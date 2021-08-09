Monday briefing: More heat and humidity, 1 dead in Rock Island crash, and to vaccinate or not to vaccinate?

We're looking at a little heat and humidity plus a threat of storms today around the Quad-Cities. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
A heat advisory is in effect for today and tonight for locations south of Interstate 80 with heat-index values of 100 to 105 degrees likely.
There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening for parts of northwest Illinois with a marginal risk extending westward into parts of eastern Iowa. The main threats are damaging winds and large hail.
Today there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees.
Tonight there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 73 degrees.
For Tuesday there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be sunny with a high near 93 degrees and heat-index values as high as 106 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday night will see showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 73 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Businesses in the Quad-Cities are struggling to hire and retain enough employees to maintain a full staff. These businesses are forced to adapt their practices to serve customers while being consistently understaffed.
Rock Island County board member and Moline Township Supervisor Don Johnston died Saturday. He was 73.
Here is a look at where local cities, counties and healthcare systems in the Quad-Cities stand on the issue of COVID-19 vaccinations as of Friday.
At least one person was killed early Sunday in a vehicle crash near Hasselroth Park in Rock Island.
A Virginia man was arrested in connection with a robbery Thursday in Moline.
A Lowden man was sentenced Friday to five years in federal prison for stealing a gun and marijuana while burglarizing a house.
New clothes and shoes for your students? Check.
With the season opener less than three weeks away, the St. Ambrose football team begins preseason camp this week with an added sense of urgency.
A look at this year's Quad Cities All-Metro boys track and field team, led by Pleasant Valley's Kole Sommer and Rock Island's Samson Shukuru.
A look at this year's Quad Cities All-Metro girls track and field team, led by Pleasant Valley's Emily Wood and Alleman's Tori Thomas.
