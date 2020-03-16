Monday briefing: Illinois bars/ restaurants to close tonight amid coronavirus threat, traffic changes for I-74 commuters, and 2 charged in baby's death

A good Monday to all when concerns are focused on the impact of the coronavrius. Here's the weather outlook from the National Weather Service.
There's a slight chance of snow, mixing with rain after 9 a.m., then gradually ending and becoming cloudy with a high near 42 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight there's a slight chance of rain between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 33 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 39 degrees. Rain is likely overnight. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Beginning today, weather permitting, work to reconstruct eastbound (Illinois-bound) I-74 will require changes to accessing eastbound I-74 and Avenue of the Cities in Moline.
The changes will take place in stages over several days starting at 7th Avenue.
Getting to eastbound I-74
• The eastbound I-74 entrance ramps at 7th Avenue and Avenue of the Cities will be closed.
• From downtown Moline: Take 7th Avenue to southbound 15th Street, continue on southbound 16th Street, turn left onto eastbound John Deere Road, and then take the ramp to eastbound I-74 (Galesburg).
• From Avenue of the Cities: Take southbound 16th Street, turn left onto eastbound John Deere Road, and then take the ramp to eastbound I-74 (Galesburg).
Getting to Avenue of the Cities
• The eastbound I-74 exit ramp to Avenue of the Cities will be closed.
• Detour: Remain on eastbound I-74 and exit at East John Deere Road (Exit 4B), then take the first ramp on the right that says “Local Traffic - Davenport” to get on westbound (Iowa-bound) I-74. Continue on westbound I-74 and exit at Avenue of the Cities (Exit 3).
• The eastbound I-74 entrance ramp at 7th Avenue will be closed and southbound 19th Street will remain closed.
• Detour: Take 7th Avenue to southbound 15th Street to Avenue of the Cities.
19th Street detour changes
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
• Southbound 19th Street between 7th Avenue and Avenue of the Cities will remain closed but there will be a NEW detour route beginning March 16. Follow the marked detour: Take 7th Avenue to southbound 15th Street to Avenue of the Cities to 19th Street.
Confused? Check out the diagrams pictured above.
Trending stories
Today's top news headlines
The governor of Illinois on Sunday ordered all bars and restaurants in his state to close amid the threat of the new coronavirus, and official…
It was "the most drastic order that has ever been issued": a near-total shutdown of urban life.
DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds recommended Iowa schools close for four weeks and after Sunday’s discovery of “substantial community spread of …
Crime, courts and public safety news
A man and woman have been charged with murder in the death of a baby Monday in Rock Island.
A 31-year-old man faces charges of third-degree sex abuse, a felony, and public intoxication, a misdemeanor, after an Uber driver said the man sexually assaulted him.
Before crashing, the car reached 90 mph in a 40 mph zone on River Drive.
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
René Robinson is an evangelist for doing things. Lots of things. Anything you're interested in. Explore, travel, do, make. And in so doing, live!
Mention sourdough bread, and you may think of San Francisco. The tangy, chewy bread has been associated with the city since the 1840s when the gold rush brought in prospectors who kept sourdough starter — a yeasty, bubbly paste — as a leaven to make bread.
Today's photo galleries
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Rick Rector
Online content producer
Morning online guy.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.