 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday briefing: Get the shovels ready — Winter storm warning issued and snow emergencies declared for the Quad-Cities
View Comments
alert featured

Monday briefing: Get the shovels ready — Winter storm warning issued and snow emergencies declared for the Quad-Cities

{{featured_button_text}}

A powerful winter storm system is heading our way. Depending on which report you listen to the Quad-City region could get as much as a foot of snow over the next 24-30 hours.

Download PDF Storm situation report

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at noon today and will remain in effect until Tuesday noon.

According to the NWS, "a powerful storm system will bring heavy snow, strong and gusty winds, mixed freezing rain and snow, and blowing and drifting snow to the region through Tuesday morning. Snow and some freezing rain will develop this morning in far southeast Iowa and west central Illinois. Snow will slowly spread north through the day, reaching Interstate 80 and the Cedar Rapids to Quad-Cities metro areas between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. this afternoon. Farther north, after a mainly dry afternoon, snow will arrive toward the evening commute along U.S. 20 in Iowa and Illinois.

"At this time, much of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois is at risk for seeing 6 to locally 12 inches of heavy wet snow, with blowing and drifting snow tonight. Heaviest snowfall can be expected within a band roughly along I-80 in Iowa and I-88 in Illinois. For locations in the far south, a mix of snow and freezing rain will limit snow amounts to the 2 to 5 inch range."

Winter storm warning details

• From noon today to noon Tuesday

• Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches with winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Highest snowfall accumulation can be expected roughly along I-80 in Iowa and I-88 in Illinois, where a band of heavy snow is expected to set up.

• For portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois.

• From noon today to noon Tuesday.

• Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing and drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening and Tuesday morning commutes.

• The heaviest snow, with rates over 1 inch per hour, are expected during the evening commute.

NWS: Timing

Locally look for snow after 1 p.m. The high will be near 30 degrees. It will be blustery with an east wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tonight expect more snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Temperatures will be steady at around 28 degrees. It will be blustery with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.

Tuesday expect more snow before noon. The high will be near 28 degrees with an overnight low around 17 degrees. North wind between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Snow emergencies go into effect around Q-C 

Snow storm hits the Quad-Cities area

A Iowa DOT snowplow clears off snow from the Middle road on-ramp to I-74 in Bettendorf after a snow storm hits the Quad-Cities area Nov. 25.

Moline’s snow emergency began at 6 p.m. Sunday. People whose vehicles are parked along snow routes will need to move their vehicles from the streets to facilitate plowing and snow removal. Designated snow routes can be found online at https://moline.il.us/DocumentCenter/View/367/SnowRouteMap.

Davenport’s snow emergency begins at 8 a.m. Monday and will run through 8 a.m. Wednesday. Residents and visitors to the downtown area may park for free in any of the city’s three parking ramps during the snow emergency. Vehicles parked along posted snow routes during the emergency will be ticketed and may be towed to facilitate plowing and snow removal.

Residents of Rock Island, Bettendorf and East Moline can find information on snow routes and snow removal by going to their city’s website.

Trending stories

Today's top news stories

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Today's top crime, courts and public safety stories

Parolee charged with peddling heroin in Davenport

Parolee charged with peddling heroin in Davenport

A Davenport man on parole out of the Illinois Department of Corrections on a weapons charge is now facing heroin trafficking charges after Davenport police say he twice sold the drug to a confidential source in December and January.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• 'It totally saved us': Davenport awards more than $500K to businesses hurt by COVID-19

• Three regions in Illinois cleared for all sports amid lessened COVID-19 restrictions

• Rock Island County to waive liquor license fees for some businesses in 2021

• COVID-19 tied to four Scott County deaths, next Tuesday's vaccination clinic in Milan full

• Illinois logs another 3,292 COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths

• Q-C reports 77 new virus cases

• One new COVID death reported Saturday in Scott County

Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Taking care of our hearts, together

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Taking care of our hearts, together

Winter is a time of rest and reflection but as the days slowly become longer, we’re reminded that spring will soon usher in new beginnings and opportunities. What is in store for the New Year? It is anyone’s guess but we stay hopeful that the best is yet to come.

Asian carp deterrent to be installed at Keokuk

Asian carp deterrent to be installed at Keokuk

Scientists, engineers and contractors have begun installing a temporary, experimental underwater Acoustic Deterrent System, or uADS, at Mississippi River Lock and Dam 19 between Keokuk, Iowa, and Hamilton, Illinois.

Today's sports headlines

Today's top video

Top photo galleries

Photos: Community Health Care Vaccinating People in the 1A and B group

+11 
+11 
012421-qc-nws-vaccine-1.JPG
+11 
+11 
012421-qc-nws-vaccine-2.JPG
+11 
+11 
012421-qc-nws-vaccine-3.JPG
+11 
+11 
012421-qc-nws-vaccine-4.JPG
+11 
+11 
012421-qc-nws-vaccine-5.JPG

Photos: Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Official Association's girls state tournament 2021

+53 
+53 
012321-qc-spt-girls state-wrest-01.JPG
+53 
+53 
012321-qc-spt-girls state-wrest-02.JPG
+53 
+53 
012321-qc-spt-girls state-wrest-03.JPG
+53 
+53 
012321-qc-spt-girls state-wrest-04.JPG
+53 
+53 
012321-qc-spt-girls state-wrest-05.JPG
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News