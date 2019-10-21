Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
A strong system is expected to affect the area today. This morning, showers with embedded thunderstorms are expected. The main threat from any thunderstorm would be lightning and gusty winds to 45 mph.
For the afternoon and overnight winds are expected to be 20 to 25 mph with gusts in the mid-30 mph range.
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely before noon with a slight chance of showers between noon and 1 p.m. The high for the day will be near 63 degrees. It will be breezy with a southeast wind between 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a low around 44 degrees. Southwest winds around 20 mph will gust as high as 35 mph.
Tuesday: It will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 38 degrees. West winds between 20 to 25 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Area rivers are experiencing flooding. The Rock River in Moline is currently hovering around flood stage (12 feet). The Mississippi River is at 16.3 feet at Locks & Dam 15. Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is expected to drop to 15.9 feet Tuesday.
This weekend's Class 1A state boys' golf meet turned into the bronze age for the Riverdale Rams and for Rockridge sophomore standout Drew Hall.
Sacred Heart Church celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Laying and the Blessing of the Cornerstone, Sunday, October 20, 2019, in Moline. The event consisted of a mass, a procession, a re-enactment and a party. Guests from the country of Belgium were also present.
Marie Leenknecht, 86 of Moline, stands next to the First Communion dress her mother-in-law wore as a flower girl during the blessing of the Sacred Heart Church cornerstone on October 23 1919, Sunday, October 20, 2019, during the 100th anniversary of the laying and blessing of the cornerstone at the church in Moline. This dress was discovered inside the time capsule inside the cornerstone and was worn by Henrietta Six at the time.
Artifacts from the 1919 time capsule inside the cornerstone of Sacred Heart Church in Moline, Sunday, October 20, 2019, during the 100th anniversary celebration of the laying and blessing of the cornerstone.
This trowel was used to lay the cornerstone of Scared Heart Church on October 23, 1919, Sunday, October 20, 2019, and is on display during the 100th anniversary of the laying and blessing of the cornerstone of the church in Moline.
Displayed framed photos of the contents of time capsule inside the Sacred Heart conerstone, Sunday, October 20, 2019, during the 100th anniversary of the laying and blessing of the cornerstone of the church in Moline.
Photographs and items to be added to the time capsule to be placed inside the cornerstone of Scared Heart Church, Sunday, October 20, 2019, during the 100th anniversary of the laying and blessing of the cornerstone of the church in Moline.
A vintage car carrying Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms passes in front of Sacred Heart Church, Sunday, October 20, 2019, during a procession marking the 100th anniversary of the laying and blessing of the cornerstone of the church in Moline.
A vintage car carrying Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri passes in front of Sacred Heart Church, Moline, on Sunday during a procession marking the 100th anniversary of the laying and blessing of the cornerstone.
A 1917 Velie carrying Msgr. Mark Merdian passes in front of Sacred Heart Church, Sunday, October 20, 2019, during a procession marking the 100th anniversary of the laying and blessing of the cornerstone of the church in Moline.
Msgr. Mark Merdian, STL, portrays Cardinal Mercier during a re-enactment of the laying and blessing of the Sacred Heart Church conerstone, Sunday, October 20, 2019, during a ceremony celebrating the 100th anniversary of the laying and blessing of the cornerstone of the church in Moline.
The dignitaries portraying the people in a re-enactment of the laying and blessing of the Sacred Heart Church cornerstone are (L-R) Nancy Luckenbill, representing the American Red Cross, Moline Mayor, the Honorable Stephanie Acri portraying Moline Mayor Charles Skinner, Rock Island Mayor the Honorable Mike Thoms portraying Davenport Mayor Lee Dougherty and Rock Island Vicar, Monsignor Mark Merdian portraying Cardinal Mercier, Sunday, October 20, 2019, during the 100th anniversary celebration of the laying and blessing of the cornerstone at the church in Moline.
Kenneth Grenier of Moline looks over the contents of a time capsule removed from the Sacred Heart Church conerstone, Sunday, October 20, 2019, during the 100th anniversary celebration of the laying and blessing of the cornerstone in Moline.
