Monday briefing: Drizzle, Athena nominees, the barn door look, and cheerleading competition
Monday briefing: Drizzle, Athena nominees, the barn door look, and cheerleading competition

NWS
Pennsylvania groundhog declares early spring 'a certainty'

Groundhog Club co-handler Al Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 134th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast an early spring.

Punxsutawney Phil is predicting an early spring. Kansas City Chief fans all over the world are celebrating the Chief's come-from-behind Super Bowl victory. And Caucus Day is finally upon us in Iowa. As for the weather, here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Caucus Day
Mahomes comes through with Super comeback in MVP performance

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

According to a National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook we can expect drizzle changing to freezing drizzle then to snow late this afternoon and into the evening. The window for freezing drizzle will be short-lived and the limited moisture means a light glaze of ice is possible on elevated surfaces.

As cold air moves into the area tonight, water from melted snow may refreeze and lead to slick spots on untreated surfaces.

A mix of snow, drizzle, and freezing drizzle is possible on Tuesday morning as a storm system exits to the east. Ice accumulations are not anticipated at this time.

A storm system passing to our southeast on Wednesday afternoon and night will bring light snow to the area south and east of a Fairfield to Dubuque line. Changes in the track of this storm system are possible so it is still too early to determine snowfall amounts at this time.

Look for a slight chance of drizzle after 5 p.m. Otherwise the day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 41 degrees.

Tonight there's a chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle before 3 a.m., a chance of snow and freezing drizzle between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a chance of snow after 4 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 28 degrees. North wind around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

There is a 20% chance of snow after noon Tuesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 31 degrees and a low around 20 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 25 mph.

Today's top headlines

Today's lifestyle and entertainment headlines

Crime, courts and public safety news

Today's top sports headlines

Today's photo galleries

Illinois sectional competitive cheerleading

Rockridge fell just short of advancing as it finished the highest of five area schools Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Belvidere (North) Competitive Cheerleading competition in Belvidere, Ill.

Rockridge placed sixth with a 76.23 score by the judges in the Small Team class. The top five teams advanced to state competition.

Fulton placed eighth (63.23 score), Riverdale was ninth (62.00), Sherrard took 10th (57.85) and Morrison placed 13th (54.67.

Elgin St. Edward was the sectional champion among Small Teams with 85.51 points, followed in the top five by Poplar Grove North Boone (84.24), Somonauk (83.67), Timothy Christian of Elmhurst (83.11) and Stillman Valley (78.84).

Vernon Hills (90.93) won the Medium Team competition, Huntley (94.97) was tops among Large Teams and Belvidere North (96.07) won the Coed Team category.

