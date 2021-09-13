Monday briefing: Reagan statue, saving Theo's, and why historic Davenport lookout park closed to vehicles

We're looking at a breezy Monday with highs in the upper 80s. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 87 degrees. East winds between 5 to 10 mph will become south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph could produce gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday brings a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will become west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night: There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Road work updates for Davenport
Here's the latest on street work this week from the city of Davenport:
• Eastern Avenue between 29th and 33rd streets will see intermittent daytime lane closures for directional boring work through Friday.
• Brady Street will see intermittent daytime lane closures between 32nd and 35th streets for core drilling through Friday.
• Harrison Street will be down to two lanes between Rusholme and Lombard for sewer repairs. Work is expected to be finished by Friday.
• W 35th Street will be closed between Division and Sturdevant streets through Friday for sewer repairs.
• Gaines Street will be closed between 11th and 12th streets for sewer repairs. Work should be completed by September 22.
• E 53rd Street between Brady Street and Eastern Avenue is nearing the finish line. Watch for daytime lane reductions through mid-October as the contractor performs finish work behind the curb, including backfill, seeding, and grading.
• The intersection of Marquette and Locust will have intermittent closures through Friday for hydrant work by Iowa American Water Company.
Trending stories
'The city let the jerks win.' Why Davenport closed historic lookout park to vehicles
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for September 12
Iowa legislative leaders draw battle lines over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Davenport man accused of stealing child's dirty underwear pleads not guilty
Editorial: Be wary of scammers
Today's top news headlines
From the Ford Model T to EVs and SUVs, residents for more than 100 years have driven through and parked at Davenport's historic Riverview Terrace Park to take in the picturesque panoramic view of the Mississippi River.
Theo's Java Club barista Myah Ackerland is working against the clock and competition to buy the shop and keep it serving Rock Island.
Lawmakers are considering whether to put a statue on state Capitol grounds of Ronald Reagan, the Illinois native who served as the country's 40th president.
Crime, courts and public safety news
A 21-year-old DeWitt man is accused of forcing a 15-year-old girl to have sex with him in February, DeWitt Police said.
A man serving four years and wanted on a Davenport charge for trafficking in methamphetamine was returned to the Scott County Jail on Wednesday.
A body was found in the Rock River in East Moline Saturday, and has been identified as a missing Colona man.
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
It’s starting to get really busy around here – both on the farm and off the farm. Fall is always my favorite time of year, but it sure is busy! I love the crisp mornings and the fresh smell in the air. I love the colors of fall, and the faint whiff of smoke in the air as people burn wood or leaves. I also love the start of harvest season for the excitement that it brings to the farm and the constant beehive of activity. Then there’s school homework, fall activities and sports for the boys, and fall cattle work to be done, and before I know it, winter has arrived!
But the Centers for Poison Control are battling virulent disinformation about the drug's use against COVID-19
Starting a business is tough and risky. It's even harder for Black women in the Quad-Cities.
Today's top sports headlines
A look at the ballot Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss submitted for this week's Iowa Associated Press high school football poll.
The best volleyball action on a hot Saturday afternoon at Wharton Field House was definitely saved for the end.
North Scott won its home invitational and Pleasant Valley took the Linn-Mar Invitational on Saturday in prep volleyball.
Today's videos
Today's photo galleries