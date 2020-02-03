Monday briefing: Drizzle, Athena nominees, the barn door look, and cheerleading competition

Punxsutawney Phil is predicting an early spring. Kansas City Chief fans all over the world are celebrating the Chief's come-from-behind Super Bowl victory. And Caucus Day is finally upon us in Iowa. As for the weather, here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
According to a National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook we can expect drizzle changing to freezing drizzle then to snow late this afternoon and into the evening. The window for freezing drizzle will be short-lived and the limited moisture means a light glaze of ice is possible on elevated surfaces.
As cold air moves into the area tonight, water from melted snow may refreeze and lead to slick spots on untreated surfaces.
A mix of snow, drizzle, and freezing drizzle is possible on Tuesday morning as a storm system exits to the east. Ice accumulations are not anticipated at this time.
A storm system passing to our southeast on Wednesday afternoon and night will bring light snow to the area south and east of a Fairfield to Dubuque line. Changes in the track of this storm system are possible so it is still too early to determine snowfall amounts at this time.
Look for a slight chance of drizzle after 5 p.m. Otherwise the day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 41 degrees.
Tonight there's a chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle before 3 a.m., a chance of snow and freezing drizzle between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a chance of snow after 4 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 28 degrees. North wind around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
There is a 20% chance of snow after noon Tuesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 31 degrees and a low around 20 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Today's top headlines
WaterPark Car Wash, with locations in Moline and Davenport, will undergo a transition to Pro-Clean Car Wash & Detailing after a corporate …
Finalists for this year's Quad Cities Athena Award will be honored Feb. 5 at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bet…
A determined young volunteer woman whose dream was to become a firefighter will be greatly missed by the Riverdale fire crew.
Today's lifestyle and entertainment headlines
I can't remember the first time I encountered the "barn door look" while touring a home, but it certainly has caught on.
Black matte teamed with brushed gold is becoming a popular finish in light fixtures.
Crime, courts and public safety news
CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee woman entered a negotiated plea Friday in Henry County Circuit Court to two counts of misdemeanor sexual abuse and one c…
Davenport police have arrested one of two men wanted in connection with the Aug. 14 armed robbery of Sam’s Food, a convenience store located a…
The Scott County Sheriff's Department said a video led to Thursday's arrest of a Bettendorf man.
Today's top sports headlines
A basketball coach can teach offense and defense, but it always comes down to one thing a coach has no control over — making shots.
Rock Island bowling coach Jim Braet knows better than to say which team is the favorite going into any given meet.
GENESEO — With its eyes on a larger prize, Geneseo took first place at the inaugural Western Big 6 wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Today's photo galleries
Illinois sectional competitive cheerleading
Rockridge fell just short of advancing as it finished the highest of five area schools Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Belvidere (North) Competitive Cheerleading competition in Belvidere, Ill.
Rockridge placed sixth with a 76.23 score by the judges in the Small Team class. The top five teams advanced to state competition.
Fulton placed eighth (63.23 score), Riverdale was ninth (62.00), Sherrard took 10th (57.85) and Morrison placed 13th (54.67.
Elgin St. Edward was the sectional champion among Small Teams with 85.51 points, followed in the top five by Poplar Grove North Boone (84.24), Somonauk (83.67), Timothy Christian of Elmhurst (83.11) and Stillman Valley (78.84).
Vernon Hills (90.93) won the Medium Team competition, Huntley (94.97) was tops among Large Teams and Belvidere North (96.07) won the Coed Team category.