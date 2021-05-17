Monday briefing: More rain today, Rock Island student's artwork to be displayed in D.C., and graduation day for WIU students

Showers are likely today before 2 p.m. with a high near 66 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight more showers are likely after 2 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 58 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday showers are likely with possibly a thunderstorm. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 70 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.

Tuesday night will see a 50% chance of showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Today's top headlines

+3 Rock Island High School student Riley Jones' artwork will be displayed at U.S. Capitol Rock Island High School student Riley Jones has won first place in the annual Congressional Art Competition for her digital artwork titled, "Black Pride."

+2 A new hope: Kids line up for COVID-19 vaccine The Camden Centre COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Milan started jabbing the arms of young people ages 12 to 15 at 8 a.m. Friday.

Crime, courts and public safety

+4 Fourth person arrested in connection with September armed robbery A fourth person wanted in connection with the Sept. 15 robbery of a man at gunpoint at the QC Mart on Central Avenue in Bettendorf has been arrested.

Two rescued, 12 escape early morning condo fire in Moline Two people were rescued from a condominium fire in Moline early Saturday morning.

Moline police announce name of officer who struck and killed 13-year-old cyclist The name of the Moline Police officer driving the squad car that struck and killed a boy riding his bike has been released.

Lifestyle and entertainment news

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Understanding the link between depression and heart disease The link between cardiac events and mental health issues has been strongly supported by studies for decades. Depression and other behavioral health disorders are common among cardiac patients.

Top sports headlines

Peterson helps Rams continue their ascension Riverdale grad Derek Peterson has continued the turnaround with the baseball program that started two years ago.

Annawn-Wethersfield in LTC title hunt The Annawan-Wethersfield softball team has won nine of its first 11 games this season behind a nucleus of underclassmen.

+3 Utsinger, Bettendorf girls soccer bounce back by beating Geneseo Sophia Utsinger had a pair of goals as Bettendorf snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over Geneseo on Saturday.