Monday briefing: Lots of rain, road updates, police say woman fired gun to disperse crowd, and Moline renewal

Temps in the 90s and buckets of rain. It's all part of the latest National Weather Service forecast for the Quad-Cities.
We start off with a National Weather Service Outlook that speaks of heavy rains Tuesday as remnants of tropical storm Cristobal moves through the region. The best chance for 1 inch or more of rain is in the counties along and west of the Mississippi River. For 2 inches of rain or more, the most likely area is west of a line from Dyersville, Iowa to Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Heavy rainfall may result in localized flash flooding and eventual river flooding.
Also for Tuesday, the Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk for severe weather area-wide.
Windy conditions are forecast on Wednesday behind a cold front; westerly winds could gust over 40 mph.
A Flash Flood Watch for the region will go into effect Tuesday morning through Tuesday night.
One to 3 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts of 4 inches are possible. Rainfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour may cause flash flooding and flooding of low-lying or poor drainage areas and dangerous flash flooding on smaller creeks and streams. Significant rises on larger streams and rivers will also be possible.
A Flash Flood Watch means that flash flooding is possible.
Today will be sunny with a high near 92 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.
Tuesday there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. The high will be near 80 degrees. East winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Showers are likely Tuesday night along with a possible thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 62 degrees. Southwest winds betweem 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Numerous road work updates for Q-C roads
• Also, the ramp at the U.S. 30 connector carrying eastbound U.S. 30 to I-88 eastbound, 1 mile south of the Walmart Distribution Center in Whiteside County, will be closed beginning today until Friday to repair the bridge deck over I-88.
• Also, beginning today, 42nd Street West from 176th Avenue West to 190th Avenue West in Rock Island County will be closed to through traffic for road work. The road will be closed until June 15.
• Also, expect E. 46th Street between Brady Street and Welcome Way to reopen sometime today.
• Also, S. Concord Street between River Drive and Utah Avenue is closed due to water over the road.
Tauna Thomas is finally settling into her new job.
Mike Paustian, a 6th generation farmer from Walcott, will speak from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, via the online link Zoom as the June forum of the Partners of Scott County Watersheds.
• There was record voter turnout in Iowa Tuesday. Now a Republican state senator from Davenport wants to curb absentee voting.
• Spaced out slots, betting on table tennis. Welcome to Iowa Quad-Cities casinos in the COVID-19 era
Four men are facing charges after a fight Thursday night left two of the combatants suffering from stab wounds.
A Rock Falls, Illinois, man on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections has been arrested in connection with the June 1 fire at a Sterling apartment building in which one adult and two children, one from Davenport, died.
As an Indian Muslim American, born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska, I thought I understood what racism was. I knew I was different when the kids in science class would welcome me with erasers stamped onto their forehead, or when my cousins would tease me because I was too “white-washed.”
His waist line was expanding. He struggled to complete one pull-up. He was lagging behind in the pool.
The bar already had been set high for Grace Boffeli's senior season.
An eye-opening 48 hours filled with conversations with many former Iowa football players has coach Kirk Ferentz convinced that things must change.
