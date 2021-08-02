Monday briefing: Mild temperatures, stolen vehicle epidemic, and meet Bettendorf's new school administrators

We're looking at some mild weather to start off our work week.
A National Weather Service Air Quality Alert for all of Iowa is until effect until noon. According to the alert the smoke plume from the Canadian wildfires that entered Iowa Thursday afternoon continues to impact the state. Until the plume clears around noon, fine particulate levels over the EPA health standard are expected, and sensitive groups should take precautions.
Sensitive groups include the elderly, those with respiratory or heart disease, and children. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources recommends that individuals in these sensitive groups limit prolonged outdoor exertion until air quality conditions improve.
Today look for isolated sprinkles after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 77 degrees and a low around 58 degrees. Winds will be calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 61 degrees.
• Numerous road projects begin this week
• In Davenport, resurfacing work on Hickory Grove Road between Pine Street and Duck Creek will flip sides this week. Watch for changing traffic control.
• The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that weather permitting bridge painting on Interstate 80 in Henry County will begin today. The work will require daily lane closures.
The work will occur on the bridges crossing Mineral Creek about 2.5 miles east of the I-74/280 interchange and U.S. 6 over I-80 located 2.5 miles east of the Atkinson interchange (exit 27).
Work is expected to be completed by August 29.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic.
• Repairs to the bridges carrying Interstate 88 across the Hennepin Canal in Rock Falls in Whiteside County begin today. The bridges are just west of the Illinois 40 interchange (exit 41).
Work will involve deck patching, expansion joint replacement, concrete overlay installation and structure repairs. One lane in each direction will be closed during the $1,444,157 project. Work is expected to be completed by Nov. 4.
• Beginning today Grant Street (U.S. 67) between Kimberly Road and 18th Street will be reduced to one lane from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. for about one week for work on overhead I-74 structures.
• Beginning August 9 and continuing for about three months, 23rd Street will be closed to traffic between Grant and State streets. State Street and Grant Street will remain open to traffic at all times. Follow traffic control for the detour route around this area during construction.
A Chicago-based entity has received a conditional license to sell recreational-use marijuana in the Quad-Cities.
'This epidemic is 100% preventable': Quad-Citians fail to follow police advice to prevent vehicle thefts
Tens of thousands of dollars have been invested by Davenport Police, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities and their supporters on a public-awareness campaign aimed at convincing residents to stop leaving their keys in their unlocked cars and trucks. It isn't working.
The Bettendorf Community School District has hired three new administrators as it prepares for the 2021-2022 school year: an associate superintendent and two principals.
A 47-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a hit and run crash involving a motorcyclist that occurred in Moline on July 25.
Davenport police said Friday that all four victims had suffered non-life threatening injuries but one was still in serious condition.
Jane Cronkleton sat in the den of her Davenport home Friday, relaxed and happy to still be mostly independent a day before her 100th birthday.
This August will be an excellent opportunity for anyone wanting to observe the planets, all eight of which will be visible sometime during the month.
Pleasant Valley used a pair of six-run innings to roll past Johnston and collect its first state baseball championship in program history.
Before getting the chance to win its first Illinois Legion state baseball title in 10 years, the Rock Island Post 200 nine first had to play the waiting game.
Moline wrestler DJ Parker had the perfect ending to his high school career.
