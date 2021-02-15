Monday briefing: Dangerous wind chills, frigid temps, and school closings

Dangerous wind chills and frigid temps await those hearty enough to venture outside today. Pity those who make their living working outside.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

A National Weather Service Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon.

According to the warning, "Arctic air and north winds will lead to bitter cold wind chills of 25 below to 35 below zero at times this morning. A system will bring accumulating snow to the area this afternoon into the evening. One to 3 inches of snow is expected area-wide with 2 to 4 inches possible along and south of a line from Princeton, Illinois to Kahoka, Missouri.

"The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves."

There's a 50% chance of snow today after 3 p.m. Skies will be cloudy and cold with a high near 4 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -25 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.