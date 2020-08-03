You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday briefing: Father shot at son's funeral, Geneseo barbecue, and the latest on the coronvirus
View Comments
alert featured

Monday briefing: Father shot at son's funeral, Geneseo barbecue, and the latest on the coronvirus

{{featured_button_text}}
080120-Marxcolribs-105

Tom and Kevin Rusk of Geneseo, slice a brisket at the block barbeque, Saturday, in Geneseo. 15 years ago it was two guys settling a score about who made the best barbecue. Now it's both sides of the street on this block.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Mother Nature is serving up a fall-like day on what is usually the dog days of summer. Enjoy this break from the heat. 

Here are the latest weather details from the National Weather Service.

Look for a slight chance of showers today between noon and 3 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 73 degrees and a low around 53 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 75 degrees and a low around 55 degrees.

Traffic updates for the Quad-Cities

Road closed sign

• The Iowa DOT is closing the intersection of Brady Street and Kimberly Road in Davenport for asphalt overlay installation Monday and Tuesday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Be prepared for delays and detours.

• Beginning today and continuing for three months, the Greenbrier Drive reconstruction project in Bettendorf will require one-way traffic, southbound only, for the duration of the project.

No access will be allowed onto Greenbrier Drive from Spruce Hills Drive. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Westmar Drive until the project has been completed. 

• There will be a lane closure today on the U.S. 67 bridge in Milan over the Rock River. The closure will be in effect from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. to allow utility workers to inspect their services.

Davenport CitiBus and Bettendorf Transit will resume fare collection beginning today.

Social distancing precautions remain in place in on-going effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Davenport CitiBus will continue limiting the maximum number of passengers on a bus to one person per row per side. If a bus passes you at a stop, it is because the maximum number of riders has been reached. You will need to wait for the next bus in this case.

• The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that Cleveland Road in Colona will be closed to traffic between today and Friday.

The closure will allow the BNSF Railway to perform needed maintenance to their at-grade crossing located between Illinois 84 and Interstate 80, just east of Illinois 84.

Follow the marked detour utilizing Illinois 84, U.S. 6 and I-80.

240th Avenue (Z30) in Scott County will be closed between 250th and 240th strees (F45) beginning Thursday. The road will be closed for 40 days for bridge replacement.

Trending headlines

Today's top news headlines

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• Scott County overtakes Rock Island County briefly in COVID-19 cases

• East Moline mayor fine after testing positive July 10 for COVID-19

• MARK-TO-MARKET: Wall Street and the American economy

• ‘Cusp of catastrophe:’ Iowa doctors call for statewide face mask mandate

• Geneseo woman, 95, makes 102 pillowcase dresses for Christmas boxes

• Trains, Planes & Automobiles event canceled, but Cruise the Canal will go on

• Scott County teachers unions call Gov. Reynolds' back-to-school plan 'dangerous'

• Ickes: Scott County medical director is our Dr. Fauci. It's time to heed his advice.

Crime, courts and public safety news

Lifestyle, entertainment headlines

+2
HOMEFRONT: All those nickels add up

HOMEFRONT: All those nickels add up

Taking our bottles back to Hy-Vee on Tuesday, July 28, for the first time since March, I asked the woman who gave us back our $2.60 deposit, what the lines had been like.

Today's sports headlines

Ayo back with Illini

Ayo back with Illini

CHAMPAIGN — Perhaps in a world not fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic Ayo Dosunmu would have made a different announcement on Friday night.

Today's videos

Davenport Civil Rights Commission forum

Adolph's doing well during pandemic

Heavy police presence at Genesis East

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Geneseo block barbecue

+18 
+18 
080120-Marxcolribs-108
+18 
+18 
080120-Marxcolribs-105
+18 
+18 
080120-Marxcolribs-149
+18 
+18 
080120-Marxcolribs-151
+18 
+18 
080120-Marxcolribs-155

Photos: Davenport Civil Rights Commission forum on policing reforms

+9 
+9 
080220-qc-nws-civilrights-3841
+9 
+9 
080220-qc-nws-civilrights-3820
+9 
+9 
080220-qc-nws-civilrights-3836
+9 
+9 
080220-qc-nws-civilrights-3829
+9 
+9 
080220-qc-nws-civilrights-3832
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News