Monday briefing: Rock Island County has first postive test for coronavirus, Mississippi to hit flood stage today, and I-74 bridge arch nears completion

At 13.5 feet, water affects yards and access roads of residences along Iowa 22. Water affects the lowest sections of campgrounds just north of I-80 along the river and the lowest sections of Jack Shuger Memorial Park in Moscow. Water is also on 152nd Street north of County Road F70.

There is also a Flood Warning for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until Saturday. The Wapsi is currently at 11.2 feet and holding steady. Flood stage is 11 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise to 11.6 feet Wednesday night, then fall below flood stage Saturday.

At 11.5 feet, water affects homes along old U.S. 61.

And finally there's a Flood Warning for the Rock River near Joslin until Monday night. The Rock is currently at 12.2 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. Minor flooding is occurring. The river is near crest. The Rock is expected to fall below flood stage tonight.

At 12.0 feet, eater affects low-lying agricultural land.

• Night traffic closures on I-74 River Drive ramps