You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Monday briefing: Rock Island County has first postive test for coronavirus, Mississippi to hit flood stage today, and I-74 bridge arch nears completion
View Comments
alert featured

Monday briefing: Rock Island County has first postive test for coronavirus, Mississippi to hit flood stage today, and I-74 bridge arch nears completion

Snow, flooding and coronavirus — quite the way to start off another week of social distancing.

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service and the latest coronavirus headlines from around the Quad-Cities.

If you must venture out this morning be alert to patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise the day will be cloudy with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.

Tuesday there is a 40% chance of rain after 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 48 degrees.

Tuesday night will see a 20% chance of rain before 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 36 degrees.

• Mississippi to hit flood stage today

A Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River at Rock Island Locks & Dam 15 until further notice.

Earlier today the river was at 14.9 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. No flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. The Mississippi is expected to rise above flood stage today and continue rising to 15.6 feet Wednesday.

At 15.5 feet, water affects LeClaire Park.

There's also a Flood Warning in effect for the Cedar River near Conesville until Friday night. The Cedar is holding steady at 11.9 feet. Flood stage is 13 feet. No flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. The Cedar is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday night and continue rising to 13.5 feet Wednesday evening. The river will fall below flood stage Friday evening.

At 13.5 feet, water affects yards and access roads of residences along Iowa 22. Water affects the lowest sections of campgrounds just north of I-80 along the river and the lowest sections of Jack Shuger Memorial Park in Moscow. Water is also on 152nd Street north of County Road F70.

There is also a Flood Warning for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until Saturday. The Wapsi is currently at 11.2 feet and holding steady. Flood stage is 11 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise to 11.6 feet Wednesday night, then fall below flood stage Saturday.

At 11.5 feet, water affects homes along old U.S. 61.

And finally there's a Flood Warning for the Rock River near Joslin until Monday night. The Rock is currently at 12.2 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. Minor flooding is occurring. The river is near crest. The Rock is expected to fall below flood stage tonight.

At 12.0 feet, eater affects low-lying agricultural land.

• Area river levels

• Night traffic closures on I-74 River Drive ramps

i-74 logo

Beginning tonight, weather permitting, there will be nighttime closures of the eastbound (Illinois-bound) I-74 exit ramp to River Drive in Moline. Drivers will be directed to exit at 7th Avenue.  In addition, one lane will be closed at night on River Drive and on the ramp to westbound (Iowa-bound) I-74. Contractors will be working on the overhead I-74 structures and the work will be completed in about two weeks.

• Also beginning today, weather permitting, 12th Avenue in Moline will be closed at night between 18th and 19th streets. These nighttime closures will take place for about two weeks. Drivers going east on 12th Avenue can take northbound 16th Avenue to eastbound 6th Avenue to southbound 27th Street to 12th Avenue. Drivers going west on 12th Avenue can take northbound 27th Street to westbound 4th Avenue to southbound 12th Avenue to 16th Avenue.

Also McClellan Boulevard has closed at River Drive and River Street to Wood Lane in Davenport. The closure is necessary for the installation of a new sewer as part of the abandoning the city’s 1930’s sewer interceptor. Work is expected to last through the end of April.

Trending headlines

Today's top new headlines

Today's coronavirus headlines

• Illinois, Iowa governors offer COVID-19 updates. Iowa Gov. Reynolds says Iowa is 'not at the place' for shelter-in-place

• 'You just need to have a game plan': Quad-Cities parents cope with kids being out of school

• John Marx: Gen Z, please do your best to abide by the rules

• A COVID-19 timeline: How things have escalated in just one week

• Gasoline prices reflect economy on the brink

• University of Iowa Hospitals issues ‘urgent request’ for donated face shields

• COVID-19: From 'a little nervous' to 'loving the day,' Quad-Citians react

• Scott County resident becomes first Quad-Citian to have COVID-19 diagnosed

• Community Health Care offering curbside care for people with respiratory illnesses. Service offered in Davenport, Rock Island, Moline and Clinton

• Quad-Cities company making T-shirts to aid restaurants, bars

• What are 'essential activities' in Illinois? Read Gov. Pritzker's full order

• Feds label Deere & Co. 'essential critical infrastructure'

Today's sports headlines

Photo galleries

Photos: Quad-Citians react to Illinois shut down

+14 
+14 
032220-qc-nws-mots-011
+14 
+14 
032220-qc-nws-mots-026
+14 
+14 
032220-qc-nws-mots-080
+14 
+14 
032220-qc-nws-mots-058
+14 
+14 
032220-qc-nws-mots-036

Social Distancing in the Quad-Cities

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Quad-Cities company making T-shirts to aid restaurants, bars
Local News

Quad-Cities company making T-shirts to aid restaurants, bars

  • Updated

Michael Slyter, owner of QC Custom Tees & More in Silvis, was just brainstorming with staff when the proverbial light bulb went on and they came up with an idea. Through his Facebook page, Slyter is offering a link to various restaurants that they can pass on to their best customers, or anyone that wants to help out. Anyone purchasing a T-shirt or a hoody, he will give $5 to that restaurant.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News