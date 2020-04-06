You are the owner of this article.
Monday briefing: Q-C COVID-19 numbers grow, nervous times for expectant moms, and arrest made in East Moline slaying
alert featured

NWS: Summary

Be safe, social distance, and brace for the worst. While the news on the coronavirus front remain grim, Ma Nature is helping us weather this coronavirus storm with a great forecast to start off the week.

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today there's a 40% chance of showers with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. We'll see increasing clouds with a high near 61 degrees.

Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before 11 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 56 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday there's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 76 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 47 degrees.

Cold next week

A Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River at Rock Island Lock & Dam 15 until further notice. The river is at 16.3 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. The Mississippi is expected to rise to 17.5 feet Friday then begin falling. At 17.5 feet water affects the railroad tracks in downtown Davenport and River Drive, Pershing Avenue, and Federal Street. Water affects Bettendorf's Leach Park.

River levels

• Area river levels

Road work update for Illinois Q-C 

Road closed sign

5th Avenue, east of 6th-12th streets in Moline: Beginning at 7 a.m., Hometown Plumbing will be closing eastbound traffic on 5th Avenue at 6th Street for sewer repairs. A detour will be in place thru April 13.

• The Illinois Department of Transportation also announces that weather permitting, construction on Illinois 5/92 just north of Illinois 84 will begin today.

Civil Constructors will be making miscellaneous bridge repairs, including a new concrete overlay on the structure carrying IL 5/IL 92 over the IAIS Railroad. It is scheduled to be completed by mid-August.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction with temporary barrier wall for this bridge work. Drivers should be alert for the lane closures and reduce speed when traveling through the work area.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.

East Moline cancels city council meeting Monday

East Moline is canceling its Monday city council meeting due to the coronavirus, the city announced. The next meeting is April 20 and a remote attendance option will be available and encouraged, the release from city administrator Doug Maxeiner said.

Today's coronavirus headlines

• Davenport man recovers from COVID-19: 'It was surreal; I was miserable'

• Unite Quad Cities for COVID-19 Recovery 24-hour giving event is Monday

• Essential Illiniois workers eligible for state child care during pandemic

• Scott County reports first death from COVID-19; Rock Island reports four more positive cases

• Menards temporarily bans children and pets within stores to prevent COVID-19 spread

• Reynolds: Shelter at home issue needlessly dividing Iowans

• 'Isolation is hard': COVID-19 causes nervous times for new and expectant mothers

• A lot happened this week in state, region and Quad-Citiess regarding COVID-19

Today's crime, courts and public safety news

Lifestyle and entertainment headlines

Today's sports headlines

