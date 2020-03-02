Monday briefing: Lane closures, catalytic converter thieves mine Q-C, and Sarah Kolb loses attempt at new sentence in Moline murder

As we turn the page on another month, temperatures are rising. Are we out of the woods as far as nasty cold and snow? We are, at least for this week, as high temperatures will hover in the 50s.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 33 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

• I-74 bridge construction update: Lane closures in Moline

Beginning today through Friday, weather permitting, there will be lane closures on Moline's River Drive in both directions during off-peak hours between 19th and 23rd streets to allow contractors to work on overhead structures.