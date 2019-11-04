{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Snow

We're looking at mostly cloudy skies and chance of snow Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Skies will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 28 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 43 degrees.

A clipper type system will bring a chance of snow to areas along and north of Interstate 80 Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Current information suggests any snowfall would be less than an inch.

There's a 20% chance of snow before 1 a.m  a slight chance of rain and snow between 1 a.m. and  5 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after 5 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 34 degrees.

Detour sign

• Street closure in Morrison: The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that Illinois 78 (Cherry Street) in Morrison will be closed to all through traffic beginning Monday through Friday.

The closure will allow the Union Pacific Railroad to remove and replace the north crossing and perform other needed maintenance to their at-grade crossing located between Wall and Market streets.

To allow continued traffic movement, a detour will be marked on Illinois 78, Wall and Genesee streets for northbound traffic and on U.S. 30, Orange Street, and Wall Street for southbound traffic.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

