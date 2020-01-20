Monday briefing: Cold, farm show, and SAG Awards

Bundle up if you are heading out today. You'll wish you had.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
There's a chance of flurries between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. today with mostly cloudy skies. The high will be near 17 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 4 degrees and a wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 22 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.
Tuesday night will see increasing clouds with a low around 18 degrees. South winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Quad-Citians will brace themselves against the cold once again while bitter temperatures stick around for the beginning of the work week.
Lane closure on River Drive in Davenport
There will be a traffic change on River Drive in Davenport beginning today. River Drive will be down to one lane in each direction between Perry and East 3rd streets for installation of a new sewer line. Traffic will be head-to-head in the two north lanes. Work is estimated to be completed by March.
Rock Island graduate Brea Beal showing she is more than a scorer at South Carolina
John Marx: Moline mayor needs to step back and let city staffers do their jobs
Update: Taylor Ridge woman held on $1 million in connection with shot fired from deputy's gun
Dickie Stout: 'He liked laughter' - and he loved life. He will be missed
Orion High School first-semester honor roll
Since January 2019, Moline has lost a number of executive staff members, including the city attorney, assistant city attorney, police chief, f…
The ag community gathered inside of the QCCA Expo Center Sunday as the first day of the annual farm equipment show kicked off on a frigid winter day.
Snow, sleet, rain and high winds have made for challenging conditions at the Quad-City International Airport, Moline, and contributed to a jet…
COAL VALLEY — He was working as an usher at the old Showcase Cinemas in Milan when new Coal Valley Police Chief Clint Whitney first got intere…
TAYLOR RIDGE -- A Taylor Ridge woman is being held on $1 million bond in connection with an incident Friday, when a deputy's gun discharged du…
A Davenport West High School teacher was arrested Friday morning and is charged with secretly recording videos of women in his Bettendorf home…
“Parasite” has officially infected Hollywood's award season. Bong Joon Ho’s Korean class satire became the first foreign language film to take top honors from the Screen Actors Guild on Sunday, setting itself up as a legitimate best picture contender to the front-runner “1917” at next month’s Academy Awards.
When Brent Heath comes to Moline in February to explain how bulb plants can bring season-long color and beauty to your garden, rest assured th…
For four seasons, the Rock Island girls' basketball team counted on Brea Beal to score points — more than 2,500 of them. What not many noticed…
Packers or Raiders? Jim Kelly or Joe Montana? Chuck Noll or Don Shula? How much trivia do you know from 52 years of Super Bowls?
ANNAWAN — Attracting interest from college football programs spanning all three NCAA divisions, Drake VanHyfte has made his choice.
