You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Monday briefing: Rain, COVID-19 turns gambling tables, and bear wanders into Illinois
View Comments
alert featured

Monday briefing: Rain, COVID-19 turns gambling tables, and bear wanders into Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

Here's an early Special Weather Statement from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Radar

"At 5:23 a.m., radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lost Nation to near Hamlet to near Middletown. Movement was east at 30 mph.

"Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms. Minor flooding of low lying areas, creeks, streams and urban areas is expected where the rainfall rates are most intense. If you encounter water over a roadway, do not drive through it. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are also possible with these storms."

Locations impacted include: Davenport, Moline, Rock Island, Bettendorf, Clinton, Burlington, Muscatine, East Moline, Monmouth, Aledo, Tipton, Wapello, Columbus Junction, Durant, Oquawka, Silvis, Geneseo, Eldridge, DeWitt and Milan.

Earlier report: Showers and thunderstorms highlight today's forecast. Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.

Today showers and thunderstorms are likely after 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 79 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight there's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 59 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Tuesday there's a slight chance of showers between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 59 degrees.

This week's road work

Traffic cones

W. 46th Street between Scott Street and Welcome Way and Marquette Street between W. 46th Street and Royal Oaks Drive in Davenport will close today as cracking, seating and paving work transitions. These sections are expected to reopen by July 6, pending weather.

• Today and Tuesday: Westbound River Drive in Davenport will be closed at Main Street.

• Tuesday to Thursday: Eastbound River Drive lane reductions between Western and Scott streets in Davenport.

• Garden Plain Road, about a half-mile west of Morrison, Ill., will be closed to all through traffic from today through Friday. The closure will allow the Union Pacific Railroad to remove and replace the north track at their at-grade crossing located in this area.

Trending headlines

Today's top headlines

+3
Illinois Q-C wants level playing field with Iowa

Illinois Q-C wants level playing field with Iowa

In  a week where Iowa swung its doors wide open again for most anything, Illinois business leaders joined the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce at the Rust Belt to urge Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to open the state ASAP to level the playing field for the Illinois Quad-Cities and other border communities throughout the state. 

Lifestyle and entertainment headlines

Crime, courts and public safety headlines

Top sports headlines

Today's photo gallery: Music on the Marquee

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Thanks to COVID-19, Circa '21 thinks 'outside of the box' and on the marquee
Local News

Thanks to COVID-19, Circa '21 thinks 'outside of the box' and on the marquee

The folks at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse are readying for a weekend of burlesque and cabaret performances, but with a bit of a twist: For the first time in Circa’s 43 years, performers will deliver a sold-out show from on top of the theater’s marquee, Bottoms Up Quad City Burlesque numbers will be livestreamed from the Speakeasy stage to outdoor screens, and audience members will enjoy it all from tables arranged in the street.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News