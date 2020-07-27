Monday briefing: Moline considers outsourcing some city departments, a break from the heat and new I-74 detour

-
We're looking at the remnants of last night's storm this morning along with cooler temps. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. with cloudy skies gradually clearing. The high will be near 83 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.
• Illinois-bound I-74 in Bettendorf: Contractors will be working on the eastbound (Illinois-bound) I-74 lanes which will require traffic pattern changes beginning today.
The last exit to Iowa (Exit 4 Grant Street/US 67) on eastbound I-74 will be closed. To get to Grant Street/US 67, eastbound I-74 traffic must exit at Middle Road (Exit 3) and take southbound Kimberly Road.
Drivers heading to Illinois: Traffic on eastbound I-74 will be shifted just south of Middle Road to the newly constructed westbound (Iowa-bound) lanes in a head-to-head traffic pattern separated by concrete barriers. Traffic will shift back to the eastbound lanes to continue on the existing eastbound bridge.
Eastbound I-74 on-ramps at Middle Road, Grant Street/US 67, and State Street will remain open.
The traffic pattern changes are anticipated to continue through late 2020.
• Division Street closed: Division Street in Davenport will be completely closed between 4th and 12th street from Wednesday through Friday for ongoing construction and work on a water main in the southbound lanes. Use an alternate route or follow signed detours.
• Jersey Ridge Road: Work on the water main on Jersey Ridge Road between Garfield Street and George Washington Boulevard will be completed later this week. Resurfacing work is anticipated to begin shortly after that.
Trending headlines
Today's top news headlines
Moline city council members have been discussing getting rid of the human resources, information technology, engineering and inspections departments. During closed sessions they discussed saving money by reorganizing departments or outsourcing the work to private contractors.
Businesses in the Illinois Quad-Cities borrowed between $72 million and $175 million in COVID-related loans — about half what Davenport and Bettendorf took.
LeCLAIRE, Iowa -- Travis Schlitter, 41, of LeClaire choked back tears of emotion when he talked about his hometown Saturday on the plaza near LeClaire City Hall.
Crime, courts and public safety headlines
A woman currently on probation for peddling methamphetamine and for her participation in a 2018 robbery is facing new charges of trafficking in meth and ecstasy.
Henry Earl Dinkins, the man Davenport police have named a person of interest in the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, is wanted in Bureau County, Illinois, on meth trafficking charges.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• THE WEEK IN COVID-19: The Quad-City Times Bix 7 goes on virtually, while the Kwik Star Festival of Trees announces it will cancel this year
• As COVID-19 keeps them closed, Quad-Cities' three professional sports teams keep in touch with fans through merch and advance ticket sales
Entertainment and lifestyle news
An estimated nine out of 10 Americans suffer from headaches, which can impact their ability to work and enjoy social activities. While many pain-relief options are available, more and more Americans are looking for ways to address pain without the use of drugs. Chiropractic care is one of the most sought-after types of complementary care for headaches.
The Quad-City Times Bix 7 virtual race ended Saturday, with 3,441 runners taking part.
Dave Franco’s directorial debut is a solid thriller that’s a lot like a good short story: It doesn’t need to be bloated with details to tell a suspenseful tale.
Today's sports headlines
'Tis the season for one of the most pointless traditions in college football.
Carlie Sammon remembers walking into the Rogers Sports Complex five years ago as an eighth-grader. There was a bundle of nerves and uneasiness.
ORION — His title will be different, but Orion's Dan Diamond will have the opportunity to end his 35-year tenure with Charger wrestling on his own terms.
