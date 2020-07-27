You are the owner of this article.
Monday briefing: Moline considers outsourcing some city departments, a break from the heat and new I-74 detour
Monday briefing: Moline considers outsourcing some city departments, a break from the heat and new I-74 detour

NWS: Summary

We're looking at the remnants of last night's storm this morning along with cooler temps. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service. 

There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. with cloudy skies gradually clearing. The high will be near 83 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.

Traffic update includes new I-74 detour

detour

• Illinois-bound  I-74 in Bettendorf: Contractors will be working on the eastbound (Illinois-bound) I-74 lanes which will require traffic pattern changes beginning today.

The last exit to Iowa (Exit 4 Grant Street/US 67) on eastbound I-74 will be closed. To get to Grant Street/US 67, eastbound I-74 traffic must exit at Middle Road (Exit 3) and take southbound Kimberly Road.

Drivers heading to Illinois: Traffic on eastbound I-74 will be shifted just south of Middle Road to the newly constructed westbound (Iowa-bound) lanes in a head-to-head traffic pattern separated by concrete barriers. Traffic will shift back to the eastbound lanes to continue on the existing eastbound bridge.

Eastbound I-74 on-ramps at Middle Road, Grant Street/US 67, and State Street will remain open.

The traffic pattern changes are anticipated to continue through late 2020.

• Division Street closed: Division Street in Davenport will be completely closed between 4th and 12th street from Wednesday through Friday for ongoing construction and work on a water main in the southbound lanes. Use an alternate route or follow signed detours.

• Jersey Ridge Road: Work on the water main on Jersey Ridge Road between Garfield Street and George Washington Boulevard will be completed later this week. Resurfacing work is anticipated to begin shortly after that.

CL

• THE WEEK IN COVID-19: The Quad-City Times Bix 7 goes on virtually, while the Kwik Star Festival of Trees announces it will cancel this year

• COVID-19: Surge continues in Quad-Cities, Iowa, Illinois

• Quad-City businesses borrowed between $312 and $593 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans

• Davenport/Bettendorf school unions give their take on back-to-school mandate

• Davenport schools prepared if virtual waiver denied

• As COVID-19 keeps them closed, Quad-Cities' three professional sports teams keep in touch with fans through merch and advance ticket sales

• McDonald's to require masks at all US restaurant locations

• Congressman says he wants answers about Iowa plant outbreak

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Chiropractic care for headache relief

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Chiropractic care for headache relief

An estimated nine out of 10 Americans suffer from headaches, which can impact their ability to work and enjoy social activities. While many pain-relief options are available, more and more Americans are looking for ways to address pain without the use of drugs. Chiropractic care is one of the most sought-after types of complementary care for headaches.

