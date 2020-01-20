Monday briefing: Cold, farm show, and SAG Awards
Monday briefing: Cold, farm show, and SAG Awards

011720-qct-qca-snow-jg-01.JPG

Grace Newhouse slides down the hill with her friend Simona Teet at Duck Creek Park in Davenport, Jan. 17, 2020.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /
NWS: Cold

Bundle up if you are heading out today. You'll wish you had.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

There's a chance of flurries between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. today with mostly cloudy skies. The high will be near 17 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 4 degrees and a wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 22 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.

Tuesday night will see increasing clouds with a low around 18 degrees. South winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Photos: Snow moves through the area

Snow moves through the Quad-Cities area Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
Snow moves through the Quad-Cities area Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
Snow blankets Quad-Cities area \
Snow moves through the Quad-Cities area Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
011720-qct-qca-snow-mm-002.jpg

Photos: Icestravaganza 2020

011920-qc-nws-icestravaganza-01.JPG
011920-qc-nws-icestravaganza-02.JPG
011920-qc-nws-icestravaganza-03.JPG
011920-qc-nws-icestravaganza-04.JPG
011920-qc-nws-icestravaganza-05.JPG

Lane closure on River Drive in Davenport

Road closure

There will be a traffic change on River Drive in Davenport beginning today. River Drive will be down to one lane in each direction between Perry and East 3rd streets for installation of a new sewer line. Traffic will be head-to-head in the two north lanes. Work is estimated to be completed by March.

Today's trending headlines

Today's top headlines

Crime, courts and public safety headlines

Lifestyle, entertainment headlines

'Parasite' wins at SAG Awards, so do Pitt and Aniston

'Parasite' wins at SAG Awards, so do Pitt and Aniston

“Parasite” has officially infected Hollywood's award season. Bong Joon Ho’s Korean class satire became the first foreign language film to take top honors from the Screen Actors Guild on Sunday, setting itself up as a legitimate best picture contender to the front-runner “1917” at next month’s Academy Awards.

Today's sports headlines

A-W's VanHyfte EIU-bound

A-W's VanHyfte EIU-bound

ANNAWAN — Attracting interest from college football programs spanning all three NCAA divisions, Drake VanHyfte has made his choice.

Today's photo gallery: SAG Awards

