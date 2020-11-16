Monday briefing: COVID-19 hospitalizations at record highs, raising awareness for missing girl, and smell like Play-Doh

Many of us are at home today — some working, others learning, because of the rise in COVID-19. For those who are venturing out today, here is today's forecast from the National Weather Service. And don't forget to mask up.

1. Sunny and breezy

Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 53 degrees and a low around 29 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 10-15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 30 degrees.

• Davenport road work updates

Traffic control on East 53rd Street between Brady and Tremont streets will frequently shift this week. Public Works officials anticipate the final surface on this section to be completed by Thanksgiving. But travel will remain two lanes through the end of the construction season. Stay alert and watch for changing traffic control.

The southbound Brady Street turn lane will remain closed through the week for reconstruction. Drivers can still turn left onto Veterans Memorial Parkway but look for possible reroutes because of work near the roundabout.