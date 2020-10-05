Monday briefing: Q-C college closes for COVID-19, I-74 bridge builder target of lawsuit, and county pays out $1.8M in fatal tree accident

A frost advisory for the Quad-City region remains in effect until 8 a.m.
Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 64 degrees. A south wind between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 47 degrees with winds gusting as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 74 degrees and a low around 56 degrees.
Traffic updates around the region
• The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that a lane closure will be installed on U.S. 30 in Whiteside County, Illinois. The lane closure will be on the Gateway Bridge each day over the Mississippi River in the eastbound lane beginning today through Wednesday.
A second lane closure will then be installed on the westbound lane on Thursday and Friday. Lane closures for each day will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Consultants will be performing a bridge inspection.
Slow down and use extreme caution while driving through the work zone.
• Beginning Tuesday the north eastbound lane of River Drive in Davenport will be closed at Iowa Street for sewer repairs. The work should be completed by Friday.
• Northbound Marquette Street will be closed between Lombard Street and W. Central Park Avenue until Thursday for water main repairs.
• 240th Avenue (Z30) has reopened between 250th and 240th (F45) streets in Scott County. The road had been closed for a bridge replacement.
• Division Street in Davenport between 4th and 9th streets is expected to be two-way travel by Friday. Some finish work will continue through mid-to-late October for finish grading, seeding, sidewalks and manholes. This work will be completed under daytime lane reductions.
Trending stories
Bettendorf man to have contested hearing with Iowa Board of Massage Therapy
West Virginia delegate resigns after slurs appear online
Trump leaves hospital in car to wave at supporters; the latest knowns and unknowns of his condition
Two arrested after kilo of meth found in vehicle
'We will make a joyful noise': Davenport Catholics plan to say goodbye to St. Mary's with organ concert, procession
Today's top news headlines
Rock Island County paid out $1.8 million to families involved in fatal tree limb accident at courthouse
Rock Island County paid out $1.8 million to settle a lawsuit with families killed or injured when a large limb fell from a courthouse tree July 3, 2018.
Subcontractors accuse Lunda of cutting corners to save money and misleading on delays.
Narren Brown drove three hours from Cresco, Iowa, to Davenport on Saturday to attend an open carry rally in support of gun rights and all civil rights that was held in front of Davenport City Hall beginning at 4 p.m.
Crime, courts and public safety news
A small, one-story, single-family, residential structure was fully engulfed in fire and is being reported as a total loss. No injuries were reported.
Support Local Journalism
A Bettendorf resident will have a hearing later this year on allegations he inappropriately touched a person during a massage and that he knowingly allowed an unlicensed person to perform massages.
A Bettendorf man on lifetime parole for a 2011 sex abuse conviction and whose driving privileges are suspended is facing multiple charges after he rammed a Bettendorf Police squad car and another vehicle while fleeing police Friday, Bettendorf police said.
More on Coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• As September ends, Scott County's COVID-19 cases were up 400% since business restrictions ended in late May.
Lifestyle, entertainment headlines
'We will make a joyful noise': Davenport Catholics plan to say goodbye to St. Mary's with organ concert, procession
St. Mary Catholic Church has been closed, but members of the historic west Davenport landmark are planning joyous closing ceremonies to assure she gets the goodbye she — and they — deserve.
There have been 23 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 12 years. Here are some worth another look, including the trailer for each.
There’s plenty from which to choose, and all of them can be ordered online so you won’t have to leave home to get this year’s costume.
Today's sports news
You just don’t see stuff like this in high school sports any more.
Getting to instruct his daughter, Hailee Messerly, ignited a passion to coach swimming for Moline’s Michael Roche.
During spring football before last season, Milo Eifler stood on the Memorial Stadium filed and took a moment to reflect on where he'd been.
Today's photo galleries