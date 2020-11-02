Monday briefing: Road work updates, WIU to interview 6 finalists for president at Q-C campus, and crash victim identified

We're starting the morning off with temps in the lower 20s so dress accordingly. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 56 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will be clear with a low around 34 degrees.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 67 degrees and a low around 46 degrees.
This week's road work updates in the region
Two projects in Davenport could impact travel if you use Brady Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway areas.
• The southbound Brady Street left turn lane onto Veterans Memorial Parkway will be closed until November 15. The closure is for IDOT pavement restoration. Drivers should use 53rd Street for eastbound travel.
• During this time, there will be periodic closures and lane reductions on and along Veterans Memorial Parkway between Jersey Ridge Road and Elmore Avenue while the contractor completes reinforcement work per Iowa DOT specifications. Detours are possible while repairs are made.
I-88 bridge work near Rock Falls begins today
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that weather permitting, construction work will begin today on the bridge carrying Interstate 88 over the Rock River west of Rock Falls.
The project involves maintenance upgrades to the drainage components at the expansion joints. Most of the project will be completed from underneath the structure without affecting traffic. However, intermittent lane closures may be required to complete the project, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of November.
Illinois 84 to close today near Savanna
Illinois 84 south of Savanna, Ill., will be closed to all through traffic beginning today and continuing until Friday.
The closure will allow the BNSF Railroad to remove and replace the at-grade crossing located just north of Airport Road. A detour utilizing Argo Fay Road, Illinois 78, and Illinois 64/US 52.
Trending stories
Bettendorf woman identified as driver in fatal Friday night crash in Scott County
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for November 1
Iowa Mourns: Terry L. Wood was example of hard work, dedication to family
Farmhouse reinvented: Makeover renders 100-year-home brand new
Davenport man wanted for leaving Davenport Work Release Saturday
Today's top news headlines
A Bettendorf woman was identified as the driver who died in a crash Friday in Scott County.
The six finalists were identified in October and participated in open interviews via Zoom with the college's community and the greater community.
Moline city administrator placed on unpaid leave after allegedly calling council 'liars' and making sexual, racial comments
Moline Interim City Administrator Marty Vanags has been placed on one week of unpaid leave following complaints he created a hostile work envi…
Crime, courts and public safety news
Support Local Journalism
Iowa authorities are searching for a Davenport man who left the Davenport Work Release Center Saturday and has yet to return.
The Scott County Sex Offender Task Force made its annual compliance sweep during the week before the Halloween holiday.
Davenport police on Thursday took three stolen handguns off the streets, recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested an adult and three juveniles, all members of a hybrid street gang.
More on Coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• Scott County surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 cases, Rock Island County sees another death as October ends
Lifestyle, entertainment headlines
About 2½ years ago, a house-moving crew lugged a big old farmhouse from its spot on an Eldridge farm across a field to a new location to make way for the building of 38 new, villa-style homes on the 10 acres where the house had stood.
Today's sports news
PEORIA — In any normal year, the Geneseo cross country teams would be headed back to Detweiller Park next Saturday as qualifiers for the IHSA 2A State Meet.
MARSEILLES — In the week leading up to Saturday's Class 1A Seneca Sectional meet, the Alleman girls cross country squad was building up its hopes for a strong ending to its season.
In one last chance, Moline cross country runner Jackson McClellan made the most of it.
Watch today's top video
Today's photo galleries
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.