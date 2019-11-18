{{featured_button_text}}
Warmer temps along with the possibility of more rain are on tap for the Quad-Cities.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be cloudy with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 36 degrees. There's a 30 percent chance of overnight rain.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.

• Seven day forecast

