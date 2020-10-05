Monday briefing: Q-C college closes for COVID-19, I-74 bridge builder target of lawsuit, and county pays out $1.8M in fatal tree accident

A frost advisory for the Quad-City region remains in effect until 8 a.m.

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 64 degrees. A south wind between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 47 degrees with winds gusting as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 74 degrees and a low around 56 degrees.

Traffic updates around the region

• The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that a lane closure will be installed on U.S. 30 in Whiteside County, Illinois. The lane closure will be on the Gateway Bridge each day over the Mississippi River in the eastbound lane beginning today through Wednesday.

A second lane closure will then be installed on the westbound lane on Thursday and Friday. Lane closures for each day will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Consultants will be performing a bridge inspection.

Slow down and use extreme caution while driving through the work zone.