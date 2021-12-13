Monday briefing: Record warmth later this week, 1 injured in mobile home fire, and studies begin on new I-80 bridge

Record December warmth is forecasted for the Quad-Cities this week. Here are weather details from the National Weater Service.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 54 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.
Increasing clouds are predicted for Tuesday with a high near 56 degrees and a low around 50 degrees. Southeast winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday brings a 30% chance of rain after noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 70 degrees.
Wednesday night will see a 40% chance of rain before midnight. Skies will be partly cloudy and breezy with a low around 32 degrees.
