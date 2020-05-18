You are the owner of this article.
Monday briefing: More Iowa businesses reopen today, a drive-by graduation in Orion, and flood warning for the Rock

NWS: Summary

Here's what is happening around the Quad-Cities today.

A chance of rain and the rising Rock River

Today there is a 40% chance of showers. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 60 degrees and a low around 53 degrees.

Tuesday brings a slight chance of showers before 7 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 56 degrees. Northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

NWA: Rock

A Flood Warning for the Rock River in Moline remains in effect until Sunday morning. Early today the Rock was at 13.3 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet.

The Rock is expected to rise to 14.2 feet Wednesday then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.

At 14 feet, major flood stage, water affects South Shore Drive and North Shore Drive in Moline west of the 27th Street bridge. Water limits access to homes on South Shore Drive east of the I-74 bridge. Water also affects portions of 60th Street south of John Deere Road.

Plenty of new road work in Illinois area

Road closed sign

Three new road projects will be on motorists' minds this week. Let's take a look at each one.

• U.S. 67 resurfacing begins this week: The Illinois Department of Transportation reports construction on U.S. 67 from 2nd to 5th avenues in Rock Island gets under way  this week. The project involves milling and resurfacing this three-block section of U.S. 67. Various daytime closures will be required during the duration of the project, which is anticipated to be completed by the middle of June.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.

• Interstate 88 lane closures: Bridge painting and cleaning begins on the bridge carrying Sand Road over Interstate 88 located 2.5 miles northwest of Erie and the bridge carrying Moline Road over I-88 located 0.7 miles east of I-80.

Bridge painting will begin first at the Sand Road overpass location followed by the Moline Road bridge. During construction, I-88 will be reduced to one lane in each direction with temporary barrier wall at the bridge locations. The project is scheduled to be completed in early August.

• Illinois 78 bridge work: Construction work on the Illinois 78 bridge over the Rock River in Prophetstown begins this week. The project is anticipated to be completed by September. The project involves repairs to the expansion joints and bridge deck surface.

For the duration of the project, the bridge will be reduced to one lane utilizing temporary traffic signals. The bridge will be posted with maximum width signs of 15 feet 6 inches but will have a 17 feet clear opening across the bridge.

The district has delayed the start of the project by two months to minimize impacts to the planting season. Agricultural equipment and implements wider than 17 feet will need to find an alternate route or be staged to minimize adverse travel.

Trending headlines

More on the coronavirus and its impact on the Quad-Cities

Coronavirus logo

• Other Illinois Quad-Cities counties have not escaped COVID-19 woes

• Bettendorf library will reopen Monday

• Midwest vegans push upside to downturn in meat supply chain

• Rising meat prices slamming Midwest business, consumers

• MARK-TO-MARKET: COVID-19 hits latest retail sales data

• Gaul: Writing history never stops

• 34-year-old Pedati thrust into prominent role in Iowa’s coronavirus response efforts

• Watch now: "It’s our new normal"

• Davenport, Bettendorf fitness centers will open Monday, with limitations

• Meat industry butchered by COVID-19 in the Midwest

• Raffle will help restore stained glass windows in Atkinson church

• Illinois Quad-Citians join Iowa Quad-City reopening customers

Crime, courts and public safety headlines

Today's sports in the news

Rocky alum Lindsey is finalist for ICCAC honor

Rocky alum Lindsey is finalist for ICCAC honor

Courtney Lindsey, a former Rock Island track standout competing at Iowa Central Community College, has been named as one of three finalists for male student-athlete of the year honors in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference.

Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines

What's for dinner this week? Moroccan beef burgers, hummus-crusted chicken and more

EatingWell: Pantry staples amp up veggie burger
EatingWell: Pantry staples amp up veggie burger
The Kitchn: Hummus and chicken make a magical dish
The Kitchn: Hummus and chicken make a magical dish
Moroccan beef burgers with cucumber tomato salad
Moroccan beef burgers with cucumber tomato salad
Lemon-flavored halibut with warm zucchini salad
Lemon-flavored halibut with warm zucchini salad
Ramadan recipes: Delicious lamp chops from Chef Ruban Simon
START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Safety remains top priority at Trinity

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Safety remains top priority at Trinity

The world looks and feels a lot different than it did two months ago. There have been many valuable lessons learned about the virus and the way we view and deal with health. As Quad-Citians begin to leave their homes and reenter their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, UnityPoint Health – Trinity wants to help patients and their families understand how health care is changing. At UnityPoint Health, safety remains our top priority.

