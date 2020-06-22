Monday briefing: Rain, COVID-19 turns gambling tables, and bear wanders into Illinois

Here's an early Special Weather Statement from the National Weather Service.
"At 5:23 a.m., radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lost Nation to near Hamlet to near Middletown. Movement was east at 30 mph.
"Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms. Minor flooding of low lying areas, creeks, streams and urban areas is expected where the rainfall rates are most intense. If you encounter water over a roadway, do not drive through it. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are also possible with these storms."
Locations impacted include: Davenport, Moline, Rock Island, Bettendorf, Clinton, Burlington, Muscatine, East Moline, Monmouth, Aledo, Tipton, Wapello, Columbus Junction, Durant, Oquawka, Silvis, Geneseo, Eldridge, DeWitt and Milan.
Earlier report: Showers and thunderstorms highlight today's forecast. Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
Today showers and thunderstorms are likely after 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 79 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight there's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 59 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tuesday there's a slight chance of showers between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 59 degrees.
This week's road work
• W. 46th Street between Scott Street and Welcome Way and Marquette Street between W. 46th Street and Royal Oaks Drive in Davenport will close today as cracking, seating and paving work transitions. These sections are expected to reopen by July 6, pending weather.
• Today and Tuesday: Westbound River Drive in Davenport will be closed at Main Street.
• Tuesday to Thursday: Eastbound River Drive lane reductions between Western and Scott streets in Davenport.
• Garden Plain Road, about a half-mile west of Morrison, Ill., will be closed to all through traffic from today through Friday. The closure will allow the Union Pacific Railroad to remove and replace the north track at their at-grade crossing located in this area.
Trending headlines
Bear wanders into Illinois; conservation officer asks people not to add more stress
One of two men arrested for robbing victim of two dogs
President and CEO of Jaguar Land Rover Manhattan, Gary Flom and Svitlana Flom pose during Jaguar Land Rover Manhattan Presents The Opening Of The Metropolitan Opera's "Tristan Und Isolde" at The Metropolitan Opera House in New York on September 26, 2016.
Photos: Look inside homes owned by Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, Michael McDonald and more
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for June 21
Today's top headlines
Bear wanders into Illinois; conservation officer asks people not to add more stress
It's an industry unaccustomed to facing the long odds usually experienced by its patrons.
In a week where Iowa swung its doors wide open again for most anything, Illinois business leaders joined the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce at the Rust Belt to urge Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to open the state ASAP to level the playing field for the Illinois Quad-Cities and other border communities throughout the state.
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
The use of technology can control our days and our behavior, even as we are walking or biking.
20 Quad-Citians will be honored for their stands against racism. Meet the Race Against Racism honorees.
Twenty Quad-Citians will be celebrated by the YWCA Quad-Cities for their efforts in standing up against racism.
Crime, courts and public safety headlines
Scott County authorities have arrested one of two people whom police say robbed a person at gunpoint of two dogs on May 5.
Davenport police have made an arrest in the death of Italia Marie Kelly, who was shot to death in the parking lot of Walmart on West Kimberly Road during the May 31 riots.
Three more inmates at the East Moline Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 26 inmates with the virus and three staff members, one of whom has since recovered.
Top sports headlines
For the Iowa football program, success in recent seasons has come one step at a time.
After watching ESPN’s 30 for 30 segment on major league baseball’s mythic 1998 home run chase, I’ve edged a little closer to the idea of opening the doors of baseball’s Hall of Fame to Sammy Sosa.
Louisa-Muscatine has played in back-to-back state championship games. It features an all-state pitcher in Hailey Sanders and four other returning starters from last year's 35-win season.
Today's photo gallery: Music on the Marquee
062120-qc-nws-circamarquee-001
062120-qc-nws-circamarquee-002
062120-qc-nws-circamarquee-003
062120-qc-nws-circamarquee-004
062120-qc-nws-circamarquee-005
062120-qc-nws-circamarquee-006
062120-qc-nws-circamarquee-007
062120-qc-nws-circamarquee-008
062120-qc-nws-circamarquee-009
062120-qc-nws-circamarquee-010
062120-qc-nws-circamarquee-011
062120-qc-nws-circamarquee-012
062120-qc-nws-circamarquee-013
062120-qc-nws-circamarquee-014
062120-qc-nws-circamarquee-015
062120-qc-nws-circamarquee-016
062120-qc-nws-circamarquee-017
062120-qc-nws-circamarquee-018
062120-qc-nws-circamarquee-019
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.