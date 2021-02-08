Monday briefing: Finger pointing in Moline, 1 dead after vehicle crashes into river, and more cold for Q-C

We're starting our day with temperatures in the negative numbers. And it doesn't look like things are going to change any time soon. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

A band of snow will continue to affect counties along the Interstate 80 corridor through 6 a.m. Additional accumulations should be under 1 inch and visibilities may briefly drop below 2 miles. The very cold temperatures will cause the fluffy snow to accumulate on area roadways, leading to slippery conditions for the morning commute. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination safely.

Snow is likely between noon and 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy and cold with a high near 7 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -15 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight there is a 50 percent chance of snow before 9 p.m. The overnight low will be around -6 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -20 degrees. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 11 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -20 degrees.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 2 degrees.