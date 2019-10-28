It's not something you want to hear, but we could be in store for some small accumulations of that dreaded s-word — snow. Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service
Today will be cloudy with a high near 45 degrees and a 10% chance of rain after 5 p.m.
Rain and snow later in the evening with become all snow after 2 a.m. The low will be around 31 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 31 degrees. Overnight there's a 40% chance of snow.
ROCK ISLAND — The Rock Island Public Library and the Two Rivers YMCA in Moline are joining forces to possibly occupy the building that is now …
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., on Thursday announced more than $39 million in federal funding for Illin…
MOLINE — The former Venture/Shopko store at 2000 36th St., which has been closed for nearly 20 years, soon will be reopening as a storage unit.
A Bettendorf man wanted on outstanding warrants in Scott and Rock Island counties is facing new drug and firearms charges after he was found p…
A Davenport felon faces new charges after he allegedly fired a gun several times at a man Friday night, according to police.
A Saturday morning fire damaged a LeClaire home.
ROCK ISLAND — Just because this haunted house is presented by members of the Broadway Paranormal Society doesn’t mean there’s anything particu…
Well, here we are again. Hallo-week. Hurrah.
ROCK ISLAND — He had a plan, he stuck to is and now Rock Island and Montana State graduate Tyler Hall is the No. 4 pick in the G-League by the…
ROCK ISLAND — For the last few years, the success of the Augustana men's basketball program has been guard driven.
ROCK ISLAND — There is something about basketball in Quincy and Rock Island.
Brandy Gabriel-Flores of Davenport gets her mouth wiped clean by her mother, Jasmine, who was careful not to disturb the face paint job on Sunday during activities at the Day of the Dead Family Fiesta at the Figge Art Musuem in Davenport.
Iris Ponce-Little, 7, of Wataga, Ill., picks up the guitar and pretends to play for he mother Nikki.
Leslie Treto, 8, and her mother, Karina Rodriguez, use colored icing to decorate their sugar skulls at the museum.
Sugar skulls decorated with colored icing sit on a table at the family fiesta.
A traditional Day of the Dead altar created by the LULAC You Group in the lobby on Sunday during activities at the Day of the Dead Family Fiesta at the Figge.
A Day of the Dead skull is on display Sunday during activities at the Day of the Dead Family Fiesta at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport.
Avery Cannon, 5, of Rapids City gets her face painted at the Figge.
Geneseo beats Dixon 2-0, winning the Class 2A Geneseo regional title
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-001a.JPG
Geneseo's Keaton Johnson (25) looks before taking a penalty kick during the Class 2A regional final against Dixon Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-002a.JPG
Geneseo's Hayden Curcuru (2) chases down the ball during the Class 2A regional final against Dixon Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-003a.JPG
Geneseo's Mason Smith (3) and Dixon’s Ethan Fox (27) battle for control of the ball during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-004a.JPG
Geneseo's Mason Smith (3) and Dixon’s Kade Fulton (1) battle for control of the ball during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-006a.JPG
Fans watch the Class 2A regional final under umbrellas Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-007a.JPG
Geneseo's Nate Holke (12) and Dixon’s Boston Glessner (7) battle for control of the ball during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-008a.JPG
Geneseo's Connor Nelson (31) collides with Dixon’s Boston Glessner (7) during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-009a.JPG
Geneseo's Ethan Holke (8) and Dixon’s Kade Fulton (1) battle for control of the ball during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-010a.JPG
Dixon’s Bradyn Langloss (13) and Geneseo's Nate Holke (12) collide during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-011a.JPG
Geneseo's Ethan Holke (8) and Dixon’s Ethan Fox (27) battle for control of the ball during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-012a.JPG
Geneseo's Connor Nelson (31) throws the ball in during the Class 2A regional final against Dixon Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-013a.JPG
Geneseo's Nate Holke (12) headers the ball during the Class 2A regional final against Dixon Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-014a.JPG
Geneseo's Connor Nelson (31) passes the ball against Dixon during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-015a.JPG
Geneseo's Jordan Seeley (7) dribbles around Dixon defenders during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-016a.JPG
Geneseo's Jordan Seeley (7) gets around Dixon’s Alex Georgiev (8) during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-017a.JPG
