Monday briefing: Dangerous wind chills, frigid temps, and school closings

Dangerous wind chills and frigid temps await those hearty enough to venture outside today. Pity those who make their living working outside.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
A National Weather Service Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon.
According to the warning, "Arctic air and north winds will lead to bitter cold wind chills of 25 below to 35 below zero at times this morning. A system will bring accumulating snow to the area this afternoon into the evening. One to 3 inches of snow is expected area-wide with 2 to 4 inches possible along and south of a line from Princeton, Illinois to Kahoka, Missouri.
"The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves."
There's a 50% chance of snow today after 3 p.m. Skies will be cloudy and cold with a high near 4 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -25 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Tonight snow is likely before midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around -5 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -15 degrees. North winds between 5 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cold with a high near 9 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around -4 degrees.
First, the good news: By next Sunday, temperatures in the Quad-Cities are expected to be back up above 30 degrees for the first time since Feb. 4 when the high was 37 degrees.
• School closings, delays and virtual learning
Some area schools are closed, delaying the start of classes, or are having a virtual day because of the frigid weather. Check out the list.
The death of Joyce Wiley in June was a wake-up call to members of the Quad-Cities LGBTQ+ community and their allies.
The Davenport School Board will hold a special open meeting at 5 p.m. Monday to vote on a resolution to oppose Senate File 159 that calls for taxpayer-funded private tuition assistance for students attending struggling schools, expands Iowa’s public charter school program and eliminates school diversity programs.
Davenport police have served arrest warrants against a man allegedly involved in a Jan. 24 shooting incident in which two people were injured.
A Maquoketa man was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly stealing almost $300,000 from his employer.
The officer remains on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.
There’s something funny about Iowa in the winter. You find yourself thinking about 20 degrees as warm. It seems odd to think that way, but it …
Cat owners who want to stop their pets hunting wildlife as much should play with them and feed them more meat, according to a new study.
KEWANEE — For Coltin Quagliano, becoming a member in a most exclusive club is an honor not reserved only for himself, but to be shared.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Michael McDowell was glued to Brad Keselowski's bumper, watching and waiting for his chance to win the Daytona 500.
GENESEO — For Western Big 6 boys' basketball teams, a quick Saturday evening turnaround after Friday's scheduled conference matchups has long been standard practice.
