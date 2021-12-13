 Skip to main content
Monday briefing: Record warmth later this week, 1 injured in mobile home fire, and studies begin on new I-80 bridge
Monday briefing: Record warmth later this week, 1 injured in mobile home fire, and studies begin on new I-80 bridge

Record December warmth is forecasted for the Quad-Cities this week. Here are weather details from the National Weater Service. 

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 54 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.

Increasing clouds are predicted for Tuesday with a high near 56 degrees and a low around 50 degrees. Southeast winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday brings a 30% chance of rain after noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 70 degrees.

Wednesday night will see a 40% chance of rain before midnight. Skies will be partly cloudy and breezy with a low around 32 degrees.

Stroud resigns as Alleman High School principal

Alleman High School Principal Sara Stroud has resigned from the position effective immediately, according to a notice to Alleman families from the Catholic Diocese of Peoria's Office of Catholic Schools.

Storm battle, fall short in OT to Pensacola

Despite grabbing one-goal leads multiple times in Saturday’s game against Pensacola, the Quad City Storm found themselves in a overtime contest that could have been avoided at TaxSlayer Center.

Addressing the families of those killed in an Edwardsville Amazon facility collapse, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said their loss was devastating. "I cannot imagine the pain you are feeling at this moment," he said. "Please know the people of Illinois stand with you."

