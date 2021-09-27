Monday briefing: Near-record temps, tracking use of police force in the Q-C, and work begins on Grand Illinois Trail

A good Monday to all. Summer returns with near-record temps for the region. It also brings winds and low relative humidity which will result in an elevated fire danger today.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 57 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will produce gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.
• Bridge work begins today on Illinois 92 in Andalusia
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that weather permitting, work to replace expansion joints on the Illinois 92 bridge over Hills Creek in Andalusia will begin today,
The bridge is located just east of 115th Street.
Drivers should be prepared to stop near the work zone as one lane of traffic will be maintained and controlled with signals and a barrier wall. The project is scheduled to be completed by mid-November.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.
No national or state policy guides when or how police use of force is tracked, and department protocol varies.
A new bike and pedestrian path in East Moline and Silvis is on the horizon after more than a decade of planning.
Modern manufacturing technology has increased production efficiency due to years of innovation, and in some cases, eliminates the need for basic manual labor. Demand is increasing for workers who are trained in managing and repairing manufacturing technology.
A Rock Island woman was arrested early Friday morning after ramming two squad cars as part of a high-speed chase that ended with a crash in LeClaire.
The driver of a Pontiac Grand Prix suffered what Davenport Police said are non-life-threatening injuries when her vehicle slammed into a van and a parked SUV on Saturday.
There are over 100 different types of arthritis. How do you know what type you have?
Harvest has begun! Yes, it’s rather early this year, but that’s OK. It does seem rather strange to be harvesting corn in September with 80 and 90 degree temperatures. Normally, we don’t even get started until October, and we usually start with soybeans because the corn isn’t dry enough.
Tyler Pence didn’t come into the TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon thinking he was going to run his fastest time ever.
It all came together when it mattered the most for the Quad Cities River Bandits.
A look at the ballot Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss submitted for this week's Iowa high school Associated Press football poll:
ORION — Even with a six-point lead, the Erie-Prophetstown football team felt something was missing in Saturday afternoon's matchup with Orion.
