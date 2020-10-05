 Skip to main content
Monday briefing: Q-C college closes for COVID-19, I-74 bridge builder target of lawsuit, and county pays out $1.8M in fatal tree accident
Monday briefing: Q-C college closes for COVID-19, I-74 bridge builder target of lawsuit, and county pays out $1.8M in fatal tree accident

NWS: Week

A frost advisory for the Quad-City region remains in effect until 8 a.m.

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Summary

Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 64 degrees. A south wind between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 47 degrees with winds gusting as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 74 degrees and a low around 56 degrees.

Traffic updates around the region

Traffic cones

• The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that a lane closure will be installed on U.S. 30 in Whiteside County, Illinois. The lane closure will be on the Gateway Bridge each day over the Mississippi River in the eastbound lane beginning today through Wednesday.

A second lane closure will then be installed on the westbound lane on Thursday and Friday. Lane closures for each day will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Consultants will be performing a bridge inspection.

Slow down and use extreme caution while driving through  the work zone.

• Beginning Tuesday the north eastbound lane of River Drive in Davenport will be closed at Iowa Street for sewer repairs. The work should be completed by Friday.

• Northbound Marquette Street will be closed between Lombard Street and W. Central Park Avenue until Thursday for water main repairs.

• 240th Avenue (Z30) has reopened between 250th and 240th (F45) streets in Scott County. The road had been closed for a bridge replacement.

Division Street in Davenport between 4th and 9th streets is expected to be two-way travel by Friday. Some finish work will continue through mid-to-late October for finish grading, seeding, sidewalks and manholes. This work will be completed under daytime lane reductions.

Today's top news headlines

+5
Q-C rally held for gun rights, civil rights

Q-C rally held for gun rights, civil rights

Narren Brown drove three hours from Cresco, Iowa, to Davenport on Saturday to attend an open carry rally in support of gun rights and all civil rights that was held in front of Davenport City Hall beginning at 4 p.m.

Crime, courts and public safety news

More on Coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• Illinois reports 1,453 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

• Scott Community College closes Belmont Campus for one week due to COVID-19

• Rep. Bustos tests negative for COVID-19 after attending presidential debate

• Quad-Cities records 44 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday

• As September ends, Scott County's COVID-19 cases were up 400% since business restrictions ended in late May.

• Pandemic creates unique challenges for political campaigns

• Gov. Reynolds says Johnson and Story county bars can reopen Monday

• Scott County COVID-19 infections soar, passes Rock Island County count

Lifestyle, entertainment headlines

Today's sports news

Photos: Halftime show at Marion-North Scott football game (Oct. 3, 2020)