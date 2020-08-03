Monday briefing: Father shot at son's funeral, Geneseo barbecue, and the latest on the coronvirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mother Nature is serving up a fall-like day on what is usually the dog days of summer. Enjoy this break from the heat.

Here are the latest weather details from the National Weather Service.

Look for a slight chance of showers today between noon and 3 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 73 degrees and a low around 53 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 75 degrees and a low around 55 degrees.

Traffic updates for the Quad-Cities

• The Iowa DOT is closing the intersection of Brady Street and Kimberly Road in Davenport for asphalt overlay installation Monday and Tuesday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Be prepared for delays and detours.

• Beginning today and continuing for three months, the Greenbrier Drive reconstruction project in Bettendorf will require one-way traffic, southbound only, for the duration of the project.

No access will be allowed onto Greenbrier Drive from Spruce Hills Drive. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Westmar Drive until the project has been completed.