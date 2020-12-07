 Skip to main content
Monday briefing: Q-C pizzeria closes, a buyer for St. Mary's, and new Y readies to open
Monday briefing: Q-C pizzeria closes, a buyer for St. Mary's, and new Y readies to open

NWS: Summary

Another pretty mild December day is on tap for the Quad-Cities — meaning no snow is in the forecast.

Today is Pearl Harbor Day, the 79th anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, which resulted in the United State's entry into World War II. Check out these historical photos.

32 historical photos of the attack on Pearl Harbor

WWII PEARL HARBOR
WWII USS CRUISER PEARL HARBOR
Roosevelt
JAPANESE ATTACK PEARL HARBOR
PEARL HARBOR

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today will be cloudy with a high near 38 degrees and a low around 28 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 32 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Today's top news stories

Humility Housing will buy St. Mary's

Humility Housing will buy St. Mary's

The former St. Mary Catholic Church campus in west Davenport is being sold to the nonprofit Humility Homes & Services organization to use to provide housing and services for people experiencing homelessness.

Today's crime, courts and public safety news

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

• Another week of loss from COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities

• Two more Quad-Citians died of COVID-19

• COVID-19 has claimed 42 Quad-Citians since last Sunday

• UnityPoint Health-Trinity modifies patient visitation rules

• With potential vaccine approval looming, Pritzker warns of long distribution process

• Scott County medical director: White House COVID-19 Task Force recommendations come 'A little late in the game'

• Iowa prison inmate with COVID-19 dies at hospital

• Iowa reports nearly 2,000 more virus cases on Sunday

Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines

REVIEW: 'Nurses' takes an old-school approach to medicine

REVIEW: 'Nurses' takes an old-school approach to medicine

If socialized medicine involves getting your own nurse, bring it on. At least that’s the impression we get from “Nurses,” a Canadian series that follows a handful of nurses at St. Mary’s Hospital, a sprawling facility with specialties in just about everything.

Today's sports headlines

Today's top video

Top photo galleries

Photos: LeClaire Hometown Christmas

121720-bet-leclaire-01.JPG
121720-bet-leclaire-02.JPG
121720-bet-leclaire-03.JPG
121720-bet-leclaire-04.JPG
121720-bet-leclaire-05.JPG

Photos: Christmas tree sales at all-time high in 2020.

120520-qc-nws-trees-089
120520-qc-nws-trees-080
120520-qc-nws-trees-068
120520-qc-nws-trees-076
120520-qc-nws-trees-078
