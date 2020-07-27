Monday briefing: Moline considers outsourcing some city departments, a break from the heat and new I-74 detour

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We're looking at the remnants of last night's storm this morning along with cooler temps. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. with cloudy skies gradually clearing. The high will be near 83 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.

Traffic update includes new I-74 detour

• Illinois-bound I-74 in Bettendorf: Contractors will be working on the eastbound (Illinois-bound) I-74 lanes which will require traffic pattern changes beginning today.

The last exit to Iowa (Exit 4 Grant Street/US 67) on eastbound I-74 will be closed. To get to Grant Street/US 67, eastbound I-74 traffic must exit at Middle Road (Exit 3) and take southbound Kimberly Road.

Drivers heading to Illinois: Traffic on eastbound I-74 will be shifted just south of Middle Road to the newly constructed westbound (Iowa-bound) lanes in a head-to-head traffic pattern separated by concrete barriers. Traffic will shift back to the eastbound lanes to continue on the existing eastbound bridge.