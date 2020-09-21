Monday briefing: Jack Wheeler remembered for coaching expertise, kindheartedness, Bettendorf teacher dies on morning run, and Syndicate Hub to close

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's back to the daily grind. Today features mild, end-of-summer-like temperatures which is only fitting as fall officially begins Tuesday morning with the autumnal equinox.

Here are today's weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 76 degrees and a low around 53 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 55 degrees.