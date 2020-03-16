Monday briefing: Illinois bars/ restaurants to close tonight amid coronavirus threat, traffic changes for I-74 commuters, and 2 charged in baby's death

A good Monday to all when concerns are focused on the impact of the coronavrius. Here's the weather outlook from the National Weather Service.

There's a slight chance of snow, mixing with rain after 9 a.m., then gradually ending and becoming cloudy with a high near 42 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight there's a slight chance of rain between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 33 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 39 degrees. Rain is likely overnight. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Beginning today, weather permitting, work to reconstruct eastbound (Illinois-bound) I-74 will require changes to accessing eastbound I-74 and Avenue of the Cities in Moline.

The changes will take place in stages over several days starting at 7th Avenue.

Getting to eastbound I-74

• The eastbound I-74 entrance ramps at 7th Avenue and Avenue of the Cities will be closed.