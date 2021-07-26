Monday briefing: Muggy, bridge inspections cause closures, and Scott County man faces attempted murder charge

Mother Nature is turning up the heat this week along with the humidity so expect a muggy, steamy start to your work week.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 91 degrees and a low around 69 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 91 and a low around 72 degrees.

Daily highs in the 90s will hang around until Friday.

• Talbot (Centennial) Bridge inspections begin today

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that inspection of the Talbot (Centennial) Bridge carrying U.S. 67 across the Mississippi River from Rock Island to Davenport will begin today.

The work will require daily lane closures through Friday, Aug. 6.

Work will begin on the northbound side of the bridge and the outer lane will be closed from Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30.

Work will later shift to the southbound side of the bridge on Monday, Aug. 2, and the outer lane will be closed through Friday, Aug. 6. The lane closures will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.