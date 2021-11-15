Monday briefing: Car chase through yards and park, new offer for Deere workers, and alderman under investigation

One last gasp of above normal temperatures is expected this week before we return to seasonal Quad-City weather.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
There is a chance of rain and snow in the early afternoon along and north of the Interstate 80 corridor. The band of precipitation that develops will be narrow, but some areas could receive minor snow accumulation mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 41 degrees. Southeast winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 31 degrees.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 59 degrees and a low around 44 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
High temperatures will range fairly close to normal in the middle and upper 40s for most of the coming week except for Tuesday, when the mercury is expected to climb into the lower 60s.
