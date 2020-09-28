Monday briefing: Moline High School switching to remote learning, 1 wounded in Rock Island, and cheerleaders tell why they're taking a knee

Abida Diasso, a senior at United Township High School likes her morning schedule, even enjoys working with her teachers whom she praises lavishly for their adjustment to the new way, which includes much smaller classes meeting in person just two days a week plus another day of online learning.

Life in school is "definitely different," compared to what it used to be like, Diasso said.

Still, she would go back to the old days as quickly as possible. That’s her perspective anyway as she works her way through the first quarter of her COVID-19 affected senior year.