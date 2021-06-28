 Skip to main content
Monday briefing: Moline Y and Rock Island Library partner for shared space, more rain, and arrest in 2 shootings
Monday briefing: Moline Y and Rock Island Library partner for shared space, more rain, and arrest in 2 shootings

062821-qc-nws-weather-001.JPG

Biker and walkers enjoy the weather and make their way down Riverfront Trail in Bettendorf on Sunday. The weather could turn stormy this week. High heat and dew points will continue to fuel showers and thunderstorms.

 Jessica Gallagher

As we wrap up one month and begin another this week we can expect plenty of rain. 

Radar

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Flash flood

There's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms today with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 80 degrees. Calm winds will become south around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

rainfall risk

The 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms continues into the evening and overnight hours. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Showers are likely with a possible thunderstorm Tuesday before 4 p.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 81 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday night will see a chance of showers and thunderstorms with mostly cloudy skies. The overnight low will be around 70 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

LaMetta Wynn, Iowa's first Black woman mayor, dies

LaMetta Wynn, who in 1995 was elected to become Iowa’s first Black woman mayor and served for three terms as Clinton mayor, died Thursday at High Plains Specialty Care Center, Lincoln, Nebraska. She was 87.

Moline trio claims state wrestling titles

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Moline High School wrestling team had a dazzling performance Saturday at the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state tournament.

It was nearly 22 months since the previous Miss Illinois USA pageant at Illinois State University, as last year’s event that would have crowned Miss Illinois USA 2021 was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

