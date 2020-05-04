Monday briefing: Moline employee tests positive, all-inclusive play village a reality in Davenport, and cooler temps with rain

A good Monday to all. Let's jump into it. Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
There's a 20% chance of showers after 4 p.m. We'll see increasing clouds with a high near 59 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight showers are likely after 10 p.m. The overnight low will be around 40 degrees. Northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday showers are likely before 4 p.m. The high will be near 51 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday night brings a 30% chance of showers before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 42 degrees.
Moline employee tests positive, Iowa reports 9 more deaths
A city of Moline employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
The city has implemented its response plan for such an occurrence "to ensure the safety of employees and those they serve," officials said. The city continues to monitor the health of employees daily and encourage everyone to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent COVID-19 spread.
In the meantime, Rock Island County on Sunday reported eight new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 469, with 25 patients hospitalized.
The county’s death toll from the virus stands at 12.
Also, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Sunday was notified of 528 additional positive COVID-19 cases for a total of 9,169 positive cases in the state, along with nine more deaths.
Deaths were not reported in Scott or Muscatine counties. Scott County reported 11 more cases. Read more.
Rising up on the north side of Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park is a new kind of playground.
Two people riding a motorcycle are dead after the vehicle left the roadway and crashed Saturday afternoon, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Scott Reyhons said.
The cancellation of the 2020 prep baseball season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic denied area seniors a last chance to display their diamond skills and end their high school careers on their own terms.
Alleman holds a prayer service in honor of Roberto Torres and Alicia Casas
