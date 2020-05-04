You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Monday briefing: Moline employee tests positive, all-inclusive play village a reality in Davenport, and cooler temps with rain
View Comments
alert featured

Monday briefing: Moline employee tests positive, all-inclusive play village a reality in Davenport, and cooler temps with rain

NWS: Rain

A good Monday to all. Let's jump into it. Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Summary

There's a 20% chance of showers after 4 p.m. We'll see increasing clouds with a high near 59 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight showers are likely after 10 p.m. The overnight low will be around 40 degrees. Northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday showers are likely before 4 p.m. The high will be near 51 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday night brings a 30% chance of showers before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 42 degrees.

Moline employee tests positive, Iowa reports 9 more deaths

Coronavirus logo

A city of Moline employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The city has implemented its response plan for such an occurrence "to ensure the safety of employees and those they serve," officials said. The city continues to monitor the health of employees daily and encourage everyone to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent COVID-19 spread.

In the meantime, Rock Island County on Sunday reported eight new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 469, with 25 patients hospitalized.

The county’s death toll from the virus stands at 12.

Also, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Sunday was notified of 528 additional positive COVID-19 cases for a total of 9,169 positive cases in the state, along with nine more deaths.

Deaths were not reported in Scott or Muscatine counties. Scott County reported 11 more cases. Read more.

Your complete guide to coping with coronavirus and stay-at-home orders

Your guide to COVID-19
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
COVID-19: Everything you need to know about home isolation
Step by step: Make your own face mask
How long does the coronavirus live on surfaces?

More on the coronavirus and its impact on the Quad-Cities

• Iowa reports 528 new virus cases

• Illinois completes record 19,000 coronavirus tests in past 24 hours

• MARK-TO-MARKET: COVID-19 reignites criticism of SBA loans

• COVID-19 WEEK IN REVIEW: Iowa and Illinois begin to loosen restrictions for COVID-19

• Iowa minorities bearing outsized share of coronavirus impact

• Finding a way back: Some Quad-City restaurants, coffee shops reopen after temporary closures

• Hope Creek liens may be up for discussion at next East Moline Council meeting

• Deere to pause production in Davenport and Dubuque; more layoffs in Dubuque

• Empty Quad-City sports complexes a sign of the (pandemic) times

• Hey, grads! Join our virtual graduation site to go out in style

• Recalled Iowa workers skittish about safety could risk jobless aid

Trending headlines

Today's top news headlines

Crime, courts and public safety headlines

Today's sports in the news

Today's top local video: Pine Creek Grist Mill

Today's photo galleries

Photos: The Quad Cities Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Service

+6 
+6 
050420-qc-nws-policememorial-001
+6 
+6 
050420-qc-nws-policememorial-002
+6 
+6 
050420-qc-nws-policememorial-003
+6 
+6 
050420-qc-nws-policememorial-004
+6 
+6 
050420-qc-nws-policememorial-005

Alleman holds a prayer service in honor of Roberto Torres and Alicia Casas

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News