Monday briefing: Dry and cooler, road work update and a gun, meth arrest in Davenport
Temperatures won't reach the 90s like last week, but this week still will be dry. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 61 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph, will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday will be more of the same but without the wind. Skies will be sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.

Levee bike path to close today

Detour sign

Beginning at 7 a.m., Monday, the Great River Trail Bike Path will close to through traffic for the Levee Maintenance Riprap Placement Project just west of the Arsenal Bridge.

This maintenance project is part of the City of Rock Island’s Flood Risk Management System.

The path closure is necessary for the safety of the crews performing the improvement as well as the non-motorist traveling public.

Pending favorable weather, this area should be reopened on June 28.

• Resurfacing of Illinois 81 begins today

Highway 81 sign

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that weather permitting, resurfacing of Illinois 81 in Henry County will begin today. The project limits are from Atkinson Road to West Street in Kewanee.

Daily lane closures with flaggers will be utilized and drivers should be prepared to stop when directed within the work zone. Access to residences and businesses within the work zone will be maintained throughout construction.

The project is expected to be completed by Nov. 1.

• Work on U.S. 30 begins today

U.S. 30 sign

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that resurfacing of U.S. 30 from Jackson Street to French Creek in Morrison will begin today.

Daily lane closures with flaggers will be utilized throughout the project. Access to residences and businesses within the work zone will be maintained throughout the construction.

The project is expected to be completed by July 30.

• Central Park, Lincoln avenues closure at rail crossing

railroad crossing sign

Iowa Interstate Railroad will be making track repairs at W. Central Park Avenue at Lincoln Avenue this week. This will involve several short-term street closures at the tracks. Follow the detour or take an alternate route.

Davenport police arrest man with meth and AKM pistol

Davenport police arrest man with meth and AKM pistol

A Burlington, Iowa, man awaiting drug trials in both Louisa and Des Moines counties was arrested early Saturday by Davenport police after officers seized methamphetamine and an AKM firearm from him while investigating a domestic disturbance.

Rockridge sophomores make up for lost time

Rockridge sophomores make up for lost time

EDGINGTON — Before the 2020 softball season was cancelled, along with all other high school spring sports, Rockridge's incoming freshman group was excited about the chance to join a program steeped in a winning culture.

