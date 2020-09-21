 Skip to main content
Monday briefing: Jack Wheeler remembered for coaching expertise, kindheartedness, Bettendorf teacher dies on morning run, and Syndicate Hub to close
NWS: Summary

It's back to the daily grind. Today features mild, end-of-summer-like temperatures which is only fitting as fall officially begins Tuesday morning with the autumnal equinox.

Here are today's weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 76 degrees and a low around 53 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 55 degrees.

+3
You can learn about historic downtown Moline

You can learn about historic downtown Moline

With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting entertainment options, longtime historic preservationist Barb Sandberg, of Moline, suggests people might want to take a self-guided walking tour of the city's historic downtown.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• The week in COVID-19 news: North Scott High School closes for two weeks, Rock Island returns to a warning status

• How to stop glasses from fogging up when wearing face mask

• 'A total rock star': Moline-Coal Valley school nurse takes on COVID-19, contact tracing in the district

• Quad-Cities adds 52 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday

Coss' ballot for Iowa AP football poll

Coss' ballot for Iowa AP football poll

Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss votes in the weekly Iowa high school Associated Press football poll. Here is the ballot he submitted for the Monday, Sept. 21 poll.

Moses Robinson announces candidacy for alderman in Rock Island

Thurgood Brooks announces candidacy for mayor in Rock Island

Photos: Check out scenes from the 2020 Emmy Awards