Warmer temps along with the possibility of more rain are on tap for the Quad-Cities.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be cloudy with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 36 degrees. There's a 30 percent chance of overnight rain.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.
Even as the lead contractor on the new Interstate 74 bridge says the steel arches are "not constructible," work continues.
SILVIS — It wasn’t all that long ago that Silvis was considered an afterthought by many Quad-Citians.
Three women who are the Festival of Tree's longest-serving volunteers explain what the annual community event and fundraiser for Quad-City Arts means to them.
Jose Yanez was found guilty on Friday of second-degree murder in relation stabbing death of Antonio A. Ortiz Jr. in December 2018 in Rock Island.
Devonte Darnell Holston, 25, of Davenport, has had his sentence reduced to 7½ years from 15 years in federal prison for being a felon in posse…
A second juvenile who escaped from the Mary Davis Home Detention Center in Galesburg, Ill. was taken into custody Friday.
When I first met Payton, it was magical. Love at first sight.
DISCLAIMER! The following morality tale is a work of fiction. It is merely an imaginary anecdote to serve as a valuable lesson on why one shou…
EAST MOLINE — It was a record-breaking day for the Moline girls at Saturday’s United Township Sectional swim meet. Although Dunlap took home i…
KEWANEE — Led by its strong-armed junior quarterback, the Annawan-Wethersfield football squad has built a reputation as a team not afraid to u…
ROCK ISLAND – Putting up 51 points. Rushing for 349 yards. Totaling a season-high 568 yards offense. And winning its finale.
