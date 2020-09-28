Monday briefing: Moline High School switching to remote learning, 1 wounded in Rock Island, and cheerleaders tell why they're taking a knee

Today's weather word is "chilly." Chilly high temps in the 50s and lower 60s are on tap this week in the Quad-Cities. The National Weather Service is even calling for possible frost Friday and Saturday mornings as cold Canadian air spills into the region. So round up your jacket, your are going to need it.
Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today there is a slight chance of showers,then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 61 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible mainly before 7 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 42 degrees. West winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 62 degrees and a low around 48 degrees.
Trending stories
Today's top news headlines
Abida Diasso, a senior at United Township High School likes her morning schedule, even enjoys working with her teachers whom she praises lavishly for their adjustment to the new way, which includes much smaller classes meeting in person just two days a week plus another day of online learning.
Life in school is "definitely different," compared to what it used to be like, Diasso said.
Still, she would go back to the old days as quickly as possible. That’s her perspective anyway as she works her way through the first quarter of her COVID-19 affected senior year.
Citing a spike in COVID-19 among students and staff, Moline High School is going to remote learning for the next two weeks.
They are kneeling because they see a hurt in American society they want healed.
Crime, courts and public safety news
More than two years later, a Silvis man who was shot by Davenport police bonded out of the Scott County jail Friday for offenses from May 2018.
A person was wounded in a Friday night shooting in Rock Island.
At least two dozen people gathered to express their frustrations with the Breonna Taylor case and speak out against social injustices outside of the Davenport Police Department Saturday afternoon.
More on Coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
Lifestyle, entertainment headlines
MILAN (AP) — It’s been a season of disruption at Milan Fashion Week.
SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum has finished publishing every known Lincoln document from his birth to the end of his single term in Congress, an important milestone on the way to making all Lincoln documents available online.
When Susan McPeters moved to her Davenport home in 1993, her father, Ralph Carmichael, planted a tree in her backyard. Carmichael was a 30-year-plus employee of Davey Tree Co. and had a special kinship to trees.
Today's sports news
Monday: At Emerald Hill Golf Course, Sterling. Tee times begin at 10 a.m.
The Moline girls swim team wanted to step up with its top swimmer absent for a two-week mandatory quarantine.
PORT BYRON — As unusual as some things may have been this fall, at least one thing remained the same — the Riverdale boys’ golf team added to its string of Three Rivers Athletic Conference titles.
Today's photo gallery: People out on a cool Sunday
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.