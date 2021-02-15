 Skip to main content
Monday briefing: Dangerous wind chills, frigid temps, and school closings
Monday briefing: Dangerous wind chills, frigid temps, and school closings

COLD

Dangerous wind chills and frigid temps await those hearty enough to venture outside today. Pity those who make their living working outside. 

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

A National Weather Service Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon.

tips

According to the warning, "Arctic air and north winds will lead to bitter cold wind chills of 25 below to 35 below zero at times this morning. A system will bring accumulating snow to the area this afternoon into the evening. One to 3 inches of snow is expected area-wide with 2 to 4 inches possible along and south of a line from Princeton, Illinois to Kahoka, Missouri.

"The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves."

It's so cold that...

It's so cold: But people are connecting outdoors
It's so cold: 'We can't ask customers to wait until Monday'
It's so cold: Your house is an igloo
It's so cold: Fire danger rises
There's  a 50% chance of snow today after 3 p.m. Skies will be cloudy and cold with a high near 4 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -25 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Tonight snow is likely before midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around -5 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -15 degrees. North winds between 5 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cold with a high near 9 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around -4 degrees.

Photos: Frigid temperatures this weekend in the Quad-Cities

Warmup is on the way to Quad-Cities

First, the good news: By next Sunday, temperatures in the Quad-Cities are expected to be back up above 30 degrees for the first time since Feb. 4 when the high was 37 degrees.

• School closings, delays and virtual learning

School closing logo

Some area schools are closed, delaying the start of classes, or are having a virtual day because of the frigid weather. Check out the list.

Davenport School Board to vote on resolution opposing proposed voucher system

The Davenport School Board will hold a special open meeting at 5 p.m. Monday to vote on a resolution to oppose Senate File 159 that calls for taxpayer-funded private tuition assistance for students attending struggling schools, expands Iowa’s public charter school program and eliminates school diversity programs.

• No new COVID deaths reported Sunday in Scott or Rock Island counties

• COVID-19-related causes claims a life in Scott County, vaccination efforts continue in Q-C

• Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccination in the Quad-Cities?

• Illinois reaches record 95,000 vaccine doses administered in one day

• Iowa Gov. Reynolds bullish in Davenport stop on COVID-19 recovery: 'Iowa is coming back'

5 easy recipes for when you don't feel like cooking

Recipe of the Day: Easy Egg Drop Soup
Dal gosht a flavorful midweek dish
One-skillet poultry pot pie streamlines the classic
Recipe of the Day: Pizza Pinwheels
Make this easy side for your next dinner
Photos: United Township at Moline Boys Basketball

