You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Monday briefing: Rain today, 3 coronavirus cases in Eastern Iowa, and firefghters busy with weekend blazes
View Comments
alert featured

Monday briefing: Rain today, 3 coronavirus cases in Eastern Iowa, and firefghters busy with weekend blazes

{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

We're looking at showers for a good portion of the day so keep that umbrella handy.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely before 10 a.m., rain between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then showers after 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. The high for the day will be near 55 degrees and a low around 35 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight rain is likely before 1 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 40 degrees. 

There's a 50% chance of overnight rain with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Trending stories

Today's top news headlines

Crime, courts and public safety news

Lifestyle and entertainment headlines

+10
Rechargeable batteries are fire hazard

Rechargeable batteries are fire hazard

On Dec. 19, a second shift worker at the sprawling Scott Area Recycling Center in Davenport noticed smoke coming from a pile of non-recyclables, items that had been pulled out of the stream as trash.

Today's top sports headlines

Today's photo galleries: Quad-Citians enjoying the weather

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News