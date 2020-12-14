 Skip to main content
Monday briefing: Cold, an ICU nurse's COVID-19 tale, and Tony Sacco's opening in Eldridge
121320-qct-nws-weather-003

Richard Lemek, 12, of Bettendorf, and Devone Bock, 12, of Davenport, play football at Meier Park Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Bettendorf. The National Weather Service predicts temperatures to stay in the mid-to-late 30s throughout the work week.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Temperatures will remain in the 20s today thanks to our weekend snow. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Summary

Today will be mostly sunny with a steady temperature around 24 degrees and a low around 21 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 29 degrees and a low around 24 degrees.

Photos: Kids enjoy the Sunday playing football at Meier Park

+4
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge

Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge

Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Kitchen may be right next door to Happy Joe’s in Eldridge.

And they may be owned by the same company,Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, LLC, and have the same CEO and president in Tom Sacco.

But the similarities end there for the two restaurants, Tom Sacco said. Tony Sacco’s opens its Eldridge restaurant at 350 East LeClaire Road beginning Dec. 14.

Rockford man pronounced dead after vehicle crash

Rockford man pronounced dead after vehicle crash

A 73-year-old Rockford, Ill., man is dead after the vehicle he was driving went out of control and crashed into a tree Thursday just east of Savanna, Ill., Carroll County Sheriff’s investigators said Friday.

Man arrested for drugs has long history of crime

Man arrested for drugs has long history of crime

In 2018, Joshua Steven Ennis, 38, explained to a federal judge that while he wants to be a good person, he does not know how to do it since his parents were alcoholics and the prisons he has been in offered nothing but violence and drugs.

CL

Photos: Snow Day

