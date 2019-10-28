{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Snow

It's not something you want to hear, but we could be in store for some small accumulations of that dreaded s-word — snow. Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service

Today will be cloudy with a high near 45 degrees and a 10% chance of rain after 5 p.m.

Rain and snow later in the evening with become all snow after 2 a.m. The low will be around 31 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 31 degrees. Overnight there's a 40% chance of snow.

