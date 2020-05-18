Monday briefing: More Iowa businesses reopen today, a drive-by graduation in Orion, and flood warning for the Rock

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Here's what is happening around the Quad-Cities today.

A chance of rain and the rising Rock River

Today there is a 40% chance of showers. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 60 degrees and a low around 53 degrees.

Tuesday brings a slight chance of showers before 7 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 56 degrees. Northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

A Flood Warning for the Rock River in Moline remains in effect until Sunday morning. Early today the Rock was at 13.3 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet.

The Rock is expected to rise to 14.2 feet Wednesday then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.

At 14 feet, major flood stage, water affects South Shore Drive and North Shore Drive in Moline west of the 27th Street bridge. Water limits access to homes on South Shore Drive east of the I-74 bridge. Water also affects portions of 60th Street south of John Deere Road.

Plenty of new road work in Illinois area

Three new road projects will be on motorists' minds this week. Let's take a look at each one.