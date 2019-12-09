Monday briefing: Falling temps and increased winds, protest at church, and fatal shooting in Riverdale

It's a transition day in the Quad-Cities. We'll start the day off with mild temps that will quickly fall below freezing by days end as winds kick up.
Here's the Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service.
"Dense fog will continue in locations mainly along and north of a line from Ottumwa, to Iowa City, to Freeport, Illinois. Visibility under 1/4 mile is expected, until a strong cold front arrives this morning. The fog will dissipate quickly as winds increase. As the front moves through, areas of drizzle will change to flurries or a brief period of light snow. No snow accumulation is anticipated.
"Winds will be strong from the west to northwest this evening as temperatures rapidly fall to the teens and upper single digits. This will bring wind chills into the zero to -5 range late tonight. Be sure to dress for the second half of today`s weather today and tonight.
"Brisk northwest winds and cold temperatures will combine to produce wind chills from around zero to 5 below zero north of Interstate 80 Tuesday morning.
There will be a chance for light snow to move across portions of the Outlook Area during the Wednesday morning commute, especially north of Interstate 80. Although currently widespread impacts are not expected, there may be the chance for some reduced visibility and isolated slick surfaces where the brunt of the snow occurs."
Here's the latest forecast
Look for areas of fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a temperature rising to near 47 degrees by 11 a.m., then falling to around 31 degrees during the remainder of the day. There's a chance of drizzle before 4 p.m., then a chance of snow between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. It will be breezy with a south wind between 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest at 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight will be cloudy during the early evening then gradually clearing with a low around 14 degrees. It will be breezy with a west wind between 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 25 degrees and a low around 15 degrees.
