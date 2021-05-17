Monday briefing: More rain today, Rock Island student's artwork to be displayed in D.C., and graduation day for WIU students

Showers are likely today before 2 p.m. with a high near 66 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight more showers are likely after 2 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 58 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday showers are likely with possibly a thunderstorm. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 70 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.
Tuesday night will see a 50% chance of showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Rock Island High School student Riley Jones has won first place in the annual Congressional Art Competition for her digital artwork titled, "Black Pride."
The Camden Centre COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Milan started jabbing the arms of young people ages 12 to 15 at 8 a.m. Friday.
A fourth person wanted in connection with the Sept. 15 robbery of a man at gunpoint at the QC Mart on Central Avenue in Bettendorf has been arrested.
Two people were rescued from a condominium fire in Moline early Saturday morning.
The name of the Moline Police officer driving the squad car that struck and killed a boy riding his bike has been released.
The link between cardiac events and mental health issues has been strongly supported by studies for decades. Depression and other behavioral health disorders are common among cardiac patients.
Like many families across the two-state area, mine is in high-school graduation mode.
Riverdale grad Derek Peterson has continued the turnaround with the baseball program that started two years ago.
The Annawan-Wethersfield softball team has won nine of its first 11 games this season behind a nucleus of underclassmen.
Sophia Utsinger had a pair of goals as Bettendorf snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over Geneseo on Saturday.
