Monday briefing: Road work updates, WIU to interview 6 finalists for president at Q-C campus, and crash victim identified
Monday briefing: Road work updates, WIU to interview 6 finalists for president at Q-C campus, and crash victim identified

110120-qc-nws-weather-001

Henry Roach, 5, plays on a trampoline at a home in Moline Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

We're starting the morning off with temps in the lower 20s so dress accordingly. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service. 

NWS:Summary

Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 56 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight will be clear with a low around 34 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 67 degrees and a low around 46 degrees.

NWS: Recap

This week's road work updates in the region  

Traffic cones

Two projects in Davenport could impact travel if you use Brady Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway areas.

• The southbound Brady Street left turn lane onto Veterans Memorial Parkway will be closed until  November 15. The closure is for IDOT pavement restoration. Drivers should use 53rd Street for eastbound travel.

• During this time, there will be periodic closures and lane reductions on and along Veterans Memorial Parkway between Jersey Ridge Road and Elmore Avenue while the contractor completes reinforcement work per Iowa DOT specifications. Detours are possible while repairs are made.

I-88 bridge work near Rock Falls begins today

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that weather permitting, construction work will begin today on the bridge carrying Interstate 88 over the Rock River west of Rock Falls.

The project involves maintenance upgrades to the drainage components at the expansion joints. Most of the project will be completed from underneath the structure without affecting traffic. However, intermittent lane closures may be required to complete the project, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of November.

Illinois 84 to close today near Savanna

Illinois 84 south of Savanna, Ill., will be closed to all through traffic beginning today and continuing until Friday.

The closure will allow the BNSF Railroad to remove and replace the at-grade crossing located just north of Airport Road. A detour utilizing Argo Fay Road, Illinois 78, and Illinois 64/US 52.

• Illinois reports 6,890 new cases of COVID-19, with 35 deaths

• Iowa virus cases, hospitalizations continue upward surge

• Quad-Cities reports 179 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday

• COVID-19 cases rising substantially in Quad-Cities

• Iowa Mourns: Terry L. Wood was example of hard work, dedication to family

• Scott County surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 cases, Rock Island County sees another death as October ends

• United Way announces second round of COVID-19 Rebuilding Fund grants

