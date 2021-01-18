Monday briefing: I-280 bridge work, local Illinois restaurants may now open for limited indoor dining, and Geneseo honors veterans

Scattered flurries are possible today. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Look for scattered flurries before 7 a.m., then cloudy skies with a high near 27 degrees and a low around 15 degrees.
Tuesday there is a 40% chance of snow after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 28 degrees.
Tuesday night brings a chance of snow and freezing rain before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of snow between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 13 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
• Today we celebrate the birthday of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Martin Luther King's April 28, 1965 Davenport speech as read by 2015 St. Ambrose University students
• I-280 Mississippi River bridge closures begin today
Temporary lane closures on the Interstate 280 Mississippi River bridge (Sergeant John F. Baker Jr. Bridge) will begin today, weather permitting, and last through February, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.
The closures are necessary to prepare the bridge for a multiyear deck replacement project this spring.
There will be temporary daytime and nighttime lane closures in the eastbound and westbound directions on the bridge. Work will include deck inspection, installing netting and patching.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area or use alternate routes should be considered.
The $49.7 million deck replacement project will begin in early spring with replacement of the westbound bridge deck. The eastbound bridge deck will be replaced in 2022. The approach from the bridge to the Illinois 92 interchange will be resurfaced in 2023. The bridge also will be painted. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction during all stages of construction. The overall project is scheduled to be completed in late 2023.
Local Illinois restaurants may now open for limited indoor dining
In full Bloom: Cistern "dig" unearths early works of Davenport sculptor
FBI fears 'insider attack' on inauguration; all troops being vetted
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for January 17
COVID-19 WEEK IN REVIEW: Rock Island, Stark and Henry counties COVID-19 mitigation measures relaxed
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Sunday that the state’s Region 2 that includes Rock Island, Henry, Knox, Mercer and Warrant counties, among others, has moved into Tier 1 mitigation, allowing for limited indoor dining.
One of the Quad-Cities' powerhouse charity balls will be virtual this year.
Anne Taylor was astonished. Flabbergasted. Blown away.
Scott County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Davenport residents early Friday after seizing more than 24 grams of methamphetamine from their vehicle.
A registered Scott County sex offender has been arrested for allegedly attempting to entice a 13-year-old to send him nude photographs and meet for sex.
Additional charges have been filed against a man who is accused of shooting a Clinton County Deputy who was responding to a disturbance at a home in Charlotte.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
There is a bit of excitement in the ag community right now. Commodity prices are rising, which is something we haven’t seen for about 4 or 5 years. This is great news, because it means that the stored grain we have is gaining in value daily, and the chances of making a profit this coming year are looking better. Now, I don’t want to count my chickens before they’re hatched, but when the price of corn or soybeans is finally above the cost of production, a girl’s got to get just a little bit excited.
It is 20 feet of patriotic splendor, wrapped brightly in red, white and blue.
CHAMPAIGN — In a series of missed opportunities for Illinois in its Saturday Big Ten Conference loss to Ohio State, one moment jumps out that could have been the catalyst for another comeback victory for the Illini.
One man's setback is another man's opportunity.
With the announcement that the Quad-Cities region dropped from Tier 3 to Tier 2 mitigation levels, some high school winter sports can get back to action immediately in our area.
