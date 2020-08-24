 Skip to main content
Monday briefing: Hot and humid this week, and COVID-19 symptoms in East Moline, Geneseo schools
NWS: Summary

Temperatures in the mid 90s are expected this week so stay in the shade and drink plenty of water. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Hot and humid conditions are expected today with afternoon heat-index readings expected to be in the upper 90s to around 100, according to a Harzardous Weather Outlook.

The hot and somewhat humid weather will continue for much of this week. Heat-index readings will reach the 90s, and possibly near 100 Tuesday through Thursday.

Look for patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, today will be sunny with a high near 94 degrees and a low around 71 degrees. 

Tuesday will be sunny and hot with a high near 96 degrees. Heat-index values will be as high as 101.

Tuesday night will be clear with a low around 70 degrees.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• COVID-19 cases spike at Thomson prison and EM Correctional Center

• COVID-19 claims the life of a child in Iowa

• Iowa Quad-Cities readying for a return to the classroom

• Geneseo schools will be virtual for entire first quarter

• Do Iowans think Gov. Reynolds is doing a good job with the COVID-19 pandemic? It depends on the poll.

• COVID-19 claims another Scott County resident; Rock Island cases top 2,000 for the first time

• East Moline District 37 sends four classrooms home due to COVID-19 symptoms

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Fall weather prep and trail racing

We’ve been lucky that for the most part, we’ve had a nice summer thus far. Not to detract from the warmth that’s still here, but have you started considering your plans for staying active in the coming months? It’s easy to step out the door and enjoy a nice run, ride or walk without much extra thought currently.

Recipe roundup: Upgraded pasta and more summery dishes

Classic Spanish cold soup triples as a soup, dip or sauce
Easy like summer salad: Grilled corn salad with chili-miso dressing
Savor this summer sandwich: Summer tomato basil sandwich
Upgrade pasta salad with smoky grilled asparagus, salty prosciutto
Recipe of the Day: Peach cobbler
Monarch butterflies: Still under threat

Monarch butterflies: Still under threat

Monarch butterflies have been in the news a lot recently because their declining population — an 80 percent drop between 1998 and 2018 — has alarmed naturalists and regular folks alike.

• Jaylan Butler arrest

• Fire at 2131 Dixwell Street in Davenport

• Rally against human trafficking

Photos: Protest against police brutality at the Davenport Police Department

Photos: Rally to end mass incarceration and to raise awareness to inmate’s conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic

Concerned about COVID-19?

