the opportunity and choice to focus on the things that you can control. Your mindset is a key ingredient to help you feel grounded when facing difficult moments of uncertainty.
Mark and Suzanne Tanner love their 1925 brick bungalow in Rock Island's Broadway Historic District, but they'd had some "wet basement issues" during heavy rains.
GENESEO — After essentially clinching a third straight Western Big 6 Conference title on Friday, the Moline girls tennis team finished just as strong in Saturday’s finals at Geneseo High School.
During the process of recovering from surgery on a torn labrum, United Township High School swimmer Jillian Smith’s freshman sister, Josie, has helped push her during the comeback process.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police and California Highway Patrol officers shut down ramps leading to the Los Angeles downtown area after the Lakers won the NBA Finals on Sunday night.
