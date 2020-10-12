Monday briefing: Scattered showers, rain gardens in Rock Island, and road work

Do you find yourself worrying about the future? Do you find yourself at a standstill waiting for the coronavirus to be over or the elections to pass? Or are you that person who holds on tight to that roller coaster of a ride, (remember those), embracing what comes next? While things may feel outside of your control, you have the opportunity and choice to focus on the things that you can control. Your mindset is a key ingredient to help you feel grounded when facing difficult moments of uncertainty.