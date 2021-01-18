 Skip to main content
Monday briefing: I-280 bridge work, local Illinois restaurants may now open for limited indoor dining, and Geneseo honors veterans
Monday briefing: I-280 bridge work, local Illinois restaurants may now open for limited indoor dining, and Geneseo honors veterans

Weather

Ryan Hennis, left, follows his daughter Lillian, 9, down the hill outside the Moline Community of Christ on Sunday. 

 Thomas Geyer

Scattered flurries are possible today. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Snow

Look for scattered flurries before 7 a.m., then cloudy skies with a high near 27 degrees and a low around 15 degrees.

Tuesday there is a 40% chance of snow after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 28 degrees.

Tuesday night brings a chance of snow and freezing rain before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of snow between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 13 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

• Today we celebrate the birthday of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in 23 iconic images

March 22, 1956
July 2, 1964
Feb. 12, 1965
Feb. 18, 1966
March 25, 1967

• I-280 Mississippi River bridge closures begin today

070314-aerials-flood31

A towboat pushes a barge beneath the I-280 bridge.

Temporary lane closures on the Interstate 280 Mississippi River bridge (Sergeant John F. Baker Jr. Bridge) will begin today, weather permitting, and last through February, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The closures are necessary to prepare the bridge for a multiyear deck replacement project this spring.

There will be temporary daytime and nighttime lane closures in the eastbound and westbound directions on the bridge. Work will include deck inspection, installing netting and patching.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area or use alternate routes should be considered. 

The $49.7 million deck replacement project will begin in early spring with replacement of the westbound bridge deck. The eastbound bridge deck will be replaced in 2022. The approach from the bridge to the Illinois 92 interchange will be resurfaced in 2023. The bridge also will be painted. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction during all stages of construction. The overall project is scheduled to be completed in late 2023.

• COVID-19 WEEK IN REVIEW: Rock Island, Stark and Henry counties COVID-19 mitigation measures relaxed

• Iowa food pantries weather COVID, face unprecedented storm coming this winter

• MARK-TO-MARKET: COVID-19 surge hits labor market

• Iowa mourns: Helen Mae Lowery a good, old soul

• Person tests positive after visiting Iowa Capitol

• Hinson waiting to see details of Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief plan

• Davenport schools readying for possible increase in in-class learning

• New guidance on indoor dining, vaccination plan, new virus strain, sports

• COVID-19 restrictions eased in Rock Island County; virus kills one in the Quad-Cities

• Iowa virus hospitalizations continue to decline

Rural Route 4: Rising prices create optimism on farm

Rural Route 4: Rising prices create optimism on farm

There is a bit of excitement in the ag community right now. Commodity prices are rising, which is something we haven’t seen for about 4 or 5 years. This is great news, because it means that the stored grain we have is gaining in value daily, and the chances of making a profit this coming year are looking better. Now, I don’t want to count my chickens before they’re hatched, but when the price of corn or soybeans is finally above the cost of production, a girl’s got to get just a little bit excited.

How to try TikTok's tortilla wrap hack and other easy recipes to get you through the week

TikTok's Tortilla Wrap Hack
TikTok's Tortilla Wrap Hack
Quick Fix: Spanish-style omelet a tasty vegetarian dinner
Quick Fix: Spanish-style omelet a tasty vegetarian dinner
Gluten-Free Chicken Strips
Gluten-Free Chicken Strips
EatingWell: Guacamole Chopped Salad
EatingWell: Guacamole Chopped Salad
Kary Osmond: Maple Dijon Brussels Sprouts
Kary Osmond: Maple Dijon Brussels Sprouts

