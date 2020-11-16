 Skip to main content
Monday briefing: COVID-19 hospitalizations at record highs, raising awareness for missing girl, and smell like Play-Doh
Monday briefing: COVID-19 hospitalizations at record highs, raising awareness for missing girl, and smell like Play-Doh

111520-qc-nws-breasia-017

Keondra Robinson, of Davenport, holds a sign in honor of missing Breasia Terrell, 10, of Davenport, along 53rd Street Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Davenport. The 10-year-old Davenport girl went missing sometime late July 9 or early July 10. Breasia was last seen in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Many of us are at home today — some working, others learning, because of the rise in COVID-19. For those who are venturing out today, here is today's forecast from the National Weather Service. And don't forget to mask up.

1. Sunny and breezy

NWA:Summary

Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 53 degrees and a low around 29 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 10-15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 30 degrees.

• Davenport road work updates

Traffic control on East 53rd Street between Brady and Tremont streets will frequently shift this week. Public Works officials anticipate the final surface on this section to be completed by Thanksgiving. But travel will remain two lanes through the end of the construction season. Stay alert and watch for changing traffic control.

The southbound Brady Street turn lane will remain closed through the week for reconstruction. Drivers can still turn left onto Veterans Memorial Parkway but look for possible reroutes because of work near the roundabout. 

Reinforcement work on Veterans Memorial Parkway and Jersey Ridge Road will continue on three segments this week. The section west of the roundabout on Veterans Memorial Parkway will be closed today and Tuesday followed by the closure of Jersey Ridge Road south of the roundabout. All reinforcement work required by the IDOT  should be completed by Thursday.

Today's top news stories

+4
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations at record high in the Quad-Cities

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations at record high in the Quad-Cities

Eleven Quad-Citians died from COVID-19 last week, and hospitalizations continued to increase. Positive cases in Scott and Rock Island counties mounted as well. The two were close to 500 new cases on Thursday and topped that with 573 new cases on Friday. Rock Island ended the week with 6,396 positive cases with 115 deaths. Scott County had 7,892 cases with 56 deaths.

Today's crime, courts and public safety news

Early morning blaze damages Davenport home.

Early morning blaze damages Davenport home.

The Davenport Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that damaged a home in the 900 block of East 15th Street early Saturday, according to a news release issued by the Davenport Fire Department.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

• Rock Island-Milan schools to go fully remote, starting Nov. 18

• United Township going to remote learning

• Quad-Cities reports 495 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday

• 65 groups receive $1.3 million in grants

• Wall Street cautious on Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

• COVID-19 forces area hospitals to reduce elective surgeries, 6 more deaths in Q-C linked to virus

• Davenport public libraries to close for browsing starting Monday as COVID cases surge

• Hinson calls for more coronavirus testing, no national lockdown

• United Township going to remote learning

• Martin Luther King Center distributing free Thanksgiving meals

Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines

Gaul: Want to smell like Play-Doh?

Gaul: Want to smell like Play-Doh?

When I was a child, our family always had nice presents at Christmas, but then that was it. We did not get anything, present-wise, the rest of the year. Birthdays had cake, but no gifts.

Today's sports headlines

Today's top video

Top photo galleries

Photos: For the second consecutive day, family, friends and concerned citizens held a walk in honor of missing Breasia Terrell

111520-qc-nws-breasia-002
111520-qc-nws-breasia-010
111520-qc-nws-breasia-009
111520-qc-nws-breasia-003
Event to support Breasia Terrell

PHOTOS: Camanche falls to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in 2A semifinal

State Football 2A Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs. Camanche 3
State Football 2A Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs. Camanche 10
State Football 2A Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs. Camanche 6
State Football 2A Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs. Camanche 13
State Football 2A Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs. Camanche 19
