Monday briefing: Hot and humid this week, and COVID-19 symptoms in East Moline, Geneseo schools

Temperatures in the mid 90s are expected this week so stay in the shade and drink plenty of water. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Hot and humid conditions are expected today with afternoon heat-index readings expected to be in the upper 90s to around 100, according to a Harzardous Weather Outlook.
The hot and somewhat humid weather will continue for much of this week. Heat-index readings will reach the 90s, and possibly near 100 Tuesday through Thursday.
Look for patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, today will be sunny with a high near 94 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.
Tuesday will be sunny and hot with a high near 96 degrees. Heat-index values will be as high as 101.
Tuesday night will be clear with a low around 70 degrees.
Trending headlines
Today's top news headlines
GENESEO - After switching to remote learning less than a week into the school year, Geneseo schools has two more positive COVID tests and will go to remote learning for the entire first quarter.
Derecho’s sudden explosion made it difficult to forecast and respond to, expert and local official say
JOHNSTON, Iowa — The speed with which a devastating storm turned severe and tore through Iowa nearly two weeks ago, causing destruction in Linn County especially, made it difficult for local government to more rapidly respond to residents’ needs once the storm passed, a local leader said Friday.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• Do Iowans think Gov. Reynolds is doing a good job with the COVID-19 pandemic? It depends on the poll.
Crime, courts and public safety news
Key video in the police-brutality lawsuit is missing. Police say the camera was accidentally turned off.
Davenport police investigating a scene at 65th and Harrison
Moline Police say a semi overturned at 19th Street and 7th Avenue on Friday, prompting the closure of 19th St southbound from 7th Avenue.
Lifestyle, entertainment headlines
We’ve been lucky that for the most part, we’ve had a nice summer thus far. Not to detract from the warmth that’s still here, but have you started considering your plans for staying active in the coming months? It’s easy to step out the door and enjoy a nice run, ride or walk without much extra thought currently.
Monarch butterflies have been in the news a lot recently because their declining population — an 80 percent drop between 1998 and 2018 — has alarmed naturalists and regular folks alike.
Today's sports headlines
A.J. Schubert is described as goofy, outgoing and assertive. Emma Schubert is labeled as levelheaded, reserved and calculated.
CLINTON — In numbers and in height, players on Clinton's football team were very blunt on a self-assessment.
PORT BYRON, Ill. — In a normal fall season, the Riverdale High School boys golf team would be focused intently on adding to a tremendous tradition that has been built.
Today's videos
Today's photo galleries
