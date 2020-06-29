You are the owner of this article.
Monday briefing: Coronavirus spikes in Q-C as restrictions relaxed, river rescue near Savanna, and car misses 2 women by inches
Monday briefing: Coronavirus spikes in Q-C as restrictions relaxed, river rescue near Savanna, and car misses 2 women by inches

Brenda Mends, of Moline, helps her son Jovani, 2, sit on top of the hippo statue during Niabi Zoo’s opening day Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Coal Valley. The zoo is keeping its visitors safe by closing indoor exhibits and playgrounds, placing social distancing markers on the ground, and requiring masks in certain areas.

NWS: Summary

As we head into a holiday week, we also see an increase in coronavirus in the Quad-Cities. Here are the latest weather details and stuff you need to know to start off your day. 

Look for isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 90 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible before 9 p.m. then isolated showers after 3 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday brings a slight chance of thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely after 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 83 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday night there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 72 degrees.

High water sign

Flood Warnings continue for:

• Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until Saturday evening. The Wapsi is at 12.5 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. The river is expected to rise to 12.9 feet today then fall below flood stage Saturday night. At 13 feet water affects many residences along the river.

• Cedar River near Conesville until Friday. The Cedar is at 15.7 feet and falling. Flood stage is 13 feet. The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday. At 15.5 feet, water affects residences along County Road G28 and affects several gravel roads.

• Iowa River at Wapello until Thursday. The Iowa is at 24 feet and holding steady. Flood stage is 21 feet. The river is expected to  fall below flood stage Thursday. At 22 feet, water affects residences near the U.S. 61 bridge.

Road work updates for Davenport

Traffic cones

• Mound Street will be closed between River Drive and 11th Street beginning today through Friday for sewer repairs.

• Bridge Avenue will be closed between Rusholme Street and E. Central Park Avenue beginning today through July 6 for street repairs.

• Water main improvements will occur in two locations of River Drive between Brady and Scott streets. Improvements will require full closure of this section of westbound River Drive beginning today through about July 10.

• River Drive will also be closed between 3rd Street and Pershing Avenue for patching beginning today through July 10.

• Railroad crossing restoration work will keep Ripley Street closed from River Drive until August 1.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• Quad-City restaurants close temporarily, COVID-19 numbers continue to increase

• Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley, opens to visitors again with COVID-19 restrictions

• Quad-Cities sees a surge of positive cases

• COVID-19: Cases continue to soar in Scott, Rock Island counties

• Arconic Davenport Works to layoff 154 hourly workers effective July 19

Photos: Niabi Zoo opens

062720-Niabi-Open-001
062720-Niabi-Open-002
062720-Niabi-Open-003
062720-Niabi-Open-004
062720-Niabi-Open-005

Quad-Citizen Award: Penny Hazen

062820-qc-nws-quadcitizen-004a.JPG
062820-qc-nws-quadcitizen-009a.JPG
062820-qc-nws-quadcitizen-018a.JPG
062820-qc-nws-quadcitizen-010a.JPG
062820-qc-nws-quadcitizen-037a.JPG
Concerned about COVID-19?

