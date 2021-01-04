Monday briefing: Dense fog this morning, Rock Island building named a landmark, and COVID-19 update

It's time to get back to work and back to school for many of us as we wake up to the first Monday of 2021.
Dense fog could pose problems during the morning commute.
A dense fog advisory is in effect until noon today with visibilities of one quarter mile or less possible. Visibilities may change quickly over short distances. The fog combined with freezing temperatures could lead to slick pavement. So, if are driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
There's a chance of rain and snow after 5 p.m. today. The day will be cloudy with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 20 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 20 degrees.
• Road closure in Rock Island
Beginning at 7 a.m., today, 38th Street from 6th to 7th avenues will be closed to northbound traffic for a water repair. The road closure is necessary for the safety of the crews performing the repair as well as the motoring public.
Pending favorable weather, this area should be reopened on Thursday.
Travel delays can be expected at or near this location. Follow all posted signs for detour directions when needed and watch for trucks entering and leaving the area.
People passing through the intersection of Rock Island's 20th Street and 5th Avenue may notice the "Vinar Furniture" sign on the side of a big brick corner building, but most won't know or remember what this place was in its heyday.
Like everyone and every thing, Habitat for Humanity Quad-Cities has been — and continues to be — negatively affected by COVID-19.
Augustana College announced Friday that it raised nearly $133.7 million from more than 13,000 donors, surpassing its $125-million dollar goal.
A Clinton man wanted for first-degree murder in the Dec. 3 shooting death of Cedrick D. Hood, 26, at a Clinton convenience store has been captured, Clinton Police Kevin Gyrion said in a news release.
Multiple people were taken to the hospital early Friday morning with gunshot wounds as a result of "a shooting incident" in Galesburg.
Former East Moline police officer will undergo doctor's evaluation before he's sentenced for possession of child porn
A former United Township school resource officer and East Moline police officer will undergo a doctor’s evaluation before being sentenced for felony possession of child pornography.
Anaysha Penson just needs a little help.
Nora Grace Hessman became the first baby born in 2021 in the Quad-Cities when she was delivered at 12:20 a.m. Friday by team members at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Moline Birthplace.
Netflix’s original offerings cover a wide spectrum of genres — from stand-up comedy to crime documentary to romantic comedy and international works. These are the best, according to IMDb user ratings.
CHAMPAIGN — Andre Curbelo leaned back in his chair at the press conference, took the microphone off the provided stand and held it as he answered questions.
The Davenport Assumption boys basketball team notched a March-like win in the first days of January.
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois guard Austin Hutcherson will miss the rest of the season with a stress fracture in his back, head coach Brad Underwood said on Friday.
