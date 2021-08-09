Monday briefing: More heat and humidity, 1 dead in Rock Island crash, and to vaccinate or not to vaccinate?

We're looking at a little heat and humidity plus a threat of storms today around the Quad-Cities. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

A heat advisory is in effect for today and tonight for locations south of Interstate 80 with heat-index values of 100 to 105 degrees likely.

There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening for parts of northwest Illinois with a marginal risk extending westward into parts of eastern Iowa. The main threats are damaging winds and large hail.

Today there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees.

Tonight there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 73 degrees.

For Tuesday there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be sunny with a high near 93 degrees and heat-index values as high as 106 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.