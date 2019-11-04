We're looking at mostly cloudy skies and chance of snow Tuesday night and into Wednesday.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Skies will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 28 degrees.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 43 degrees.
A clipper type system will bring a chance of snow to areas along and north of Interstate 80 Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Current information suggests any snowfall would be less than an inch.
There's a 20% chance of snow before 1 a.m a slight chance of rain and snow between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after 5 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 34 degrees.
Moline's Brandon Duvall and Isaac Ruiz (front) are among the teammates consoling each other after falling Friday on a last-second goal by Edwardsville in the Class 3A sectional final in Bloomington. Edwardsville won the game, 3-2.
Edwardsville's Jacob Doyle and Moline's Brady Johnson battle for the ball, Friday, November 1, 2019, during the class 3A sectional final action held Bloomington, IL. Edwardsville won the game 3-2 on a last second goal.
The ball passes through the legs of Moline goalie Carson Klavohn giving Edwardsville a goal, Friday during the Class 3A sectional final in Bloomington. Edwardsville won the game 3-2 on a last-second goal.
Moline goalie Carson Klavohn gets kicked by Edwardsville's Brennen Weller after he block the shot attempt, Friday, November 1, 2019, during the class 3A sectional final action held Bloomington, IL. Edwardsville won the game 3-2 on a last second goal.
Moline's Blake Bastian celebrates his goal against Edwardsville with teammates, Friday, November 1, 2019, during the class 3A sectional final action held Bloomington, IL. Edwardsville won the game 3-2 on a last second goal.
Moline's Jared Raber gets hit by Edwardsville's Jacob Doyle as he kicks the ball, Friday, November 1, 2019, during the class 3A sectional final action held Bloomington, IL. Edwardsville won the game 3-2 on a last second goal.
Moline's Blake Bastian heads the ball against Edwardsville, Friday, November 1, 2019, during the class 3A sectional final action held Bloomington, IL. Edwardsville won the game 3-2 on a last second goal.
Moline's Jose Ruiz and Edwardsville's Andrew Mills battle for the header, Friday, November 1, 2019, during the class 3A sectional final action held Bloomington, IL. Edwardsville won the game 3-2 on a last second goal.
Moline's Michael Galvin heads the ball against Edwardsville's Brennen Weller, Friday, November 1, 2019, during the class 3A sectional final action held Bloomington, IL. Edwardsville won the game 3-2 on a last second goal.
Moline's Brandon Duvail battles for position with Edwardsville's Cooper Nolan, Friday, November 1, 2019, during the class 3A sectional final action held Bloomington, IL. Edwardsville won the game 3-2 on a last second goal.
Moline goalie Carson Klavohn rolls on the turf and looks back at the ball in the goal, Edwardsville's first goal, Friday, November 1, 2019, during the class 3A sectional final action held Bloomington, IL. Edwardsville won the game 3-2 on a last second goal.
Moline's Aboubacar Barry (5), Kaeden Dreifrust and Zidain Sterling go after a Moline fumble near a fallen Willowbrook player during the first half of the Class 7A playoff first round game, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Villa Park.
Moline's Aboubacar Barry finds an opening in the Willowbrook line as he gains long yardage and a first down during the first half of the Class 7A first round playoff football game Friday in Villa Park.
Rock Island's Davion Wilson straight arms Dunlap's Gabe Calhoun and gets hit by Ethan Barlow, Saturday, November 2, 2019, during class 6A first round playoff action in Dunlap, Illinois. Rocky won the game 28-18 to advance.
Rock Island's Donovan Rogers rumbles toward the goal line after picking up a blocked punt against Dunlap on Saturday in Dunlap, Ill. Rogers scored on the play and the Rocks won the game 28-18 to advance to the second round of the 6A playoffs.
Dunlap quarterback Jackson Chatterton flips as he dives for the end zone against Rock Island during Saturday's Class 6A first-round playoff action in Dunlap, Illinois. Chatterton fumbled the ball but it was still ruled a touchdown. The Rocks won the game 28-18 to advance.
Rock Island's M.J. Stern gets called for an inadvertent face mask as he hits Dunlap quarterback Jackson Chatterton, Saturday, November 2, 2019, during class 6A first round playoff action in Dunlap, Illinois. Rocky won the game 28-18 to advance.
Rock Island's Davion Wilson gets hit by Dunlap's Gabe Calhoun and Ethan Barlow, Saturday, November 2, 2019, during class 6A first round playoff action in Dunlap, Illinois. Rocky won the game 28-18 to advance.
Rock Island's Perry Slater starts to celebrate his 62 yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter against Dunlap, Saturday, November 2, 2019, during class 6A first round playoff action in Dunlap, Illinois. Rocky won the game 28-18 to advance.
Rock Island's Perry Slater slaps hands with Marieon Anderson after scoring on a 62-yard pass play against Dunlap on Saturday during a Class 6A first round playoff game in Dunlap, Illinois. Rocky won 28-18 to advance.
Rock Island's Jaiden VanCoillie almost sacks Dunlap quarterback Jackson Chatterton in the backfield, Saturday, November 2, 2019, during class 6A first round playoff action in Dunlap, Illinois. Rocky won the game 28-18 to advance.
Dunlap quarterback Jackson Chatterton gets sacked by Rocky's Victor Guzman, Saturday, November 2, 2019, during class 6A first round playoff action in Dunlap, Illinois. Rocky won the game 28-18 to advance.
Rock Island's Darrell Woodson blocks and extra point attempt by Dunlap after they scored, Saturday, November 2, 2019, during class 6A first round playoff action in Dunlap, Illinois. Rocky won the game 28-18 to advance.
Rock Island's Darrell Woodson is congratulated by teammate Perry Slater after making an interception against Dunlap, Saturday, November 2, 2019, during class 6A first round playoff action in Dunlap, Illinois. Rocky won the game 28-18 to advance.
Rock Island's Kenyhon Yancey knocks the ball out of the hands of Dunlap receiver Gabe Calhoun, Saturday, November 2, 2019, during class 6A first round playoff action in Dunlap, Illinois. Rocky won the game 28-18 to advance.
Ridgewood Spartans' Lucas Althaus makes a reception before being forced out of bounds during the second half against Morrison Mustangs in the Class 1A playoff game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Morrison.
Ridgewood's Victor Snook (54) and Weston Brown team up to tackle Morrison's Riley Wilkens during the second half of Saturday's Class 1A playoff game in Morrison. Wilkens scored four TDs in the 56-8 victory.