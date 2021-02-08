 Skip to main content
Monday briefing: Finger pointing in Moline, 1 dead after vehicle crashes into river, and more cold for Q-C
Monday briefing: Finger pointing in Moline, 1 dead after vehicle crashes into river, and more cold for Q-C

020821-qc-nws-weather-07.JPG

Gary Lee of Davenport walks his dog Augi at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport, February 7, 2021.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /

 We're starting our day with temperatures in the negative numbers. And it doesn't look like things are going to change any time soon. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

A band of snow will continue to affect counties along the Interstate 80 corridor through 6 a.m. Additional accumulations should be under 1 inch and visibilities may briefly drop below 2 miles. The very cold temperatures will cause the fluffy snow to accumulate on area roadways, leading to slippery conditions for the morning commute. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination safely.

NWS: summary

Snow is likely between noon and 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy and cold with a high near 7 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -15 degrees.  The chance of precipitation is 70% with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight there is a 50 percent chance of snow before 9 p.m. The overnight low will be around -6 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -20 degrees. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 11 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -20 degrees.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 2 degrees.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• Quad-Cities sees 40 more positive cases of COVID-19

• This week in COVID-19: Vaccination issues ... and death

• Scott County reports two more COVID-19 deaths the day before Reynolds lifts mask mandate

• IOWA MOURNS: As a devout Catholic and fierce advocate for her small town, Joan Ann Bauer ‘didn’t see roadblocks’

• Miller-Meeks votes against 'partisan' resolution for $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package

• COVID-19 claims a life in Scott County, vaccination rate in Rock Island County rises

• State reaches single-day record for vaccine doses administered

• Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccination in the Quad-Cities?

• Chicago mayor touts deal with union to reopen schools

Top-ranked Iowa wrestlers sweep double dual

Top-ranked Iowa wrestlers sweep double dual

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With two of its All-Americans not in the lineup and its head coach at home, the Iowa wrestling team had no trouble sweeping a Big Ten Conference double dual Sunday.

Photos: Around the Quad Cities

020821-qc-nws-weather-02.JPG
020821-qc-nws-weather-03.JPG
020821-qc-nws-weather-04.JPG
020821-qc-nws-weather-05.JPG
020821-qc-nws-weather-06.JPG

Photos: Class 2A sectional wrestling at Assumption

020621-qc-spt-assumption-wrestle-01.JPG
020621-qc-spt-assumption-wrestle-02.JPG
020621-qc-spt-assumption-wrestle-03.JPG
020621-qc-spt-assumption-wrestle-04.JPG
020621-qc-spt-assumption-wrestle-05.JPG

Photos: Iowa Boys District Swim meet at the Davenport Central