Monday briefing: Lane closures, catalytic converter thieves mine Q-C, and Sarah Kolb loses attempt at new sentence in Moline murder

As we turn the page on another month, temperatures are rising. Are we out of the woods as far as nasty cold and snow? We are, at least for this week, as high temperatures will hover in the 50s.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.
Tuesday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 33 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
• I-74 bridge construction update: Lane closures in Moline
Beginning today through Friday, weather permitting, there will be lane closures on Moline's River Drive in both directions during off-peak hours between 19th and 23rd streets to allow contractors to work on overhead structures.
Trending stories
Today's top news headlines
On Friday, Feb. 21, Mediacom production manager Sara Zabloudil and producer/director Tyler Hedrick, were leaving their Moline office.
A call came into the newsroom about a week after a Bettendorf boy was assaulted on a school bus by a baseball teammate.
You have free articles remaining.
Becoming the director of escalator operations and project management for the Americas at KONE didn’t just happen for Brent Andrews.
Crime, courts and public safety news
Sarah Kolb, serving a 50-year sentence for the killing of Adrianne Reynolds, 16, has lost an attempt to get a new sentencing hearing.
Vacant house goes up in flames Sunday afternoon in Davenport
CAMBRIDGE — A Cambridge man is facing a number of sex-related charges.
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
Raising kids, eating right, spending smart, living well — that’s the theme of a national Living Well Campaign that is being promoted by the Ex…
Today's top sports headlines
This past week has been a very good one for Wethersfield senior standout Lexi Nichols.
NORMAL — A historic season came to an end for the Riverdale girls basketball team on Saturday evening at Redbird Arena. The Rams fell 61-38 to Carterville in the IHSA Class 2A third-place game at the state tournament, closing its best postseason finish in school history at 28-5.
IOWA CITY — The routine will be pretty much the same as always for Ryan Kriener on Tuesday night.
Today's photo galleries: Rivermont and Y Quad-Cities Rowing host Erg Showdown