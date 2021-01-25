Monday briefing: Get the shovels ready — Winter storm warning issued and snow emergencies declared for the Quad-Cities

A powerful winter storm system is heading our way. Depending on which report you listen to the Quad-City region could get as much as a foot of snow over the next 24-30 hours.
Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at noon today and will remain in effect until Tuesday noon.
According to the NWS, "a powerful storm system will bring heavy snow, strong and gusty winds, mixed freezing rain and snow, and blowing and drifting snow to the region through Tuesday morning. Snow and some freezing rain will develop this morning in far southeast Iowa and west central Illinois. Snow will slowly spread north through the day, reaching Interstate 80 and the Cedar Rapids to Quad-Cities metro areas between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. this afternoon. Farther north, after a mainly dry afternoon, snow will arrive toward the evening commute along U.S. 20 in Iowa and Illinois.
"At this time, much of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois is at risk for seeing 6 to locally 12 inches of heavy wet snow, with blowing and drifting snow tonight. Heaviest snowfall can be expected within a band roughly along I-80 in Iowa and I-88 in Illinois. For locations in the far south, a mix of snow and freezing rain will limit snow amounts to the 2 to 5 inch range."
Winter storm warning details
• From noon today to noon Tuesday
• Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches with winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Highest snowfall accumulation can be expected roughly along I-80 in Iowa and I-88 in Illinois, where a band of heavy snow is expected to set up.
• For portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois.
• From noon today to noon Tuesday.
• Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing and drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening and Tuesday morning commutes.
• The heaviest snow, with rates over 1 inch per hour, are expected during the evening commute.
Locally look for snow after 1 p.m. The high will be near 30 degrees. It will be blustery with an east wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Tonight expect more snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Temperatures will be steady at around 28 degrees. It will be blustery with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.
Tuesday expect more snow before noon. The high will be near 28 degrees with an overnight low around 17 degrees. North wind between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Snow emergencies go into effect around Q-C
Moline’s snow emergency began at 6 p.m. Sunday. People whose vehicles are parked along snow routes will need to move their vehicles from the streets to facilitate plowing and snow removal. Designated snow routes can be found online at https://moline.il.us/DocumentCenter/View/367/SnowRouteMap.
Davenport’s snow emergency begins at 8 a.m. Monday and will run through 8 a.m. Wednesday. Residents and visitors to the downtown area may park for free in any of the city’s three parking ramps during the snow emergency. Vehicles parked along posted snow routes during the emergency will be ticketed and may be towed to facilitate plowing and snow removal.
Residents of Rock Island, Bettendorf and East Moline can find information on snow routes and snow removal by going to their city’s website.
