Today — Columbus Day — marks a return of frosty weather to the Quad-Cities.
A National Weather Service frost advisory is in effect until 9 a.m., today.
According to the advisory:
• WHAT: Temperatures of 30 to 35 will result in frost formation.
• WHERE: Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois.
• WHEN: Until 9 a.m. this morning.
• IMPACTS: Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
• ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Some areas will see short lived freezing temperatures as well.
Today look for widespread frost before 9 a.m., then sunny skies with a high near 56 degrees.
Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. The overnight low will be around 45 degrees.
Tuesday: There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Skies wlll be partly sunny with a high near 59 degrees and a low around 41 degrees. South wind 10 to 15 mph will become west in the afternoon with gusts as high as 30 mph.
• Southbound lane closure on U.S. 61 just south of Iowa 92: Road construction on U.S. 61 in Louisa County will require closing the southbound lane to traffic for about two miles just south of Iowa 92, near Grandview, beginning at 6 a.m. today, until Friday, Oct. 18, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Mount Pleasant construction office.
Drivers will be directed to use an official 50-mile marked detour and will follow Iowa 92 (east and west for about 17.5 miles), U.S. 218/Iowa 27 (north and south for about 12 miles), and Iowa 78 (east and west about 20.5 miles). The detour will be in place for about 5 days, weather permitting. Local traffic will have access to U.S. 61 except for the two-mile southbound lane closure starting at U.S. 61 (exit 74) near Grandview, to just north of 130th Street near mile marker 72.15.
Supporters of President Donald Trump stand at the corner of 4th Avenue and 24th Street in Rock Island, across the street from U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos' office, during a "Stop the Madness" rally Saturday.
Michael Dawson of East Moline holds a sign that states Impeaching Trump is Insanity as he joins others at a Trump Victory hosting, Stop the Madness Rally and Protest outside Cheri Bustos office, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Rock Island.
Seth Dickson of Galesburg carries a large Trump-Pence 2020 banner as he stands in front of U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos office during the Trump Victory, Stop the Madness Rally and Protest, outside Cheri Bustos office, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Rock Island.
2016 Trump Illinois Co-Chair and State Rep. John Cabello talks to the crowd during the Trump Victory hosting, Stop the Madness Rally and Protest Outside Cheri Bustos office, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Rock Island.
John Rogers of Rock Island holds a sign "Stop the mess enough is enough no more witch hunts" during a Trump Victory hosting, Stop the Madness Rally and Protest outside Cheri Bustos office, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Rock Island.
A Trump supporter holds up a sign "Impeach Trump 4 what? Read full transcript here, during the Trump Victory hosting, Stop the Madness Rally and Protest outside Cheri Bustos office, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Rock Island.
Pleasant Valley's Jordan Neymeyer swims the butterfly portion of the 200yd medley relay, Saturday, October 12, 2019, during the 25th annual United Township girls swimming invitational held at the school. The team finished first with the time of 1:55.10.
Pleasant Valley's Abby Buechel swims the 200yd freestyle, Saturday, October 12, 2019, during the 25th annual United Township girls swimming invitational held at the school. She finished third with the time of 2:01.35.
Pleasant Valley's Grace Veach does the backstroke portion of the 200yd medley relay, Saturday, October 12, 2019, during the 25th annual United Township girls swimming invitational held at the school. The team finished first with the time of 1:55.10.
Rock Island's Olivia Sholl swims the butterfly portion of the 200yd individual medley, Saturday, October 12, 2019, during the 25th annual United Township girls swimming invitational held at the school. She finished second in her heat with the time of 2:24.45.
Pleasant Valley's Taylor Burh swims the backstroke portion of the 200yd individual medley, Saturday, October 12, 2019, during the 25th annual United Township girls swimming invitational held at the school. She finished first with the time of 2:12.68.
Pleasant Valley's Taylor Buhr swims the breaststroke portion of the 200-yard individual medley Saturday during the 25th annual United Township girls swimming invitational held at the school. She finished first with the time of 2:12.68.
Moline's CC Cervantes swims the 100-yard butterfly Saturday during the 25th annual United Township girls swimming invitational held at the school. Cervantes finished third in her heat with the time of 1:05.84.
Moline's Gabriella Lopez swims the 100-yard butterfly Saturday during the 25th annual United Township girls swimming invitational held at the school. Lopez finished third in her heat with the time of 1:02.74.
Pleasant Valley teammates cheer on Taylor Buhr as she swims the breaststroke portion of the 200yd medley relay, Saturday, October 12, 2019, during the 25th annual United Township girls swimming invitational held at the school. The team finished first with the time of 1:55.10.