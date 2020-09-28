 Skip to main content
Monday briefing: Moline High School switching to remote learning, 1 wounded in Rock Island, and cheerleaders tell why they're taking a knee
Monday briefing: Moline High School switching to remote learning, 1 wounded in Rock Island, and cheerleaders tell why they're taking a knee

NWS: Summary

Today's weather word is "chilly." Chilly high temps in the 50s and lower 60s are on tap this week in the Quad-Cities. The National Weather Service is even calling for possible frost Friday and Saturday mornings as cold Canadian air spills into the region. So round up your jacket, your are going to need it.

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today there is a slight chance of showers,then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 61 degrees. Northwest winds  between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible mainly before 7 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 42 degrees. West winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 62 degrees and a low around 48 degrees.

+9
School in COVID-19 era: United Township seniors glad to be back in school

School in COVID-19 era: United Township seniors glad to be back in school

Abida Diasso, a senior at United Township High School likes her morning schedule, even enjoys working with her teachers whom she praises lavishly for their adjustment to the new way, which includes much smaller classes meeting in person just two days a week plus another day of online learning.

Life in school is "definitely different," compared to what it used to be like, Diasso said.

Still, she would go back to the old days as quickly as possible. That’s her perspective anyway as she works her way through the first quarter of her COVID-19 affected senior year.

More on Coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• Quad-Cities adds 39 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

• Editorial: Our common purpose

• Rock Island County reports additional COVID-19 death Saturday

• Driver's license renewal deadline extended another 3 months

• COVID-19 WEEK IN REVIEW: 439 new cases are diagnosed, 8 people die of the virus

+2
Library reaches Lincoln milestone

Library reaches Lincoln milestone

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum has finished publishing every known Lincoln document from his birth to the end of his single term in Congress, an important milestone on the way to making all Lincoln documents available online.

+15
Q-C residents mourn the loss of special trees

Q-C residents mourn the loss of special trees

When Susan McPeters moved to her Davenport home in 1993, her father, Ralph Carmichael, planted a tree in her backyard. Carmichael was a 30-year-plus employee of Davey Tree Co. and had a special kinship to trees.

