Monday briefing: Near-record temps, tracking use of police force in the Q-C, and work begins on Grand Illinois Trail
Monday briefing: Near-record temps, tracking use of police force in the Q-C, and work begins on Grand Illinois Trail

NWS

A good Monday to all. Summer returns with near-record temps for the region. It also brings winds and low relative humidity which will result in an elevated fire danger today.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 57 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will produce gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.

• Bridge work begins today on Illinois 92 in Andalusia

Illinois 92 sign

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that weather permitting, work to replace expansion joints on the Illinois 92 bridge over Hills Creek in Andalusia will begin today,

The bridge is located just east of 115th Street.

Drivers should be prepared to stop near the work zone as one lane of traffic will be maintained and controlled with signals and a barrier wall. The project is scheduled to be completed by mid-November.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

+5
As manufacturers automate, employees must adapt or move on

As manufacturers automate, employees must adapt or move on

Modern manufacturing technology has increased production efficiency due to years of innovation, and in some cases, eliminates the need for basic manual labor. Demand is increasing for workers who are trained in managing and repairing manufacturing technology.

+5
Driver injured in Davenport crash

Driver injured in Davenport crash

The driver of a Pontiac Grand Prix suffered what Davenport Police said are non-life-threatening injuries when her vehicle slammed into a van and a parked SUV on Saturday.

+2
Rural Route 4: Time for an early harvest

Rural Route 4: Time for an early harvest

Harvest has begun! Yes, it’s rather early this year, but that’s OK. It does seem rather strange to be harvesting corn in September with 80 and 90 degree temperatures. Normally, we don’t even get started until October, and we usually start with soybeans because the corn isn’t dry enough.

