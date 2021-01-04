 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday briefing: Dense fog this morning, Rock Island building named a landmark, and COVID-19 update
View Comments
alert featured

Monday briefing: Dense fog this morning, Rock Island building named a landmark, and COVID-19 update

{{featured_button_text}}

It's time to get back to work and back to school for many of us as we wake up to the first Monday of 2021.

Dense fog could pose problems during the morning commute. 

NWS: Fog

A dense fog advisory is in effect until noon today with visibilities of one quarter mile or less possible. Visibilities may change quickly over short distances. The fog combined with freezing temperatures could lead to slick pavement. So, if are driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

There's a chance of rain and snow after 5 p.m. today. The day will be cloudy with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 20 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 20 degrees. 

• Road closure in Rock Island

Rock Island city logo

Beginning at 7 a.m., today, 38th Street from 6th to 7th avenues will be closed to northbound traffic for a water repair. The road closure is necessary for the safety of the crews performing the repair as well as the motoring public.

Pending favorable weather, this area should be reopened on Thursday.

Travel delays can be expected at or near this location. Follow all posted signs for detour directions when needed and watch for trucks entering and leaving the area.

Trending stories

Today's top news stories

Today's top crime, courts and public safety stories

Clinton murder suspect arrested

Clinton murder suspect arrested

A Clinton man wanted for first-degree murder in the Dec. 3 shooting death of Cedrick D. Hood, 26, at a Clinton convenience store has been captured, Clinton Police Kevin Gyrion said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• Illinois reports 81 COVID-19 deaths and 4,469 infections

• 29 COVID deaths in Illinois is lowest one-day total in weeks

• Rock Island County reports one new COVID death

• Iowa Mourns: Forrest Buffington enjoyed collecting rocks.

• Q-C reports more than 100 new COVID cases, no deaths on first day of 2021

• Iowa reports 48 more virus deaths, fewer hospitalizations

Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines

Q-C welcomes first baby of 2021

Q-C welcomes first baby of 2021

Nora Grace Hessman became the first baby born in 2021 in the Quad-Cities when she was delivered at 12:20 a.m. Friday by team members at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Moline Birthplace.

The 50 best Netflix original series

The 50 best Netflix original series

Netflix’s original offerings cover a wide spectrum of genres — from stand-up comedy to crime documentary to romantic comedy and international works. These are the best, according to IMDb user ratings.

Today's sports headlines

Today's top videos

Top photo galleries

Photos: Vinar Furniture former Rock Island YMCA now city landmark

+17 
+17 
112420-qc-nws-vinar-114
+17 
+17 
112420-qc-nws-vinar-101
+17 
+17 
112420-qc-nws-vinar-111
+17 
+17 
112420-qc-nws-vinar-104
+17 
+17 
112420-qc-nws-vinar-120

Photos: Sledding and ice fishing in the Quad Cities

+14 
+14 
010421-qc-nws-weather-1.JPG
+14 
+14 
010421-qc-nws-weather-2.JPG
+14 
+14 
010421-qc-nws-weather-3.JPG
+14 
+14 
010421-qc-nws-weather-4.JPG
+14 
+14 
010421-qc-nws-weather-5.JPG
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Q-C welcomes first baby of 2021
Local News

Q-C welcomes first baby of 2021

  • Updated

Nora Grace Hessman became the first baby born in 2021 in the Quad-Cities when she was delivered at 12:20 a.m. Friday by team members at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Moline Birthplace.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News