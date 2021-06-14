Monday briefing: Dry and cooler, road work update and a gun, meth arrest in Davenport

Temperatures won't reach the 90s like last week, but this week still will be dry. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 61 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph, will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday will be more of the same but without the wind. Skies will be sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.
Levee bike path to close today
Beginning at 7 a.m., Monday, the Great River Trail Bike Path will close to through traffic for the Levee Maintenance Riprap Placement Project just west of the Arsenal Bridge.
This maintenance project is part of the City of Rock Island’s Flood Risk Management System.
The path closure is necessary for the safety of the crews performing the improvement as well as the non-motorist traveling public.
Pending favorable weather, this area should be reopened on June 28.
• Resurfacing of Illinois 81 begins today
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that weather permitting, resurfacing of Illinois 81 in Henry County will begin today. The project limits are from Atkinson Road to West Street in Kewanee.
Daily lane closures with flaggers will be utilized and drivers should be prepared to stop when directed within the work zone. Access to residences and businesses within the work zone will be maintained throughout construction.
The project is expected to be completed by Nov. 1.
• Work on U.S. 30 begins today
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that resurfacing of U.S. 30 from Jackson Street to French Creek in Morrison will begin today.
Daily lane closures with flaggers will be utilized throughout the project. Access to residences and businesses within the work zone will be maintained throughout the construction.
The project is expected to be completed by July 30.
• Central Park, Lincoln avenues closure at rail crossing
Iowa Interstate Railroad will be making track repairs at W. Central Park Avenue at Lincoln Avenue this week. This will involve several short-term street closures at the tracks. Follow the detour or take an alternate route.
Trending stories
Today's top news headlines
COVID-19 has not disappeared.
In justifying salary increases for school district executives in Davenport last month, the president of the school board said the new pay structure would bring the district in line with others in Iowa.
Silvis' new city administrator knows how to juggle dozens of things at once. She's mom to eight kids in a blended household and has worked between departments in the City of Davenport.
Crime, courts and public safety news
Bettendorf Police have arrested a Wilton, Iowa, man after he was found in possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Friday, according to police.
Davenport police recovered a Hyundai Santa Fe vehicle on Sunday that had been stolen out of Bettendorf.
A Burlington, Iowa, man awaiting drug trials in both Louisa and Des Moines counties was arrested early Saturday by Davenport police after officers seized methamphetamine and an AKM firearm from him while investigating a domestic disturbance.
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
I was in the doctor's office with my mom as she was having a followup ultrasound.
Grace Lynn Keller, 22, of Island Lake, Illinois, was crowned Miss Iowa 2021 Saturday night to wrap up the competition held this weekend at the Adler Theatre in Davenport.
A Pekingese named Wasabi won best in show Sunday at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, the nation's most prestigious canine event.
Today's top sports headlines
The Rock Island wrestling team won the 15-team Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Class 2A regional tournament Sunday.
Carson and Charlie Rice have been at the center of the Geneseo baseball team's sectional title run.
EDGINGTON — Before the 2020 softball season was cancelled, along with all other high school spring sports, Rockridge's incoming freshman group was excited about the chance to join a program steeped in a winning culture.
