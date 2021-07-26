 Skip to main content
Monday briefing: Muggy, bridge inspections cause closures, and Scott County man faces attempted murder charge
Mother Nature is turning up the heat this week along with the humidity so expect a muggy, steamy start to your work week.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Heat

Today will be sunny with a high near 91 degrees and a low around 69 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 91 and a low around 72 degrees.

Daily highs in the 90s will hang around until Friday.

• Talbot (Centennial) Bridge inspections begin today

051220-qc-Centennial-RI-001

The Centennial Bridge between Davenport, Iowa and Rock Island, Illinois Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that inspection of the Talbot (Centennial) Bridge carrying U.S. 67 across the Mississippi River from Rock Island to Davenport will begin today.

The work will require daily lane closures through Friday, Aug. 6.

Work will begin on the northbound side of the bridge and the outer lane will be closed from Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30.

Work will later shift to the southbound side of the bridge on Monday, Aug. 2, and the outer lane will be closed through Friday, Aug. 6. The lane closures will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic.

The use of alternate routes should be considered.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Other traffic news

• Traffic control will change on E. 53rd Street beginning Tuesday. Work at the intersection of Tremont Avenue and E. 53rd Street will move to the south side. North and southbound travel between 46th and 53rd streets will be via Grand Avenue, Brady Street, or Eastern Avenue. Work at the intersection is expected to be completed by the second week of August when traffic control will change again for the final project phases.

+6
DeWitt asks RAGBRAI riders: can you handle us?

DeWitt asks RAGBRAI riders: can you handle us?

DeWitt is hosting its first overnight stop in the 48-year history of the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa. The night of July 30, the town will quadruple in size for the bike tour’s last overnight stop with entertainment, food, and drinks planned throughout the day.

