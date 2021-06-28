Monday briefing: Moline Y and Rock Island Library partner for shared space, more rain, and arrest in 2 shootings

As we wrap up one month and begin another this week we can expect plenty of rain.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
There's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms today with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 80 degrees. Calm winds will become south around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
The 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms continues into the evening and overnight hours. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Showers are likely with a possible thunderstorm Tuesday before 4 p.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 81 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday night will see a chance of showers and thunderstorms with mostly cloudy skies. The overnight low will be around 70 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
