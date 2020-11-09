 Skip to main content
Monday briefing: Growing Silvis, rain on the way, and Q-C COVID-19 cases hit record numbers
110920-qc-nws-weather-007

Jonathan Wilson, 7, of Des Moines, throws a pile of leaves into the air Sunday in Davenport. Sunday’s high reached 75 mid afternoon. The National Weather Service predicts Monday’s weather to be similar but temperatures will cool off throughout the work week.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Our stretch of unseasonably warm weather comes to an end later today as rain and cooler temps move into the Quad-City region.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service. 

NWS: Summary

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 75 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight rain is likely after 4 a.m. The overnight low will be around 65 degrees. South winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

NWS: Wet

Tuesday rain and possibly a thunderstorm are likely before 3 p.m., then rain. Temperatures will fall to around 52 degrees by 5 p.m. South winds between 20 to 25 mph will gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday night will see a 30 percent chance of rain before 7 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 32 degrees. It will be breezy with a west wind between 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Photos: A perfect fall Sunday for hopping in leaves

110920-qc-nws-weather-002
110920-qc-nws-weather-001
110920-qc-nws-weather-003
110920-qc-nws-weather-004
110920-qc-nws-weather-005

• Traffic updates this week in Davenport 

Map

Beginning this week traffic on E. 53rd Street will switch to the north side between Brady and Tremont streets so the south lanes can be prepared to receive a surface course of asphalt. When this happens, there will be an unavoidable one to two day closure to all traffic on E 53rd.  Stay alert when traveling this construction zone and watch for changing traffic control as work on various segments begins to button up.

• Quad-Cities COVID-19 cases continue to hit record numbers, with 340 cases confirmed Sunday

• COVID-19 numbers keep breaking records locally

• COVID cases in the Quad-Cities

• State releases contact tracing data as one-day COVID-19 caseload tops 10,000; Hospitalizations surpass 4,000 for 1st time in second wave

• Illinois, Iowa see huge rises in COVID-19 cases, Rock Island County has another death

• Illinois officials announce 10,009 additional COVID-19 cases

• Gov. Pritzker tests negative after possible virus exposure

Rural Route 4: Each field is like a treasure hunt

Rural Route 4: Each field is like a treasure hunt

As of the moment that I am writing this column on Sunday, we are down to about 100 acres of corn left to harvest — possibly a little less.  We probably won’t get quite done before the rain comes Monday night, but that’s OK.  Our grain bins will be full, and Robb has decided to take tomorrow to finish out the last of the field work and planting of cover crops before the rain comes.  It’s very hard to do cover crop planting or field work once the ground gets wet. We can harvest when it’s a little wet though, so this switch makes sense.

Photos: Multiple units respond to a large structure fire in Milan

Photos: Iowa regional girls swimming meet

