Monday briefing: Road work updates, WIU to interview 6 finalists for president at Q-C campus, and crash victim identified

We're starting the morning off with temps in the lower 20s so dress accordingly. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 56 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight will be clear with a low around 34 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 67 degrees and a low around 46 degrees.

This week's road work updates in the region

Two projects in Davenport could impact travel if you use Brady Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway areas.

• The southbound Brady Street left turn lane onto Veterans Memorial Parkway will be closed until November 15. The closure is for IDOT pavement restoration. Drivers should use 53rd Street for eastbound travel.

• During this time, there will be periodic closures and lane reductions on and along Veterans Memorial Parkway between Jersey Ridge Road and Elmore Avenue while the contractor completes reinforcement work per Iowa DOT specifications. Detours are possible while repairs are made.