Monday briefing: Drizzle, Athena nominees, the barn door look, and cheerleading competition

Punxsutawney Phil is predicting an early spring. Kansas City Chief fans all over the world are celebrating the Chief's come-from-behind Super Bowl victory. And Caucus Day is finally upon us in Iowa. As for the weather, here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.

According to a National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook we can expect drizzle changing to freezing drizzle then to snow late this afternoon and into the evening. The window for freezing drizzle will be short-lived and the limited moisture means a light glaze of ice is possible on elevated surfaces.

As cold air moves into the area tonight, water from melted snow may refreeze and lead to slick spots on untreated surfaces.

A mix of snow, drizzle, and freezing drizzle is possible on Tuesday morning as a storm system exits to the east. Ice accumulations are not anticipated at this time.

A storm system passing to our southeast on Wednesday afternoon and night will bring light snow to the area south and east of a Fairfield to Dubuque line. Changes in the track of this storm system are possible so it is still too early to determine snowfall amounts at this time.

Look for a slight chance of drizzle after 5 p.m. Otherwise the day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 41 degrees.