Parishioners of Sacred Heart Church in Moline look over a large photograph of the parishioners in 1927, Sunday, October 20, 2019, during the 100th anniversary celebration of the laying and blessing of the cornerstone.
A copy of the paper from 1919 announcing the arrival of Cardinal Mercier as he came for the laying and blessing of the cornerstone of the Sacred Heart Chuch, Sunday, October 20, 2019, during the 100th anniversary celebration of the laying and blessing of the cornerstone.
Parishioners of Sacred Heart Church in Moline, take pictures and look at all the archives discovered in a time capsule inside the cornerstone, Sunday, October 20, 2019, during the 100th anniversary celebrating the laying and blessing of the cornerstone in Moline.
Parishioners of Sacred Heart Church in Moline, take pictures and look at all the archives discovered in a time capsule inside the cornerstone, Sunday, October 20, 2019, during the 100th anniversary celebrating the laying and blessing of the cornerstone in Moline.
Carolyn Wilson of Moline looks over the contents of a time capsule inside the cornerstone of Sacred Heart Chuch, Sunday, October 20, 2019, during the 100th anniversary celebration of the laying and blessing of the cornerstone in Moline.
Parishioners of Sacred Heart Church in Moline look at all the archives discovered in a time capsule inside the cornerstone, Sunday, October 20, 2019, during the 100th anniversary celebrating the laying and blessing of the cornerstone in Moline.
Augustana's Ethan Jennings dives for the pass against North Park's Tyrell Smith, Saturday, October 19, 2019, during a CCIW conference match-up at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus. The pass was incomplete.
Augustana's Patrick Byrne didn't break stride in making this 50-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Zach Fuller in Saturday's 71-0 CCIW victory over North Park at Lindberg Stadium. On the first of his two TD catches, Byrne beat NPU defender James Duke.
Augustana's Bobby Jarosz gets hit by North Park's Uati Pati during Saturday's CCIW football game at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus. Jarosz finished with 91 yards rushing in 15 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Augustana's Max Uranich catches a 23-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Zach Fuller after beating North Park defender Oshay Reynolds in the first quarter of Saturday's CCIW contest at Lindberg Stadium.
With coach Steve Bell watching closely, Augustana linebacker David Lane showed great footwork as he made this interception against North Park on Saturday at Lindberg Stadium. Lane made the grab going out of bounds and managed to keep a foot in play to force the turnover in Augie's 71-0 victory.
North Park's Daekwon Derry gets sandwiched by Augustana defenders Noah Patterson, left, and John Kappel during a kick return in Augie's 71-0 CCIW victory Saturday at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
Augustana's Sam Jones makes the catch despite the pass interference call against North Park's Daekwon Derry, Saturday, October 19, 2019, during a CCIW conference match-up at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
Augustana's Ethan Jennings gets tripped up by North Park's Dalton McKay after making the catch, Saturday, October 19, 2019, during a CCIW conference match-up at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
The ball hits off the shoulder pads of Augustana's Alek Jacobs against North Park's Uluao Letuli, Saturday, October 19, 2019, during a CCIW conference match-up at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
The Augustana football team walks past fans on their way to the field to play North Park, Saturday, October 19, 2019, during a CCIW conference match-up at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
Augustana's Bobby Jarosz catches the screen pass and puts a move on North Park's Arnaldo Landrau, Saturday, October 19, 2019, during a CCIW conference match-up at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
Augustana's Ethan Jennings (L) congratulates teammate Patrick Byrne on his 50 yard touchdown catch against North Park, Saturday, October 19, 2019, during a CCIW conference match-up at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
Augustana's Luke Phelan is pushed out of bounds on the one yard line by North Park quarterback Grant Borsch after returning an interception, Saturday, October 19, 2019, during a CCIW conference match-up at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.
Augustana linebacker Sam Francis hits North Park quarterback Grant Borsch on a keeper, Saturday, October 19, 2019, during a CCIW conference match-up at Lindberg Stadium on the Augustana College campus.