Monday briefing: Fog and wind, a rough year for Alleman, and the 'Sock Lady' to retire

We start the week off with some patchy, dense fog and some more winter-like weather.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
According to a NWS Hazardous Weather advisory, "patchy dense fog will continue this morning over portions of the outlook area. Expect visibilities below one half mile at times. An increasing westerly wind will help clear out the fog from west to east through late morning.
"A wintry mix of precipitation may spread into southern portions of the outlook area today. Slick roads are possibly prior to sunrise, mainly from Memphis to Macomb.
"Tuesday through Sunday: A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and sleet is possible Tuesday morning south of U.S. 30 prior to 10 a.m. Snow is possible along and north of U.S. 30, with accumulations of 1-2 inches on elevated and grassy surfaces. Wet roads and near freezing temperatures may cause slick spots during the morning hours.
"Another storm system may bring a period of light snow to the region on Wednesday, with light snow amounts."
There will be areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise it will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 44 degrees. Northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph will become west at 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight there will be increasing clouds with a low around 30 degrees.
Tuesday rain and snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain, will become all rain after 11 a.m. The high temp will be near 43 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation is expected with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tuesday night there is a 50% chance of rain before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 20 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
