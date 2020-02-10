Monday briefing: Historic Oscar night, lane closures on John Deere Road, and selling the unusual

We're looking at a dry, seasonable start to the work week followed by some light snow in the middle of the week before some much colder air moves into the area.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 21 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 32 degrees and a low around 22 degrees.

• Overnight lane closures on John Deere Road

There will be intermittent road closures on westbound John Deere Road in Moline between the I-74 Interchange and the 35th Street overpass beginning Tuesday, February 11, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Between the hours of midnight and 4 a.m., the westbound lanes will be intermittently closed for a maximum of 15 minutes for each closure.

During these 15-minute closures, contractors will be removing the existing overhead sign truss and installing the new overhead sign truss over the westbound lanes.