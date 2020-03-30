You are the owner of this article.
Monday briefing: Flooding, the latest on coronavirus, and a downtown Bettendorf fixture closes its doors
alert

Monday briefing: Flooding, the latest on coronavirus, and a downtown Bettendorf fixture closes its doors

032920-standalone-08.JPG

Playground equipment at Hereford Park in East Moline closed due to COVID-19, Sunday March 29, 2020.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /

Get outdoors, enjoy today's weather, but remember to keep your "social" distance. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service. 

NWS: Summary

Today will be sunny with a high near 57 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.

• Winds pummel Quad-City area while rivers continue to flood

032920-standalone-03.JPG

Wind blew over a tree at Esplanade and Columbia in Davenport on Sunday.

Blustery winds thwarted Sunday plans to enjoy the outdoors for many Quad-Citians who have joined the rest of the country inside and away from the COVID-19 virus.

A wind advisory was in effect for the entire Quad-City area Sunday. West winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts between 40 to 50 mph, pummeled the region. In the Quad-Cities, a gust of 51 mph was recorded about 3:30 p.m. at Quad-City International Airport, Moline.

At the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and Columbia Avenue, Davenport, winds blew over a tree and wires Sunday morning. No injuries were reported. Read more.

NWS: River levels

In the meantime, a combination of rainfall and snow melt resulted in flooded Quad-City-area rivers:

The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15: Flood stage is 15 feet, with moderate flood stage at 16. The river measured 15.8 feet, and is forecast to go to 16.3 feet Monday night then begin falling.  A flood warning is in effect until further notice.

At 16 feet water affects sidewalks along the river at LeClaire Park. Water also affects Credit Island Lane and Moline's River Drive in the 4700 block.

The Rock River at Moline: Flood stage is 12. The river is forecast to go to 14.2 feet, major flood stage, Tuesday night into Wednesday then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.

At 14 feet water affects South Shore Drive and North Shore Drive in Moline west of the 27th Street bridge. Water limits access to homes on South Shore Drive east of the I-74 bridge. Water also affects portions of 60th Street south of John Deere Road.

The Wapsipinicon River at DeWitt: Flood stage is 11 feet. The river, at 12 feet, was just above moderate flood stage of 12 feet and rising. It is forecast to go 12.1 feet Monday and then drop below flood stage Tuesday.

At 12 feet, overbank flooding occurs. Water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water affects businesses along the river near Calamus.

• Area river levels

Trending headlines

Today's top new headlines

Today's coronavirus headlines

COVID logo

• 'I didn't come to college to walk across the stage': Augustana seniors reflect on college and COVID-19

• MARX: COVID-19 cannot keep you from staying sober or getting help

• COVID-19 scams target older adults, prey on fears

• COVID-19 update: 2 more test positive in Rock Island County

• COVID-19 update: 38 more cases, one death reported in Iowa

• VIEWPOINT: ‘Don’t do it’: Put down the scissors and wait for a stylist

• Some Illinois child care centers are reopening

• Even keeping apart, Quad-Citians can make connections with each other

• Who is helping? RDA gives $200,000+ for pandemic response

• PUBLIC HEALTH EXPERTS: Tips for self-care during the COVID-19 outbreak

 Today's sports headlines

Photo gallery: People around the Quad-Cities

Silvis Fire Department celebrates birthdays while practicing social distancing

