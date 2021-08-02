 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday briefing: Mild temperatures, stolen vehicle epidemic, and meet Bettendorf's new school administrators
0 Comments

Monday briefing: Mild temperatures, stolen vehicle epidemic, and meet Bettendorf's new school administrators

  • 0
Week

We're looking at some mild weather to start off our work week.

A National Weather Service Air Quality Alert for all of Iowa is until effect until noon. According to the alert the smoke plume from the Canadian wildfires that entered Iowa Thursday afternoon continues to impact the state. Until the plume clears around noon, fine particulate levels over the EPA health standard are expected, and sensitive groups should take precautions.

Sensitive groups include the elderly, those with respiratory or heart disease, and children. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources recommends that individuals in these sensitive groups limit prolonged outdoor exertion until air quality conditions improve.

July

Today look for isolated sprinkles after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 77 degrees and a low around 58 degrees. Winds will be calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 61 degrees.

• Numerous road projects begin this week 

Road closed sign

• In Davenport, resurfacing work on Hickory Grove Road between Pine Street and Duck Creek will flip sides this week. Watch for changing traffic control.

• The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that weather permitting bridge painting on Interstate 80 in Henry County will begin today. The work will require daily lane closures.

The work will occur on the bridges crossing Mineral Creek about 2.5 miles east of the I-74/280 interchange and U.S. 6 over I-80 located 2.5 miles east of the Atkinson interchange (exit 27).

Work is expected to be completed by August 29.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic.

• Repairs to the bridges carrying Interstate 88 across the Hennepin Canal in Rock Falls in Whiteside County begin today. The bridges are just west of the Illinois 40 interchange (exit 41).

Work will involve deck patching, expansion joint replacement, concrete overlay installation and structure repairs. One lane in each direction will be closed during the $1,444,157 project. Work is expected to be completed by Nov. 4.

• Beginning today Grant Street (U.S. 67) between Kimberly Road and 18th Street will be reduced to one lane from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. for about one week for work on overhead I-74 structures.

•  Beginning August 9 and continuing for about three months, 23rd Street will be closed to traffic between Grant and State streets. State Street and Grant Street will remain open to traffic at all times. Follow traffic control for the detour route around this area during construction.

Trending stories

Today's top news headlines

Crime, courts and public safety news

Lifestyle and entertainment headlines

Today's top sports headlines

Post 200 rolls to Legion state title

Post 200 rolls to Legion state title

Before getting the chance to win its first Illinois Legion state baseball title in 10 years, the Rock Island Post 200 nine first had to play the waiting game.

Today's videos

Mike Gillotti, the associate superintendent of teaching and learning for the Bettendorf Schools, introduces himself.

Robert D. Boley, the new Bettendorf High School principal, introduces himself

Alan Hartley, the new Bettendorf Middle School principal, introduces himself.

Video from the outset of Bears camp on Day 4 in Lake Forest.

Today's photo galleries 

Photos: Quad Cities Senior Olympics

+43 
+43 
080121-qc-nws-seniorolympics-01.JPG
+43 
+43 
080121-qc-nws-seniorolympics-02.JPG
+43 
+43 
080121-qc-nws-seniorolympics-03.JPG
+43 
+43 
080121-qc-nws-seniorolympics-04.JPG
+43 
+43 
080121-qc-nws-seniorolympics-05.JPG
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Pearl Harbor families push for identification

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News