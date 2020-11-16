Monday briefing: COVID-19 hospitalizations at record highs, raising awareness for missing girl, and smell like Play-Doh

Many of us are at home today — some working, others learning, because of the rise in COVID-19. For those who are venturing out today, here is today's forecast from the National Weather Service. And don't forget to mask up.
1. Sunny and breezy
Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 53 degrees and a low around 29 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 10-15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 30 degrees.
• Davenport road work updates
Traffic control on East 53rd Street between Brady and Tremont streets will frequently shift this week. Public Works officials anticipate the final surface on this section to be completed by Thanksgiving. But travel will remain two lanes through the end of the construction season. Stay alert and watch for changing traffic control.
The southbound Brady Street turn lane will remain closed through the week for reconstruction. Drivers can still turn left onto Veterans Memorial Parkway but look for possible reroutes because of work near the roundabout.
Reinforcement work on Veterans Memorial Parkway and Jersey Ridge Road will continue on three segments this week. The section west of the roundabout on Veterans Memorial Parkway will be closed today and Tuesday followed by the closure of Jersey Ridge Road south of the roundabout. All reinforcement work required by the IDOT should be completed by Thursday.
Eleven Quad-Citians died from COVID-19 last week, and hospitalizations continued to increase. Positive cases in Scott and Rock Island counties mounted as well. The two were close to 500 new cases on Thursday and topped that with 573 new cases on Friday. Rock Island ended the week with 6,396 positive cases with 115 deaths. Scott County had 7,892 cases with 56 deaths.
Countless searches. Many prayer vigils. Thousands of flyers handed out and mounted to everything from gas station windows to telephone poles.
Former Iowa U.S. Senator Roger Jepsen died Friday at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. He was 91.
The Davenport Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that damaged a home in the 900 block of East 15th Street early Saturday, according to a news release issued by the Davenport Fire Department.
A Davenport couple — the man on federal supervised release and the woman on parole in Iowa — were arrested on drugs and weapons charges Friday during a drug distribution investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Operations Unit.
The Davenport Police Department is investigating a stabbing.
When I was a child, our family always had nice presents at Christmas, but then that was it. We did not get anything, present-wise, the rest of the year. Birthdays had cake, but no gifts.
With the 70-degree temps we had in the past few weeks, it’s hard to believe that Thanksgiving is 10 days away. Here’s to hoping that we can hover in the 50s during the day for the next few weeks and ease into winter.
Do you know the busiest day for plumbers? Or how many millions watch football on TV? How about the most disliked dish? See more tips and trivia for Thanksgiving travel, shopping, food and football.
Even the coronavirus pandemic, which has diminished and disrupted the life of almost every person on the globe, can have a silver lining.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — In this one-of-a-kind Masters that had no fans and no roars, Dustin Johnson made sure it had no drama. And when he polished off his five-shot victory Sunday with lowest score in tournament history, he had no words.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Nobody has had a solution for slowing down the Camanche High School football team’s offense this season.
