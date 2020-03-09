Monday briefing: Rain today, 3 coronavirus cases in Eastern Iowa, and firefghters busy with weekend blazes

We're looking at showers for a good portion of the day so keep that umbrella handy.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely before 10 a.m., rain between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then showers after 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. The high for the day will be near 55 degrees and a low around 35 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight rain is likely before 1 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 40 degrees.
There's a 50% chance of overnight rain with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
