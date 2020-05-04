Monday briefing: Moline employee tests positive, all-inclusive play village a reality in Davenport, and cooler temps with rain

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A good Monday to all. Let's jump into it. Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

There's a 20% chance of showers after 4 p.m. We'll see increasing clouds with a high near 59 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight showers are likely after 10 p.m. The overnight low will be around 40 degrees. Northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday showers are likely before 4 p.m. The high will be near 51 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday night brings a 30% chance of showers before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 42 degrees.

Moline employee tests positive, Iowa reports 9 more deaths

A city of Moline employee has tested positive for COVID-19.