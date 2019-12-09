Monday briefing: Falling temps and increased winds, protest at church, and fatal shooting in Riverdale

It's a transition day in the Quad-Cities. We'll start the day off with mild temps that will quickly fall below freezing by days end as winds kick up.

Here's the Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service.

"Dense fog will continue in locations mainly along and north of a line from Ottumwa, to Iowa City, to Freeport, Illinois. Visibility under 1/4 mile is expected, until a strong cold front arrives this morning. The fog will dissipate quickly as winds increase. As the front moves through, areas of drizzle will change to flurries or a brief period of light snow. No snow accumulation is anticipated.

"Winds will be strong from the west to northwest this evening as temperatures rapidly fall to the teens and upper single digits. This will bring wind chills into the zero to -5 range late tonight. Be sure to dress for the second half of today`s weather today and tonight.

"Brisk northwest winds and cold temperatures will combine to produce wind chills from around zero to 5 below zero north of Interstate 80 Tuesday morning.