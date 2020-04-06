Monday briefing: Q-C COVID-19 numbers grow, nervous times for expectant moms, and arrest made in East Moline slaying

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Be safe, social distance, and brace for the worst. While the news on the coronavirus front remain grim, Ma Nature is helping us weather this coronavirus storm with a great forecast to start off the week.

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today there's a 40% chance of showers with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. We'll see increasing clouds with a high near 61 degrees.

Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before 11 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 56 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday there's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 76 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 47 degrees.