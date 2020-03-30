Monday briefing: Flooding, the latest on coronavirus, and a downtown Bettendorf fixture closes its doors

The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15: Flood stage is 15 feet, with moderate flood stage at 16. The river measured 15.8 feet, and is forecast to go to 16.3 feet Monday night then begin falling. A flood warning is in effect until further notice.

At 16 feet water affects sidewalks along the river at LeClaire Park. Water also affects Credit Island Lane and Moline's River Drive in the 4700 block.