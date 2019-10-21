{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Rain

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

A strong system is expected to affect the area today. This morning, showers with embedded thunderstorms are expected. The main threat from any thunderstorm would be lightning and gusty winds to 45 mph.

For the afternoon and overnight winds are expected to be 20 to 25 mph with gusts in the mid-30 mph range.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely before noon with a slight chance of showers between noon and  1 p.m. The high for the day will be near 63 degrees. It will be breezy with a southeast wind between 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a low around 44 degrees. Southwest winds around 20 mph will gust as high as 35 mph.

Tuesday: It will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 38 degrees. West winds between 20 to 25 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

Seven day forecast

NWS: Flooding

Area rivers are experiencing flooding. The Rock River in Moline is currently hovering around flood stage (12 feet). The Mississippi River is at 16.3 feet at Locks & Dam 15. Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is expected to drop to 15.9 feet Tuesday.

Area river levels

Sacred Heart Church celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Laying and the Blessing of the Cornerstone, Sunday, October 20, 2019, in Moline. The event consisted of a mass, a procession, a re-enactment and a party. Guests from the country of Belgium were also present.

Sacred Heart Celebrates 100th Anniversary of Laying the Cornerstone

102119-mda-nws-sacredheart-002
102119-mda-nws-sacredheart-003
102119-mda-nws-sacredheart-004
102119-mda-nws-sacredheart-001
102119-mda-nws-sacredheart-005

The Augustana College Vikings handed North Park an old fashion whipping, Saturday, October 19, 2019, as they beat them 71-0 in a CCIW conference game.

Augustana Beats North Park 71-0

101919-mda-spt-augie-football-001
101919-mda-spt-augie-football-002
101919-mda-spt-augie-football-003
101919-mda-spt-augie-football-004
101919-mda-spt-augie-football-005

The annual Moline Dad's Club Halloween Parade took place, Sunday, October 20, 2019, in downtown Moline. There were plenty of candy and characters for everyone.

