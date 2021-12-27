 Skip to main content
Monday briefing: Fog and wind, a rough year for Alleman, and the 'Sock Lady' to retire
Monday briefing: Fog and wind, a rough year for Alleman, and the 'Sock Lady' to retire

NWS

We start the week off with some patchy, dense fog and some more winter-like weather.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

NWS

According to a NWS Hazardous Weather advisory, "patchy dense fog will continue this morning over portions of the outlook area. Expect visibilities below one half mile at times. An increasing westerly wind will help clear out the fog from west to east through late morning.

"A wintry mix of precipitation may spread into southern portions of the outlook area today. Slick roads are possibly prior to sunrise, mainly from Memphis to Macomb.

"Tuesday through Sunday: A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and sleet is possible Tuesday morning south of U.S. 30 prior to 10 a.m. Snow is possible along and north of U.S. 30, with accumulations of 1-2 inches on elevated and grassy surfaces. Wet roads and near freezing temperatures may cause slick spots during the morning hours.

"Another storm system may bring a period of light snow to the region on Wednesday, with light snow amounts."

NWS

There will be areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise it will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 44 degrees. Northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph will become west at 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight there will be increasing clouds with a low around 30 degrees.

Tuesday rain and snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain, will become all rain after 11 a.m. The high temp will be near 43 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation is expected with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday night there is a 50% chance of rain before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 20 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Women own the week: The Quad-Cities women’s college basketball teams take center stage in the final week of the calendar year. The St. Ambrose University women are hosting the adapted SAU Christmas Classic on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The Black Hawk College women return to action after a 10-day break and will play three games at the Illinois Central College Holiday Tourney in Peoria, opening on Tuesday with a game against NJCAA Div. II top-ranked Kirkwood Community College (11-0). And the Augustana women will host a non-conference game on Thursday evening, welcoming Monmouth College to the Carver Center.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and veteran of South Africa's struggle against white minority rule, died on Sunday at the age of 90. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Next week's New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square will still go on, just not with as many revelers as usual because of COVID-19, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced.

Photos: Desmond Tutu, Nobel Prize winner, dies at 90

South Africa Obit Tutu
South Africa Obit Tutu
Switzerland Obit Tutu
Switzerland Obit Tutu
Switzerland Obit Tutu
S. Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90

