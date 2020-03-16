You are the owner of this article.
Monday briefing: Illinois bars/ restaurants to close tonight amid coronavirus threat, traffic changes for I-74 commuters, and 2 charged in baby's death
Monday briefing: Illinois bars/ restaurants to close tonight amid coronavirus threat, traffic changes for I-74 commuters, and 2 charged in baby's death

NWS: Summary

A good Monday to all when concerns are focused on the impact of the coronavrius. Here's the weather outlook from the National Weather Service.

There's a slight chance of snow, mixing with rain after 9 a.m., then gradually ending and becoming cloudy with a high near 42 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight there's a slight chance of rain between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 33 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Rain

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 39 degrees. Rain is likely overnight. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Detour

Beginning today, weather permitting, work to reconstruct eastbound (Illinois-bound) I-74 will require changes to accessing eastbound I-74 and Avenue of the Cities in Moline.

The changes will take place in stages over several days starting at 7th Avenue.

Getting to eastbound I-74

• The eastbound I-74 entrance ramps at 7th Avenue and Avenue of the Cities will be closed.

• From downtown Moline: Take 7th Avenue to southbound 15th Street, continue on southbound 16th Street, turn left onto eastbound John Deere Road, and then take the ramp to eastbound I-74 (Galesburg).

• From Avenue of the Cities: Take southbound 16th Street, turn left onto eastbound John Deere Road, and then take the ramp to eastbound I-74 (Galesburg).

Getting to Avenue of the Cities

• The eastbound I-74 exit ramp to Avenue of the Cities will be closed.

• Detour: Remain on eastbound I-74 and exit at East John Deere Road (Exit 4B), then take the first ramp on the right that says “Local Traffic - Davenport” to get on westbound (Iowa-bound) I-74. Continue on westbound I-74 and exit at Avenue of the Cities (Exit 3).

• The eastbound I-74 entrance ramp at 7th Avenue will be closed and southbound 19th Street will remain closed.

• Detour: Take 7th Avenue to southbound 15th Street to Avenue of the Cities.

19th Street detour changes

• Southbound 19th Street between 7th Avenue and Avenue of the Cities will remain closed but there will be a NEW detour route beginning March 16. Follow the marked detour: Take 7th Avenue to southbound 15th Street to Avenue of the Cities to 19th Street.

Confused? Check out the diagrams pictured above.

Today's top news headlines

Crime, courts and public safety news

Lifestyle and entertainment headlines

Making your own sourdough. Sweet!

Making your own sourdough. Sweet!

Mention sourdough bread, and you may think of San Francisco. The tangy, chewy bread has been associated with the city since the 1840s when the gold rush brought in prospectors who kept sourdough starter — a yeasty, bubbly paste — as a leaven to make bread.

Moline police resolve standoff Tuesday afternoon
Moline police resolve standoff Tuesday afternoon

The Moline Police Department dealt with a standoff near Millennium Park Tuesday afternoon. A person has been taken into custody, and there is no danger to the public at this time, according to the Moline Police Department. The incident was in the 7000 block of 35th Avenue.

