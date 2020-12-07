Monday briefing: Q-C pizzeria closes, a buyer for St. Mary's, and new Y readies to open

Another pretty mild December day is on tap for the Quad-Cities — meaning no snow is in the forecast.
Today is Pearl Harbor Day, the 79th anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, which resulted in the United State's entry into World War II. Check out these historical photos.
Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today will be cloudy with a high near 38 degrees and a low around 28 degrees.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 32 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday will be a historic day for the Scott County Family Y in downtown Davenport. When the last person to leave locks the door, the action will mark the end for the 606 W. 2nd St. location.
The former St. Mary Catholic Church campus in west Davenport is being sold to the nonprofit Humility Homes & Services organization to use to provide housing and services for people experiencing homelessness.
Two Davenport residents — a 39-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl — were among three people killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Bureau County, Illinois, the Peoria Journal Star is reporting.
Davenport police have arrested a former Clinton County man on methamphetamine trafficking charges.
CAMBRIDGE — Convicted murderer Jim Richardson has lost his bid to have his 60-year sentence reconsidered.
• Scott County medical director: White House COVID-19 Task Force recommendations come 'A little late in the game'
If socialized medicine involves getting your own nurse, bring it on. At least that’s the impression we get from “Nurses,” a Canadian series that follows a handful of nurses at St. Mary’s Hospital, a sprawling facility with specialties in just about everything.
Test your movie knowledge: From the 1940s through the 2010s, take a journey back in time and match each set of Christmas movies from the same decade.
'People want something positive in the house': Live Christmas trees are hot sellers in the Quad-Cities
In his 10 years of selling live Christmas trees, Aaron Gunnare has never seen demand so high.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Five things to think about following the Iowa football team's 35-21 victory Saturday at Illinois:
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa — Davenport Assumption's wrestling team kicked off the season Saturday with a championship.