Geneseo's Nate Holke (12) and Dixon’s Kade Fulton (1) go after the ball during Saturday's Class 2A Geneseo Regional final. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-018a.JPG
Geneseo's Jordan Seeley (7) dribbles the ball against Dixon during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-019a.JPG
Dixon’s Ethan Fox (27) dribbles against Geneseo's Ethan Holke (8) during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-020a.JPG
Geneseo's Ethan Holke (8) gets past Dixon’s Noah Grot (17) during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-021a.JPG
Geneseo's Carson Rice (26) passes against Dixon during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-022a.JPG
Geneseo's Ethan Holke (8) reacts after Geneseo missed a goal during the Class 2A regional final against Dixon Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-023a.JPG
Dixon’s Bradyn Langloss (13) and Geneseo's Jordan Seeley (7) header the ball during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-024a.JPG
Geneseo's Carson Rice (26) passes the ball against Dixon during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-025a.JPG
Dixon’s Boston Glessner (7) and Geneseo's Hunter Holke (9) header the ball during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-026a.JPG
Geneseo's Hunter Holke (9) dribbles against Dixon during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-027a.JPG
Dixon’s Kade Fulton (1) and Geneseo's Keaton Johnson (25) attempt to control th eball with headers during Saturday's Class 2A Geneseo Regional final. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-028a.JPG
Geneseo's Connor Nelson (31) gets around Dixon’s Tristen Smith (21) during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-029a.JPG
Geneseo's Ethan Holke (9) headers the ball past Dixon goalie Ryan Patzer (00) during Saturday's Class 2A Geneseo Regional final. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-030a.JPG
Geneseo's Hunter Holke (9) and Ethan Holke (8) celebrate a goal against Dixon during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-031a.JPG
Geneseo's Ethan Holke (8) celebrates a goal against Dixon during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-032a.JPG
Geneseo's Ethan Holke (8) celebrates a goal against Dixon during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-033a.JPG
Geneseo players celebrate a goal against Dixon during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-034a.JPG
Geneseo players celebrate a goal against Dixon during Satuday's Class 2A regional final in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-035a.JPG
Geneseo players celebrate a goal against Dixon during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-037a.JPG
Geneseo's Hunter Holke (9) and Mitch Benhardt (5) celebrate a goal against Dixon during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-038a.JPG
Geneseo's Ethan Holke (8) and Dixon’s Alex Georgiev (8) collide during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-039a.JPG
Dixon goalie Ryan Patzer (00) attempts to block the shot against Geneseo during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-040a.JPG
Dixon’s Noah Grot (17) and Graesen Blumhoff (28) react as Geneseo's Logan Loitz (24) and Jordan Seeley (7) celebrate a goal during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-041a.JPG
Geneseo's Ryan Morgan celebrates a goal against Dixon during the Class 2A regional final Saturday in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-042a.JPG
Geneseo's Ryan Morgan (13) and Geneseo's Zack Bauer (1) celebrate a goal against Dixon during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-043a.JPG
Geneseo's Mason Smith (3) dribbles against Dixon during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-044a.JPG
Geneseo's Nate Holke (12) and Dixon’s Bradyn Langloss (13) header the ball during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-045a.JPG
Geneseo players stand in coats on the sidelines during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-046a.JPG
Geneseo's Keaton Johnson (25) and Ryan Morgan (13) react after beating Dixon during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-047a.JPG
Geneseo players celebrate beating Dixon during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-048a.JPG
Geneseo's Ryan Morgan (13) reacts after beating Dixon during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-049a.JPG
Geneseo's Keaton Johnson (25) and Zack Bauer (1) run back with the Regional plaque during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-050a.JPG
Geneseo players react after receiving the regional plaque during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-051a.JPG
Stacy Speidel-Holke hugs Geneseo's Hunter Holke (9) during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
102619-mda-spt-gen-soc-regional-053a.JPG
Dixon goalie Ryan Patzer (00) makes a save against Geneseo during the Class 2A regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Geneseo. Geneseo beat Dixon, 2-0.
