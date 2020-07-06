You are the owner of this article.
Monday briefing: Q-C coaching legend dies, shooting in The District, and mask mandate
Monday briefing: Q-C coaching legend dies, shooting in The District, and mask mandate

070620-qc-nws-standalone-061

Juliana Meyer 2 and Kaylee Woods 6 cool off in their inflatable pool with the watchful eyes of their fathers Shane Meyer and Dan Woods in the Meyer's front yard, Sunday, in Bettendorf.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

It's going to be another week of heat with temps in the 90s along with nasty heat indexes. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service. 

NWS: Summary

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the region. It states, "Very warm and humid conditions will be seen today with peak afternoon heat-index readings of 90 to 95 degrees. Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms may be possible today but no severe weather is expected."

Tuesday through Sunday: "Hot and humid conditions will be seen through the period with afternoon heat index readings in the 90s. Thunderstorms will be possible each day. It is too early to determine any severe risk."

As for the Quad-Cities, today will be sunny with a high near 92 degrees and a low around 73 degrees.

Tuesday will see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees and a low around 74 degrees.

New road projects in the Q-C

Road closed sign

• Davenport: Beginning today, Division Street will be reduced to one southbound lane as significant street reconstruction and sewer improvement project begins. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route to avoid travel delays and follow the signed detour when traveling north.

• Davenport: Water main improvements will close Jersey Ridge Road between Garfield Street and George Washington Boulevard beginning Tuesday through Tuesday, July 14. Resurfacing work will begin when water main improvements are complete.

• Bettendorf: Beginning today and continuing until mid-September, the 18th Street reconstruction project will continue with one-way traffic being allowed southbound on 18th Street for the remaining stages of the project.

Northbound traffic will be detoured to 23rd Street. On-street parking will not be allowed within the project limits until project completion.

Rock Island: Beginning today, 31st Avenue between 30th and 34th streets will be closed to thru traffic for culvert repairs. Pending favorable weather, this area should be reopened in the first week of August.

Travel delays can be expected; follow the posted detour. Drivers are encouraged to use Blackhawk Road via 30th and 38th streets to detour this work.

Davenport woman arrested for trafficking in meth

Davenport woman arrested for trafficking in meth

A Davenport woman already on pretrial release for allegedly selling methamphetamine to undercover agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group has been arrested on Scott County warrants also alleging she was peddling meth.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• ILLINOIS RECAP: State begins Phase 4 of recovery from COVID-19 pandemic

• Muscatine Mayor Broderson issues order for people to wear face coverings in public

• Q-C celebrates without major fireworks shows

• America’s recovery faces global obstacle

• Opposition to face masks getting heated

• Quad-Cities log another 42 COVID-19 confirmed cases on Sunday

• Scott County confirms 59 more COVID-19 cases on Saturday

• Rock Island County's COVID-19 cases top 1,000

Today's photo gallery: Outlook wedding

