Monday briefing: More heat and humidity, 1 dead in Rock Island crash, and to vaccinate or not to vaccinate?
Monday briefing: More heat and humidity, 1 dead in Rock Island crash, and to vaccinate or not to vaccinate?

Heat

We're looking at a little heat and humidity plus a threat of storms today around the Quad-Cities. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Radar

A heat advisory is in effect for today and tonight for locations south of Interstate 80 with heat-index values of 100 to 105 degrees likely.

There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening for parts of northwest Illinois with a marginal risk extending westward into parts of eastern Iowa. The main threats are damaging winds and large hail.

Storms

Today there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees.

Tonight there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 73 degrees.

For Tuesday there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be sunny with a high near 93 degrees and heat-index values as high as 106 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday night will see showers and thunderstorms. Skies will  be mostly cloudy with a low around 73 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

4 things to know about Illinois mask rule for students, state workers

STUDENTS
STATE WORKERS
​THE BACKGROUND
​WHAT'S NEXT

Chicago Bears right guard James Daniels is the latest offensive lineman to go out with an injury, bringing the total of starters to three out of the five who are sidelined.

UN report: Global warming is likely to blow past Paris limit

Breaking News