Monday briefing: Q-C coaching legend dies, shooting in The District, and mask mandate

It's going to be another week of heat with temps in the 90s along with nasty heat indexes. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the region. It states, "Very warm and humid conditions will be seen today with peak afternoon heat-index readings of 90 to 95 degrees. Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms may be possible today but no severe weather is expected."
Tuesday through Sunday: "Hot and humid conditions will be seen through the period with afternoon heat index readings in the 90s. Thunderstorms will be possible each day. It is too early to determine any severe risk."
As for the Quad-Cities, today will be sunny with a high near 92 degrees and a low around 73 degrees.
Tuesday will see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees and a low around 74 degrees.
New road projects in the Q-C
• Davenport: Beginning today, Division Street will be reduced to one southbound lane as significant street reconstruction and sewer improvement project begins. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route to avoid travel delays and follow the signed detour when traveling north.
• Davenport: Water main improvements will close Jersey Ridge Road between Garfield Street and George Washington Boulevard beginning Tuesday through Tuesday, July 14. Resurfacing work will begin when water main improvements are complete.
• Bettendorf: Beginning today and continuing until mid-September, the 18th Street reconstruction project will continue with one-way traffic being allowed southbound on 18th Street for the remaining stages of the project.
Northbound traffic will be detoured to 23rd Street. On-street parking will not be allowed within the project limits until project completion.
• Rock Island: Beginning today, 31st Avenue between 30th and 34th streets will be closed to thru traffic for culvert repairs. Pending favorable weather, this area should be reopened in the first week of August.
Travel delays can be expected; follow the posted detour. Drivers are encouraged to use Blackhawk Road via 30th and 38th streets to detour this work.
Trending headlines
Rock Island-Milan schools to launch African American Parent Advisory Council
Local coaching legend Bob Reade passes away at age 87
MARX: After 41 years, Better Life Nutrition in Moline will close its doors
Muscatine Mayor Broderson issues order for people to wear face coverings in public
One dead, 3 injured in Sunday shooting on W. 3rd Street, Davenport; 1 shot in The District
Today's top news headlines
Parents and guardians of African American students in the Rock Island-Milan School District are being invited to join in the launch of the African American Parent Advisory Council.
Chairs rest six feet from one another inside the main parlor at Rock Island's Wheelan-Pressly Funeral home, one of four sites in the Wheelan-Pressly chain, all local.
The City of Rock Island has issued a warning for those on the water this weekend: Avoid the Rock River west of Ben Williamson Park.
Crime, courts and public safety headlines
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has released the name of the woman who died Thursday night in a fire in Port Byron.
A Davenport woman already on pretrial release for allegedly selling methamphetamine to undercover agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group has been arrested on Scott County warrants also alleging she was peddling meth.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
Entertainment and lifestyle news
GENESEO — For the past 30 years on July 4, residents and visitors have gathered in Geneseo City Park for the Maple City Band’s Patriotic Concert and ice cream social. This year, the park will be quiet on July 4, but people can still hear patriotic music from Maple City Band members.
Today's sports headlines
Bob Reade, the man who put Geneseo High School football on the state map in Illinois and turned the Augustana College program into a national power, passed away over the weekend.
Athletes in Illinois high schools can take another step toward a return to competition beginning Sunday.
Fran McCaffery has known Kevin Warren for close to 40 years.
Today's photo gallery: Outlook wedding
