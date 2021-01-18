Monday briefing: I-280 bridge work, local Illinois restaurants may now open for limited indoor dining, and Geneseo honors veterans

There is a bit of excitement in the ag community right now. Commodity prices are rising, which is something we haven’t seen for about 4 or 5 years. This is great news, because it means that the stored grain we have is gaining in value daily, and the chances of making a profit this coming year are looking better. Now, I don’t want to count my chickens before they’re hatched, but when the price of corn or soybeans is finally above the cost of production, a girl’s got to get just a little bit excited.