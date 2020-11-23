 Skip to main content
Monday briefing: Rain, snow headed our way, long-term care facilities hit hardest amid pandemic, and 6-year-old taking biking world by storm
Monday briefing: Rain, snow headed our way, long-term care facilities hit hardest amid pandemic, and 6-year-old taking biking world by storm

Jeremiah Smith III, 10, enjoys Sunday's weather and shoots hoops in a davenport driveway. Rain is expected the next couple of days.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Welcome to a work-shortened holiday week when thoughts turn to turkey, travel, and snow. Yes, snow. 

Here's what the folks from the National Weather Service are forecasting.

NWS: Summary

A strong storm system will spread snow across portions of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois tonight into Tuesday morning, according to a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the NWS.

Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible north of Interstate 80, the outlook states. This storm has the potential to create hazardous travel conditions that could impact the Tuesday morning commute.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees.

Tonight snow is likely before 3 a.m. then snow possibly mixed with rain. The overnight low will be around 34 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tuesday rain, possibly mixed with snow, will become all rain after 7 a.m. The high will be near 44 degrees with winds gusting as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday night we can expect more rain with a low around 42 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• Eight more deaths linked to COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities Sunday

• The week in COVID-19: 24 Quad-Citians lose their battles with COVID-19

• What's wrong with people? Don't they care?

• Iowa mourns: Eleanor Moody Pettit's 'glass was always half full'

• Editorial: They need help now

• Reynolds to announce an initiative to recruit more nurses

• COVID-19 claims 18 lives in the Q-C in last five days, area sees 451 new cases Friday

• Illinois again reports daily COVID-19 cases at more than 10K

• Hundreds of cities still eligible for COVID-19 relief money

• Lessons from COVID-19 pandemic teaching educators too

• Iowa reports 3,401 new coronavirus cases, 33 deaths Sunday

